PREP FOOTBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Central Catholic 63, South Medford 6

Clackamas 41, Roosevelt 6

Jefferson PDX 18, McMinnville 7

Jesuit 42, Tigard 6

Lake Oswego 28, North Medford 13

Lakeridge 40, Sandy 0

Liberty 35, Reynolds 0

Mountainside 31, Nelson 0

North Salem 34, Newberg 14

Oregon City 36, Wells 16

Sheldon 57, Barlow 7

Sherwood 48, South Salem 6

Sprague 30, Sunset 14

Tualatin 36, Grants Pass 6

West Linn 59, Grant 0

Westview 37, Century 0

Class 5A=

First Round=

Bend 41, Hillsboro 0

Central 10, Eagle Point 6

Putnam 29, Dallas 20

Silverton 42, Springfield 18

South Albany 35, Mountain View 7

Summit 42, Hood River 6

Thurston 13, West Albany 12

Wilsonville 51, North Eugene 7

Class 4A=

First Round=

Estacada 44, Junction City 8

Gladstone 21, Marist 20

Henley 47, Crook County 23

La Grande 48, Cascade 12

Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 41, Stayton 20

Scappoose 23, Marshfield 6

Tillamook 12, Woodburn 8

Class 3A=

First Round=

Banks 47, Sisters 8

Cascade Christian 52, Ontario 20

Dayton 45, Coquille 0

Kennedy 43, Lakeview 0

Santiam Christian 28, St. Mary's 0

South Umpqua 34, Yamhill-Carlton 21

Class 2A=

First Round=

Colton 50, Toledo 0

Gold Beach 12, Taft 6

Oakland 56, Clatskanie 14

Regis 14, Bandon 2

Class 1A 8-Player=

First Round=

Adrian 66, Dufur 6

Cove 30, Enterprise 24

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

