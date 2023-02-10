BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 64, Wallenpaupack 50
Aliquippa 51, Shenango 39
Ambridge 77, Brentwood 56
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 68, St. Joseph 47
Archbishop Carroll 77, La Salle CHS 41
Avonworth 67, West Mifflin 60
Bedford 78, Somerset 51
Bellefonte 49, Juniata 37
Bellwood-Antis 46, Glendale 32
Bishop Canevin 93, Winchester Thurston 52
Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Central Cambria 50
Bishop McCort 63, Chestnut Ridge 51
Blue Ridge 63, Forest City 57
Bonner-Prendergast 55, Devon Preparatory School 50
Brookville 51, Bradford 32
Brownsville 69, Cal 35
Burrell 61, Valley 55
Calvary Christian 73, Johnstown Christian 48
Cambridge Springs 71, Union City 52
Cameron County 47, Port Allegany 36
Carbondale 75, Lackawanna Trail 26
Cardinal O'Hara 72, Father Judge 62
Carlynton 72, Cornell 21
Central Bucks East 67, Pennridge 61
Central Mountain 69, Lewisburg 61
Central Valley 51, Hopewell 37
Central York 70, Susquehannock 52
Centre Christian 55, Dubois Christian 37
Cheltenham 71, Penn Wood 68
Christopher Dock 64, Plumstead Christian 34
Clarion Area 48, Keystone 28
Collegium Charter School 76, Valley Forge Military 38
Columbia County Christian High School 74, Faith Christian Academy 33
Conemaugh Township 57, Turkeyfoot Valley 40
Coudersport 54, Galeton 28
Dubois 51, Punxsutawney 38
Eastern York 57, Littlestown 49
Eden Christian 73, Propel Braddock Hills 53
Eisenhower 66, Cochranton 60
Elizabeth Forward 72, Belle Vernon 70
Elk County Catholic 46, St. Marys 40
Elk Lake 52, Montrose 48
Erie 63, Harbor Creek 43
Erie Cathedral Prep 68, Meadville 33
Erie McDowell 68, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 48
Fairview 62, North East 60
Farrell 66, Rocky Grove 38
Fort Cherry 75, Burgettstown 63
Franklin 62, Corry 40
Frazier 68, Bethlehem Center 57
Freeport 69, Indiana 49
Geibel Catholic 61, Jefferson-Morgan 54
General McLane 61, Fort Leboeuf 45
George School 64, Academy of the New Church 61
Germantown Friends 61, Abington Friends 56
Girard 77, Northwestern 30
Greater Johnstown 67, Richland 39
Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Springdale 58
Grove City 61, Greenville 47
Hampton 91, Greensburg Salem 55
Harmony 75, Ferndale 51
Haverford School 65, Episcopal Academy 46
Hawthorne Valley Waldorf, N.Y. 58, Kimberton Waldorf School 18
Hershey 87, Lower Dauphin 55
Hickory 56, Slippery Rock 44
Highlands 75, Knoch 60
Holy Ground Baptist, Ga. 47, La Academia Charter 35
Huntingdon 45, East Juniata 37
Imani Christian Academy def. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, forfeit
Jamestown 70, Commodore Perry 35
Jeannette 75, Riverview 70
Juniata Valley 96, Williamsburg 81
Kane Area 60, Johnsonburg 59
Lakeview 53, Reynolds 44
Laurel Highlands 75, Uniontown 69
Ligonier Valley 72, Derry 66
Liguori 65, Hope Charter 26
Lincoln High School 56, Elwood City Riverside 41
Lincoln Park Charter 90, Blackhawk 57
McConnellsburg High School 72, Forbes Road 22
McGuffey 69, Waynesburg Central 51
McKeesport 61, Franklin Regional 57
Mercer 80, George Jr. Republic 41
Mercyhurst Prep 76, Iroquois 52
Millville 55, Columbia-Montour 52
Milton Hershey 64, Cedar Cliff 38
Montour 47, Quaker Valley 37
Moon 63, Mars 60
Mount Lebanon 58, Canon-McMillan 38
Muncy 74, Montgomery 24
Neighborhood Academy 59, Summit Academy 57
Neshannock 67, Mohawk 57
Neumann-Goretti 52, Archbishop Ryan 50
New Brighton 69, Freedom Area 58
New Castle 64, Seneca Valley 60
North Hills 76, Chartiers Valley 70
North Penn 46, Pennsbury 40
North Pocono 49, Honesdale 43
Northgate 66, Laurel 43
Northumberland Christian 57, Meadowbrook Christian 23
Norwin 56, Hempfield Area 47
Oil City 64, Conneaut Area 33
Old Forge 53, Lakeland 47
Oswayo 68, Northern Potter 63
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 59, Keystone Oaks 52
Parkland 64, Bethlehem Catholic 51
Penn Cambria 57, Bishop Carroll 54
Penn Charter 63, Germantown Academy 49
Penn-Trafford 51, Greater Latrobe 45
Penn-Trafford 61, Kiski Area 51
Peters Township 72, Bethel Park 45
Philadelphia West Catholic 68, Archbishop Wood 66
Pine-Richland 76, Butler 72
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, North Allegheny 42
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 50, Propel Montour High School 23
Pittsburgh North Catholic 60, Beaver Area 59
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 61, Neshaminy 59
Red Land 44, Mechanicsburg 41
Ridgway 33, Brockway 31
Riverside 26, Mid Valley 25
Rochester 53, Western Beaver 44
Saegertown 60, Maplewood 33
Scranton 77, Western Wayne 37
Scranton Holy Cross 51, Dunmore 50
Scranton Prep 75, Delaware Valley 67
Seneca 66, Erie First Christian Academy 55
Serra Catholic 81, Leechburg 51
Seton-LaSalle 68, Sto-Rox 47
Shady Side Academy 62, Deer Lakes 54
Shaler 60, Fox Chapel 50
Sharon 68, Wilmington 31
Sharpsville 52, West Middlesex 38
Smethport 63, Austin 36
South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 31
South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 38
South Side 44, Sewickley Academy 43
South Williamsport 73, Bucktail 43
Southern Fulton 48, Fannett-Metal 33
Southmoreland 74, Albert Gallatin 70
Springside Chestnut Hill 81, Malvern Prep 71
St. Joseph's Prep 70, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 52
Steel Valley 78, South Park 56
Sullivan County 54, Benton 24
Susquehanna Township 58, Mountain View 52
Thomas Jefferson 91, Connellsville 26
Trinity 74, Ringgold 50
Union 68, Sheffield 54
Union Area 60, Avella 31
United 58, Portage Area 48
Upper Dublin 71, William Tennent 61
Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 64
Valley View 54, West Scranton 34
Veritas Academy 63, Christian School of York 29
Warren 84, Titusville 48
West Branch 83, Moshannon Valley 49
West Greene 76, Mapletown 58
West York 35, Dallastown Area 29
Windber 55, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 19
Woodland Hills 55, Penn Hills 40
York 68, York Catholic 49
York Country Day 43, Lancaster Christian 42
Yough 69, Charleroi 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
