PREP FOOTBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
First Round=
Central Catholic 63, South Medford 6
Clackamas 41, Roosevelt 6
Jefferson PDX 18, McMinnville 7
Jesuit 42, Tigard 6
Lake Oswego 28, North Medford 13
Lakeridge 40, Sandy 0
Liberty 35, Reynolds 0
Mountainside 31, Nelson 0
North Salem 34, Newberg 14
Oregon City 36, Wells 16
Sheldon 57, Barlow 7
Sherwood 48, South Salem 6
Sprague 30, Sunset 14
Tualatin 36, Grants Pass 6
West Linn 59, Grant 0
Westview 37, Century 0
Class 5A=
First Round=
Bend 41, Hillsboro 0
Central 10, Eagle Point 6
Putnam 29, Dallas 20
Silverton 42, Springfield 18
South Albany 35, Mountain View 7
Summit 42, Hood River 6
Thurston 13, West Albany 12
Wilsonville 51, North Eugene 7
Class 4A=
First Round=
Estacada 44, Junction City 8
Gladstone 21, Marist 20
Henley 47, Crook County 23
La Grande 48, Cascade 12
Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 41, Stayton 20
Scappoose 23, Marshfield 6
Tillamook 12, Woodburn 8
Class 3A=
First Round=
Banks 47, Sisters 8
Cascade Christian 52, Ontario 20
Dayton 45, Coquille 0
Kennedy 43, Lakeview 0
Santiam Christian 28, St. Mary's 0
South Umpqua 34, Yamhill-Carlton 21
Class 2A=
First Round=
Colton 50, Toledo 0
Gold Beach 12, Taft 6
Oakland 56, Clatskanie 14
Regis 14, Bandon 2
Class 1A 8-Player=
First Round=
Adrian 66, Dufur 6
Cove 30, Enterprise 24
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
