BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 64, Wallenpaupack 50

Aliquippa 51, Shenango 39

Ambridge 77, Brentwood 56

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 68, St. Joseph 47

Archbishop Carroll 77, La Salle CHS 41

Avonworth 67, West Mifflin 60

Bedford 78, Somerset 51

Bellefonte 49, Juniata 37

Bellwood-Antis 46, Glendale 32

Bishop Canevin 93, Winchester Thurston 52

Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Central Cambria 50

Bishop McCort 63, Chestnut Ridge 51

Blue Ridge 63, Forest City 57

Bonner-Prendergast 55, Devon Preparatory School 50

Brookville 51, Bradford 32

Brownsville 69, Cal 35

Burrell 61, Valley 55

Calvary Christian 73, Johnstown Christian 48

Cambridge Springs 71, Union City 52

Cameron County 47, Port Allegany 36

Carbondale 75, Lackawanna Trail 26

Cardinal O'Hara 72, Father Judge 62

Carlynton 72, Cornell 21

Central Bucks East 67, Pennridge 61

Central Mountain 69, Lewisburg 61

Central Valley 51, Hopewell 37

Central York 70, Susquehannock 52

Centre Christian 55, Dubois Christian 37

Cheltenham 71, Penn Wood 68

Christopher Dock 64, Plumstead Christian 34

Clarion Area 48, Keystone 28

Collegium Charter School 76, Valley Forge Military 38

Columbia County Christian High School 74, Faith Christian Academy 33

Conemaugh Township 57, Turkeyfoot Valley 40

Coudersport 54, Galeton 28

Dubois 51, Punxsutawney 38

Eastern York 57, Littlestown 49

Eden Christian 73, Propel Braddock Hills 53

Eisenhower 66, Cochranton 60

Elizabeth Forward 72, Belle Vernon 70

Elk County Catholic 46, St. Marys 40

Elk Lake 52, Montrose 48

Erie 63, Harbor Creek 43

Erie Cathedral Prep 68, Meadville 33

Erie McDowell 68, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 48

Fairview 62, North East 60

Farrell 66, Rocky Grove 38

Fort Cherry 75, Burgettstown 63

Franklin 62, Corry 40

Frazier 68, Bethlehem Center 57

Freeport 69, Indiana 49

Geibel Catholic 61, Jefferson-Morgan 54

General McLane 61, Fort Leboeuf 45

George School 64, Academy of the New Church 61

Germantown Friends 61, Abington Friends 56

Girard 77, Northwestern 30

Greater Johnstown 67, Richland 39

Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Springdale 58

Grove City 61, Greenville 47

Hampton 91, Greensburg Salem 55

Harmony 75, Ferndale 51

Haverford School 65, Episcopal Academy 46

Hawthorne Valley Waldorf, N.Y. 58, Kimberton Waldorf School 18

Hershey 87, Lower Dauphin 55

Hickory 56, Slippery Rock 44

Highlands 75, Knoch 60

Holy Ground Baptist, Ga. 47, La Academia Charter 35

Huntingdon 45, East Juniata 37

Imani Christian Academy def. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, forfeit

Jamestown 70, Commodore Perry 35

Jeannette 75, Riverview 70

Juniata Valley 96, Williamsburg 81

Kane Area 60, Johnsonburg 59

Lakeview 53, Reynolds 44

Laurel Highlands 75, Uniontown 69

Ligonier Valley 72, Derry 66

Liguori 65, Hope Charter 26

Lincoln High School 56, Elwood City Riverside 41

Lincoln Park Charter 90, Blackhawk 57

McConnellsburg High School 72, Forbes Road 22

McGuffey 69, Waynesburg Central 51

McKeesport 61, Franklin Regional 57

Mercer 80, George Jr. Republic 41

Mercyhurst Prep 76, Iroquois 52

Millville 55, Columbia-Montour 52

Milton Hershey 64, Cedar Cliff 38

Montour 47, Quaker Valley 37

Moon 63, Mars 60

Mount Lebanon 58, Canon-McMillan 38

Muncy 74, Montgomery 24

Neighborhood Academy 59, Summit Academy 57

Neshannock 67, Mohawk 57

Neumann-Goretti 52, Archbishop Ryan 50

New Brighton 69, Freedom Area 58

New Castle 64, Seneca Valley 60

North Hills 76, Chartiers Valley 70

North Penn 46, Pennsbury 40

North Pocono 49, Honesdale 43

Northgate 66, Laurel 43

Northumberland Christian 57, Meadowbrook Christian 23

Norwin 56, Hempfield Area 47

Oil City 64, Conneaut Area 33

Old Forge 53, Lakeland 47

Oswayo 68, Northern Potter 63

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 59, Keystone Oaks 52

Parkland 64, Bethlehem Catholic 51

Penn Cambria 57, Bishop Carroll 54

Penn Charter 63, Germantown Academy 49

Penn-Trafford 51, Greater Latrobe 45

Penn-Trafford 61, Kiski Area 51

Peters Township 72, Bethel Park 45

Philadelphia West Catholic 68, Archbishop Wood 66

Pine-Richland 76, Butler 72

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, North Allegheny 42

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 50, Propel Montour High School 23

Pittsburgh North Catholic 60, Beaver Area 59

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 61, Neshaminy 59

Red Land 44, Mechanicsburg 41

Ridgway 33, Brockway 31

Riverside 26, Mid Valley 25

Rochester 53, Western Beaver 44

Saegertown 60, Maplewood 33

Scranton 77, Western Wayne 37

Scranton Holy Cross 51, Dunmore 50

Scranton Prep 75, Delaware Valley 67

Seneca 66, Erie First Christian Academy 55

Serra Catholic 81, Leechburg 51

Seton-LaSalle 68, Sto-Rox 47

Shady Side Academy 62, Deer Lakes 54

Shaler 60, Fox Chapel 50

Sharon 68, Wilmington 31

Sharpsville 52, West Middlesex 38

Smethport 63, Austin 36

South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 31

South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 38

South Side 44, Sewickley Academy 43

South Williamsport 73, Bucktail 43

Southern Fulton 48, Fannett-Metal 33

Southmoreland 74, Albert Gallatin 70

Springside Chestnut Hill 81, Malvern Prep 71

St. Joseph's Prep 70, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 52

Steel Valley 78, South Park 56

Sullivan County 54, Benton 24

Susquehanna Township 58, Mountain View 52

Thomas Jefferson 91, Connellsville 26

Trinity 74, Ringgold 50

Union 68, Sheffield 54

Union Area 60, Avella 31

United 58, Portage Area 48

Upper Dublin 71, William Tennent 61

Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 64

Valley View 54, West Scranton 34

Veritas Academy 63, Christian School of York 29

Warren 84, Titusville 48

West Branch 83, Moshannon Valley 49

West Greene 76, Mapletown 58

West York 35, Dallastown Area 29

Windber 55, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 19

Woodland Hills 55, Penn Hills 40

York 68, York Catholic 49

York Country Day 43, Lancaster Christian 42

Yough 69, Charleroi 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you