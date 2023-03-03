BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Non-Select=

Division I=

New Iberia 56, Northshore 44

Ruston 70, Barbe 33

Division II=

Iowa 75, Brusly 57

Wossman 65, Franklin Parish 56

Division III=

Patterson 58, Rayville 53

Port Allen 65, Ville Platte 33

Division IV=

East Feliciana 58, Elton 40

Franklin 59, Lakeview 46

North Central 78, Oakdale 66

Division V=

Anacoco 67, Hornbeck 53

Gibsland-Coleman 75, Lacassine 71

Select=

Division I=

Huntington 48, Southwood 44

St. Thomas More 75, Pineville 64

Division II=

Shaw 54, Vandebilt Catholic 45

Division III=

Calvary Baptist Academy 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 54

Dunham 68, M.L. King Charter 47

New Iberia Catholic 46, Country Day 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you