PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 73, El Dorado 0

Andover Central 25, Arkansas City 6

Atchison 77, KC Harmon 7

Attica/Argonia 52, Pratt Skyline 28

Axtell 52, Clifton-Clyde 6

Basehor-Linwood 56, KC Turner 0

Baxter Springs 27, Afton, Okla. 12

Beloit 56, Republic County 6

Bishop Miege 48, St. James Academy 7

Buhler 20, Great Bend 14

Burden Central 48, West Elk 28

Burlingame 51, Hartford 0

Caney Valley 58, Eureka 16

Canton-Galva 70, Solomon 24

Central Heights 29, Southeast 0

Central Plains 28, La Crosse 20

Centralia 48, Onaga 6

Chase County 48, Goessel 6

Cheney 41, Douglass 0

Cherryvale 36, Bluestem 6

Chetopa 33, Southern Coffey 9

Cheylin 62, Ashland 32

Circle 45, Winfield 23

Clay Center 26, Abilene 13

Coffeyville 42, Columbus 12

Conway Springs 42, Chaparral 7

Crest 66, Oswego 40

Cunningham 48, Chase 0

DeSoto 59, Topeka West 0

Derby 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 14

Dodge City 27, Wichita South 20

Ell-Saline 24, Little River 14

Ellinwood 24, Stanton County 6

Ellsworth 39, Salina Sacred Heart 3

Flinthills 26, Udall 18

Fort Scott 14, Independence 6

Fredonia 26, Erie 14

Frontenac 42, KC Bishop Ward 26

Garden City 35, Wichita West 6

Garden Plain 21, Medicine Lodge 7

Gardner-Edgerton 42, Olathe West 0

Girard 38, Galena 0

Goddard 50, Andover 8

Goddard-Eisenhower 21, Valley Center 7

Goodland 16, Lakin 14

Hanover 28, Osborne 26

Hays-TMP-Marian 36, Plainville 28

Hesston 31, Hillsboro 27

Highland Park 26, KC Sumner 13

Hill City 28, Thunder Ridge 18

Hodgeman County 54, Spearville 12

Hoisington 60, Lyons 0

Holcomb 61, Ulysses 7

Holton 47, Hiawatha 14

Hugoton 45, Guymon, Okla. 26

Humboldt 42, Neodesha 0

Hutchinson 28, Maize South 23

Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Stafford 12

Inman 26, Remington 6

Jackson Heights 46, Pleasant Ridge 14

Jefferson North 36, Wabaunsee 34

Junction City 27, McPherson 2

KC Schlagle 28, KC Wyandotte 19

KC Washington 37, Bonner Springs 28

Kingman 35, Wichita Trinity 6

Kinsley 48, Macksville 0

Lakeside 52, Logan/Palco 6

Lansing 28, Leavenworth 26

Larned 38, Smoky Valley 0

Lawrence 31, SM East 28, OT

Lawrence Free State 17, Olathe East 10

Louisburg 62, Baldwin 7

Lyndon 70, Frankfort 24

Madison 62, Lebo 12

Manhattan 49, Hays 7

Maranatha Academy 52, Doniphan West 6

Marion 28, Hutchinson Trinity 21

McLouth 52, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 12

Mill Valley 14, SM Northwest 7

Millwood, Okla. 6, Scott City 0

Minneola 58, South Gray 12

Mission Valley 7, West Franklin 3

Moundridge 60, Wichita Independent 0

Mulvane 31, Augusta 28

Nemaha Central 26, Perry-Lecompton 0

Newton 19, Maize 17

Northern Valley 30, Ingalls 25

Norton 49, Oakley 7

Norwich 62, Pretty Prairie 16

Oberlin-Decatur 20, St. Francis 14, 6OT

Olathe North 61, SM North 28

Olathe South 49, Olathe Northwest 21

Osage City 14, Olpe 0

Oxford 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 32

Paola 28, Ottawa 8

Parsons 21, Iola 12

Pittsburg 45, Labette County 6

Pittsburg Colgan 35, Riverton 0

Pleasanton 31, Belle Plaine 12

Prairie View 55, Osawatomie 0

Quapaw, Okla. 37, Northeast-Arma 20

Quinter 42, Dighton 12

Rawlins County 34, Wallace County 31

Rock Creek 14, Riley County 6

Rose Hill 14, Clearwater 6

Royal Valley 38, Riverside 16

SM South 24, SM West 14

Salina Central 46, Emporia 13

Santa Fe Trail 28, Anderson County 12

Shawnee Heights 33, Topeka Seaman 30, OT

Silver Lake 29, St. Mary's 28

Smith Center 30, Russell 6

South Barber 46, Fairfield 0

South Central 74, Kiowa County 8

South Sumner 68, Sedan 20

Southeast Saline 60, Minneapolis 6

Spring Hill 31, Eudora 28

St. Paul 56, Yates Center 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 41, BV North 0

Sterling 41, Sedgwick 6

Sylvan Grove 30, Bennington 12

Tonganoxie 38, Chanute 21

Topeka Hayden 49, Rossville 23

Triplains-Brewster 44, Moscow 22

Valley Heights 52, Troy 16

Victoria 46, Ness City 0

Wamego 40, Concordia 6

Washburn Rural 51, KC Piper 15

Washington County 48, Linn 30

Wellsville 56, Burlington 0

Weskan 54, Western Plains-Healy 6

Wichita Campus 35, Salina South 27

Wichita Collegiate 56, Wellington 20

Wichita County 48, Hoxie 27

Wichita East 70, Wichita Southeast 0

Wichita Heights 53, Wichita North 6

Wichita Northwest 42, Kapaun Mount Carmel 35

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you