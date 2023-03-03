BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
LHSAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Non-Select=
Division I=
New Iberia 56, Northshore 44
Ruston 70, Barbe 33
Division II=
Iowa 75, Brusly 57
Wossman 65, Franklin Parish 56
Division III=
Patterson 58, Rayville 53
Port Allen 65, Ville Platte 33
Division IV=
East Feliciana 58, Elton 40
Franklin 59, Lakeview 46
North Central 78, Oakdale 66
Division V=
Anacoco 67, Hornbeck 53
Gibsland-Coleman 75, Lacassine 71
Select=
Division I=
Huntington 48, Southwood 44
St. Thomas More 75, Pineville 64
Division II=
Shaw 54, Vandebilt Catholic 45
Division III=
Calvary Baptist Academy 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 54
Dunham 68, M.L. King Charter 47
New Iberia Catholic 46, Country Day 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
