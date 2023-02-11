BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Horn 52, Sundance 36

Big Piney 90, St. Stephens 68

Burlington 72, Kaycee 41

Burns 77, Lusk 57

Casper Kelly Walsh 63, Star Valley 59

Casper Natrona 58, Laramie 53

Cheyenne East 67, Campbell County 62

Cody 76, Evanston 43

Cokeville 54, Encampment 28

Douglas 78, Torrington 44

Hulett 66, Arvada-Clearmont 27

Kemmerer 79, Wyoming Indian 57

Lander 50, Mountain View 46, OT

Little Snake River 63, Rangely, Colo. 35

Lyman 54, Pinedale 52, OT

Meeteetse 61, Ten Sleep 18

Moorcroft 61, Newcastle 51

Pine Bluffs 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 47

Pine Bluffs 64, Southeast 35

Rawlins 42, Buffalo 39

Riverside 47, Dubois 25

Riverton 60, Green River 49

Rock Springs 56, Jackson Hole 38

Rocky Mountain 46, Greybull 45

Saratoga 58, Farson-Eden 54

Sheridan 72, Cheyenne South 31

Thunder Basin 48, Cheyenne Central 46

Wheatland 53, Glenrock 37

Wind River 90, Shoshoni 75

Worland 60, Powell 43

Wright 83, Tongue River 76

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

