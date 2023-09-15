PREP FOOTBALL=
Andale 73, El Dorado 0
Andover Central 25, Arkansas City 6
Atchison 77, KC Harmon 7
Attica/Argonia 52, Pratt Skyline 28
Axtell 52, Clifton-Clyde 6
Basehor-Linwood 56, KC Turner 0
Baxter Springs 27, Afton, Okla. 12
Beloit 56, Republic County 6
Bishop Miege 48, St. James Academy 7
Buhler 20, Great Bend 14
Burden Central 48, West Elk 28
Burlingame 51, Hartford 0
Caney Valley 58, Eureka 16
Canton-Galva 70, Solomon 24
Central Heights 29, Southeast 0
Central Plains 28, La Crosse 20
Centralia 48, Onaga 6
Chase County 48, Goessel 6
Cheney 41, Douglass 0
Cherryvale 36, Bluestem 6
Chetopa 33, Southern Coffey 9
Cheylin 62, Ashland 32
Circle 45, Winfield 23
Clay Center 26, Abilene 13
Coffeyville 42, Columbus 12
Conway Springs 42, Chaparral 7
Crest 66, Oswego 40
Cunningham 48, Chase 0
DeSoto 59, Topeka West 0
Derby 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 14
Dodge City 27, Wichita South 20
Ell-Saline 24, Little River 14
Ellinwood 24, Stanton County 6
Ellsworth 39, Salina Sacred Heart 3
Flinthills 26, Udall 18
Fort Scott 14, Independence 6
Fredonia 26, Erie 14
Frontenac 42, KC Bishop Ward 26
Garden City 35, Wichita West 6
Garden Plain 21, Medicine Lodge 7
Gardner-Edgerton 42, Olathe West 0
Girard 38, Galena 0
Goddard 50, Andover 8
Goddard-Eisenhower 21, Valley Center 7
Goodland 16, Lakin 14
Hanover 28, Osborne 26
Hays-TMP-Marian 36, Plainville 28
Hesston 31, Hillsboro 27
Highland Park 26, KC Sumner 13
Hill City 28, Thunder Ridge 18
Hodgeman County 54, Spearville 12
Hoisington 60, Lyons 0
Holcomb 61, Ulysses 7
Holton 47, Hiawatha 14
Hugoton 45, Guymon, Okla. 26
Humboldt 42, Neodesha 0
Hutchinson 28, Maize South 23
Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Stafford 12
Inman 26, Remington 6
Jackson Heights 46, Pleasant Ridge 14
Jefferson North 36, Wabaunsee 34
Junction City 27, McPherson 2
KC Schlagle 28, KC Wyandotte 19
KC Washington 37, Bonner Springs 28
Kingman 35, Wichita Trinity 6
Kinsley 48, Macksville 0
Lakeside 52, Logan/Palco 6
Lansing 28, Leavenworth 26
Larned 38, Smoky Valley 0
Lawrence 31, SM East 28, OT
Lawrence Free State 17, Olathe East 10
Louisburg 62, Baldwin 7
Lyndon 70, Frankfort 24
Madison 62, Lebo 12
Manhattan 49, Hays 7
Maranatha Academy 52, Doniphan West 6
Marion 28, Hutchinson Trinity 21
McLouth 52, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 12
Mill Valley 14, SM Northwest 7
Millwood, Okla. 6, Scott City 0
Minneola 58, South Gray 12
Mission Valley 7, West Franklin 3
Moundridge 60, Wichita Independent 0
Mulvane 31, Augusta 28
Nemaha Central 26, Perry-Lecompton 0
Newton 19, Maize 17
Northern Valley 30, Ingalls 25
Norton 49, Oakley 7
Norwich 62, Pretty Prairie 16
Oberlin-Decatur 20, St. Francis 14, 6OT
Olathe North 61, SM North 28
Olathe South 49, Olathe Northwest 21
Osage City 14, Olpe 0
Oxford 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 32
Paola 28, Ottawa 8
Parsons 21, Iola 12
Pittsburg 45, Labette County 6
Pittsburg Colgan 35, Riverton 0
Pleasanton 31, Belle Plaine 12
Prairie View 55, Osawatomie 0
Quapaw, Okla. 37, Northeast-Arma 20
Quinter 42, Dighton 12
Rawlins County 34, Wallace County 31
Rock Creek 14, Riley County 6
Rose Hill 14, Clearwater 6
Royal Valley 38, Riverside 16
SM South 24, SM West 14
Salina Central 46, Emporia 13
Santa Fe Trail 28, Anderson County 12
Shawnee Heights 33, Topeka Seaman 30, OT
Silver Lake 29, St. Mary's 28
Smith Center 30, Russell 6
South Barber 46, Fairfield 0
South Central 74, Kiowa County 8
South Sumner 68, Sedan 20
Southeast Saline 60, Minneapolis 6
Spring Hill 31, Eudora 28
St. Paul 56, Yates Center 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 41, BV North 0
Sterling 41, Sedgwick 6
Sylvan Grove 30, Bennington 12
Tonganoxie 38, Chanute 21
Topeka Hayden 49, Rossville 23
Triplains-Brewster 44, Moscow 22
Valley Heights 52, Troy 16
Victoria 46, Ness City 0
Wamego 40, Concordia 6
Washburn Rural 51, KC Piper 15
Washington County 48, Linn 30
Wellsville 56, Burlington 0
Weskan 54, Western Plains-Healy 6
Wichita Campus 35, Salina South 27
Wichita Collegiate 56, Wellington 20
Wichita County 48, Hoxie 27
Wichita East 70, Wichita Southeast 0
Wichita Heights 53, Wichita North 6
Wichita Northwest 42, Kapaun Mount Carmel 35
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
