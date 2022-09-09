PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamogordo 38, Capital 14

Artesia 57, Deming 7

Atrisco Heritage 53, Manzano 0

Centennial 49, Mayfield 13

Dora 52, Carrizozo 0

EP Bel Air, Texas 53, Chaparral 0

Estancia 48, Escalante 18

Gadsden 21, Clint, Texas 12

Jal 50, Dexter 0

Moriarty 54, Grants 7

Olton, Texas 34, Texico 20

Raton 58, Tucumcari 8

Shiprock 60, Monument Valley, Utah 8

Thoreau 20, McCurdy 12

Tse Yi Gai def. Reserve, forfeit

West Mesa 27, Albuquerque High 21, OT

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

