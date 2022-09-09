PREP FOOTBALL=
Alamogordo 38, Capital 14
Artesia 57, Deming 7
Atrisco Heritage 53, Manzano 0
Centennial 49, Mayfield 13
Dora 52, Carrizozo 0
EP Bel Air, Texas 53, Chaparral 0
Estancia 48, Escalante 18
Gadsden 21, Clint, Texas 12
Jal 50, Dexter 0
Moriarty 54, Grants 7
Olton, Texas 34, Texico 20
Raton 58, Tucumcari 8
Shiprock 60, Monument Valley, Utah 8
Thoreau 20, McCurdy 12
Tse Yi Gai def. Reserve, forfeit
West Mesa 27, Albuquerque High 21, OT
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
