PREP FOOTBALL=
A.C. Flora 38, Greenwood 20
Abbeville 40, McCormick 3
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 34, Edisto 0
Beaufort Academy 41, Pinewood Prep 20
Ben Lippen 48, Asheville Christian, N.C. 19
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 8, Hilton Head Prep 7
Blue Ridge 42, Chesnee 37
Bluffton 42, Beach, Ga. 7
Buford 41, Blacksburg 6
C.A. Johnson 22, Columbia 6
Calhoun Academy 33, Conway Christian School 6
Camden 42, Myrtle Beach 13
Carolina Forest 56, West Brunswick, N.C. 27
Catawba Ridge 31, Fort Mill 7
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 42, Legion Collegiate 7
Clinton 55, Batesburg-Leesville 20
Colleton Prep 26, Florence Christian 8
Commerce, Ga. 21, Southside Christian 17
D.W. Daniel 51, Greer 21
Dorchester Academy 32, Branchville 12
Dorman 53, Greenville 28
Dreher 29, W.J. Keenan 22
Emerald 35, Ninety Six 28
Estill 30, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 20
Evans, Ga. 16, North Augusta 7
Fairfield Central 62, Carvers Bay 14
Grovetown, Ga. 43, Midland Valley 17
Hartsville 41, Conway 17
Hillcrest 41, Laurens 7
Indian Land 25, Nation Ford 8
Irmo 22, Chapin 11
J.L. Mann 56, Eastside 14
James F. Byrnes 62, Brookland-Cayce 7
Jefferson Davis Academy 12, Providence HomeSchool 6
Johnsonville 39, North Central 8
Lake City 20, Laurence Manning Academy 7
Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 32, Aiken 0
Laney, Ga. 14, Strom Thurmond 0
Lewisville 44, East Clarendon 0
Liberty 17, Carolina Academy 6
Loris 24, Green Sea Floyds 0
Lucy G. Beckham 24, Lake Marion 0
McBee 19, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Northside Christian 22, Calhoun Falls 7
Northwestern 75, Rock Hill 13
Palmetto 27, Woodmont 14
Patrick Henry Academy 33, Cross Schools 0
Pendleton 41, Dixie 9
Philip Simmons 27, Andrews 8
Pickens 31, Crescent 28
Powdersville 47, Broome 23
Prince Avenue Christian, Ga. 39, Hammond 3
Richland Northeast 29, Crestwood 27
Ridge View 21, Blythewood 14
River Bluff 42, Lugoff-Elgin 13
Riverside 61, Travelers Rest 21
Saluda 42, Mid-Carolina 7
Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 54, Hilton Head Christian Academy 7
Seneca 42, Wade Hampton (G) 19
South Aiken 36, Silver Bluff 14
Spring Valley 36, Westwood 18
St. John's Christian Academy 34, King's Academy 14
St. Joseph 43, Fox Creek 7
Sumter 42, Lakewood 9
Swansea 19, Airport 6
T.L. Hanna 43, Boiling Springs 0
Thomas Sumter Academy 42, Clarendon Hall Academy 22
Union County 30, Newberry 14
Wade Hampton (H) 21, Colleton County 7
Wagener-Salley 28, Allendale-Fairfax 8
West Florence 31, Lexington 28
West Oak 9, Fountain Inn 6
White Knoll 21, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12
Whitmire 16, Ware Shoals 6
Wilson 27, Aynor 26, OT
Woodruff 13, Chapman 7, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Stratford vs. Avon, Ohio, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
