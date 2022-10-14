PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst 55, Gibbon 0

Archbishop Bergan 49, Tekamah-Herman 22

Ashland-Greenwood 13, Omaha Roncalli 9

Battle Creek 42, West Holt 6

Bennington 21, Elkhorn North 7

Bishop Neumann 57, David City 7

Blair 49, Westview 13

CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Central City 42, St. Paul 13

Central Valley 60, Twin Loup 24

Columbus Lakeview 56, Arlington 13

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Maywood-Hayes Center 14

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 56, Southern 0

Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 7

Grand Island 31, Omaha North 21

Hampton 64, St. Edward 32

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Ponca 7

Heartland 44, Pleasanton 0

Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, forfeit

Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0

Johnson-Brock 71, Diller-Odell 0

Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 0

Kenesaw 38, Axtell 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Tri County 14

Lincoln Pius X 21, Beatrice 14

Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Bryan 14

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37, Louisville 20

Loomis 42, Bertrand 12

Lower Brule, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 0

Malcolm 49, Centennial 30

Minden 43, Gothenburg 14

Mitchell 21, Valentine 20

Norfolk Catholic 63, Wayne 14

Norris 42, Crete 15

North Platte 24, Norfolk 13

O'Neill 21, West Point-Beemer 16

Omaha Benson 33, Omaha Central 13

Omaha Skutt Catholic 21, Plattsmouth 14

Ord 42, Broken Bow 7

Osceola 52, Nebraska Lutheran 8

Parkview Christian 64, Dorchester 0

Paxton 48, Wauneta-Palisade 0

Pierce 48, Boone Central 26

Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8

Red Cloud 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 20

Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42

Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30

Shelton 45, Harvard 16

Sidney 26, Ogallala 22

South Loup 48, Anselmo-Merna 14

Stanton 66, Pender 25

Twin River 46, Cedar Bluffs 8

Wallace 28, Southwest 20

Wausa 38, Randolph 14

Waverly 14, Seward 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

