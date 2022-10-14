PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst 55, Gibbon 0
Archbishop Bergan 49, Tekamah-Herman 22
Ashland-Greenwood 13, Omaha Roncalli 9
Battle Creek 42, West Holt 6
Bennington 21, Elkhorn North 7
Bishop Neumann 57, David City 7
Blair 49, Westview 13
CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Central City 42, St. Paul 13
Central Valley 60, Twin Loup 24
Columbus Lakeview 56, Arlington 13
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Maywood-Hayes Center 14
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 56, Southern 0
Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 7
Grand Island 31, Omaha North 21
Hampton 64, St. Edward 32
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Ponca 7
Heartland 44, Pleasanton 0
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, forfeit
Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Johnson-Brock 71, Diller-Odell 0
Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 0
Kenesaw 38, Axtell 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Tri County 14
Lincoln Pius X 21, Beatrice 14
Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Bryan 14
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37, Louisville 20
Loomis 42, Bertrand 12
Lower Brule, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 0
Malcolm 49, Centennial 30
Minden 43, Gothenburg 14
Mitchell 21, Valentine 20
Norfolk Catholic 63, Wayne 14
Norris 42, Crete 15
North Platte 24, Norfolk 13
O'Neill 21, West Point-Beemer 16
Omaha Benson 33, Omaha Central 13
Omaha Skutt Catholic 21, Plattsmouth 14
Ord 42, Broken Bow 7
Osceola 52, Nebraska Lutheran 8
Parkview Christian 64, Dorchester 0
Paxton 48, Wauneta-Palisade 0
Pierce 48, Boone Central 26
Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8
Red Cloud 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42
Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30
Shelton 45, Harvard 16
Sidney 26, Ogallala 22
South Loup 48, Anselmo-Merna 14
Stanton 66, Pender 25
Twin River 46, Cedar Bluffs 8
Wallace 28, Southwest 20
Wausa 38, Randolph 14
Waverly 14, Seward 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
