PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams-Friendship 48, Mauston 8
Algoma 48, Suring 12
Alma/Pepin 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Amherst 28, Stratford 21
Appleton North 16, Oshkosh North 6
Appleton West 14, Stevens Point 7
Arrowhead 42, Oconomowoc 7
Ashland 26, Hayward 20
Auburndale 20, Colby 14
Badger 35, Beloit Memorial 7
Baldwin-Woodville 38, Amery 7
Bangor 41, New Lisbon 6
Baraboo 35, Sparta 7
Bay Port 34, West De Pere 27
Belmont 32, De Soto 20
Black Hawk/Warren IL 48, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8
Bloomer 27, Northwestern 21
Bonduel 28, Oconto 6
Boyceville 45, Cadott 14
Campbellsport 48, Lomira 27
Cashton 34, Luther 0
Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa West 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Ozaukee 7
Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7
Clayton 60, Luck 8
Clintonville 46, Tomahawk 0
Coleman 36, Crandon 12
Columbus 56, New Glarus 14
Cornell 58, South Shore 24
Crivitz 35, Oconto Falls 6
Darlington 66, Fennimore 13
De Pere 35, Ashwaubenon 28
Dodgeville 53, Richland Center 20
Edgar 35, Marathon 0
Edgerton 14, Delavan-Darien 7
Ellsworth 32, Saint Croix Central 14
Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Flambeau 48, Frederic 14
Fond du Lac 35, Oshkosh West 10
Franklin 35, Kenosha Bradford 7
Freedom 37, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Arcadia 14
Germantown 14, Brookfield Central 0
Gibraltar 47, Sevastopol 0
Gilman 54, Athens 16
Grafton 45, Greendale 21
Hilbert 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Holmen 24, Reedsburg Area 6
Homestead 35, West Bend West 0
Hudson 30, New Richmond 20
Hurley 48, Webster 13
Iowa-Grant 28, Brookwood 0
Janesville Parker 54, Madison La Follette 6
Johnson Creek 48, Pardeeville 27
Kenosha Indian Trail 21, Racine Case 0
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7
Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 26
Kewaunee 53, Peshtigo 0
Kiel 34, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 42, Kaukauna 28
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30, Iola-Scandinavia 24
La Crosse Central 34, La Crosse Logan 26
Lake Country Lutheran 48, Shoreland Lutheran 19
Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10
Lakeland 49, Rhinelander 0
Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Wausaukee 12
Little Chute 13, Denmark 7
Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12
Marinette 30, Mishicot 0
Marquette University 42, West Allis Nathan Hale 10
Marshall 27, Markesan 6
Marshfield 35, Hortonville 22
McFarland 35, Evansville 0
Medford Area 53, Antigo 21
Menomonee Falls 41, West Allis Central 0
Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Milton 35, Watertown 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 47, Milw. Washington 8
Milwaukee Riverside University 43, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 39, Cuba City 13
Monona Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 14
Monroe 47, Whitewater 0
Mukwonago 45, Waukesha West 13
Muskego 17, Kettle Moraine 13
Neenah 35, Appleton East 7
Newman Catholic 45, Tri-County 0
Nicolet 17, Hartford Union 14
Northland Pines 34, Menominee Indian 0
Notre Dame 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Onalaska 49, Tomah 20
Oostburg 22, Reedsville 14
Osceola 15, Somerset 14
Pacelli 26, Loyal 14
Pewaukee 13, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
Phillips 72, Washburn 8
Pittsville 41, Abbotsford 6
Plymouth 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14
Port Edwards 76, Bowler/Gresham 0
Port Washington 29, Berlin 12
Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 20
Pulaski 62, Green Bay Preble 14
Racine Horlick 36, Racine Park 0
Racine St. Catherine's 40, University School of Milwaukee 13
Rice Lake 44, Prescott 14
Ripon 12, Waupun 6
River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19
River Ridge 21, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
River Valley 40, Platteville 7
Royall 59, Necedah 8
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0
Saint Thomas More 20, Brown Deer 0
Seneca 33, Boscobel 0
Sheboygan North 59, Green Bay West 6
Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay East 0
Siren 30, Shell Lake 13
Southern Door 41, Sturgeon Bay 0
Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City 12
Sun Prairie 76, Stoughton 7
Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0
Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14
Two Rivers 29, Chilton 21, 3OT
Union Grove 27, Elkhorn Area 14
Valders 40, Brillion 14
Waterford 28, Burlington 17
Waukesha North 28, Greenfield 10
Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0
Wausau West 40, D.C. Everest 14
West Salem 28, Aquinas 14
Westosha Central 42, Wilmot Union 7
Weyauwega-Fremont 27, Manawa 24
Whitehall 27, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Whitnall 50, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, North Fond du Lac 0
Winneconne 35, Waupaca 17
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Nekoosa 6
Wrightstown 28, Luxemburg-Casco 15
Xavier 45, New London 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
