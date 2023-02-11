BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Horn 52, Sundance 36
Big Piney 90, St. Stephens 68
Burlington 72, Kaycee 41
Burns 77, Lusk 57
Casper Kelly Walsh 63, Star Valley 59
Casper Natrona 58, Laramie 53
Cheyenne East 67, Campbell County 62
Cody 76, Evanston 43
Cokeville 54, Encampment 28
Douglas 78, Torrington 44
Hulett 66, Arvada-Clearmont 27
Kemmerer 79, Wyoming Indian 57
Lander 50, Mountain View 46, OT
Little Snake River 63, Rangely, Colo. 35
Lyman 54, Pinedale 52, OT
Meeteetse 61, Ten Sleep 18
Moorcroft 61, Newcastle 51
Pine Bluffs 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 47
Pine Bluffs 64, Southeast 35
Rawlins 42, Buffalo 39
Riverside 47, Dubois 25
Riverton 60, Green River 49
Rock Springs 56, Jackson Hole 38
Rocky Mountain 46, Greybull 45
Saratoga 58, Farson-Eden 54
Sheridan 72, Cheyenne South 31
Thunder Basin 48, Cheyenne Central 46
Wheatland 53, Glenrock 37
Wind River 90, Shoshoni 75
Worland 60, Powell 43
Wright 83, Tongue River 76
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
