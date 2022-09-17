PREP FOOTBALL=

Bigfork 54, Cut Bank 8

Billings Central 35, Havre 0

Billings West 14, Great Falls 0

Bozeman 49, Belgrade 6

Butte 40, Kalispell Flathead 0

Carter County 36, Mon-Dak, N.D. 34, OT

Choteau 40, Deer Lodge 0

Columbia Falls 49, Libby 7

Culbertson 44, Scobey-Opheim 14

East Helena 47, Browning 13

Eureka 47, Conrad 6

Flint Creek 60, Charlo 24

Glasgow def. Roundup, forfeit

Great Falls Russell 63, Billings Skyview 0

Hamilton 42, Butte Central 0

Huntley Project 42, Anaconda 15

Jefferson (Boulder) 34, Florence 27

Lewistown (Fergus) 24, Laurel 3

Miles City 32, Glendive 0

Townsend 39, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian Co-op 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

