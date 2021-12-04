GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson County 45, Iola 27

BV North 72, Olathe East 53

BV West 52, SM North 47

Beloit 49, Concordia 14

Bennington 39, Sylvan-Lucas 29

Bonner Springs 43, Labette County 42

Burrton 52, Solomon 14

Central Plains 54, Hoisington 34

Cheney 71, Conway Springs 18

Christ Preparatory Academy 49, Heartland Christian 46

Cimarron 49, Holcomb 46

Clearwater 63, Belle Plaine 22

Dodge City 45, McPherson 33

Elkhart 56, Wichita County 39

Ell-Saline 40, Salina Sacred Heart 38

Ellinwood 55, La Crosse 43

Emporia 59, Highland Park 21

Erie 49, Southeast 18

Eureka 57, Humboldt 23

Flint Hills Christian 37, St. Xavier 25

Frankfort 57, Pawnee City, Neb. 17

Fredonia 44, Neodesha 32

Garden Plain 64, Wichita Trinity 27

Girard 58, Parsons 53

Goddard 46, Augusta 28

Goddard-Eisenhower 72, Wichita North 61

Goessel 53, Marion 40

Golden Plains 48, Weskan 28

Goodland 51, Syracuse 19

Guymon, Okla. 46, Garden City 40

Halstead 31, Sedgwick 28

Hodgeman County 69, Deerfield 5

Holyoke, Colo. 61, St. Francis 54

Hoxie 49, Norton 29

Hutchinson Central Christian 66, Wichita Classical 15

Jefferson North 50, McLouth 43

Kingman 43, Wichita Independent 25

Kinsley 49, Sublette 23

Lakin 43, Southwestern Hts. 36

Lebo 32, Flinthills 26

Liberal 57, Colby 14

Linn 48, Washington County 40

Little River 60, Lincoln 25

Louisburg 36, Tonganoxie 27

Lyons 51, Ellsworth 40

Macksville 51, Ness City 47

Maize 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 35

Maize South 44, Wichita East 35

Meade 48, Pawnee Heights 28

Minneapolis 44, Inman 39

Minneola 57, Cunningham 15

Moundridge 37, Elyria Christian 26

Nickerson 87, Buhler 27

Norwich 45, Douglass 40

Olathe West 54, Hays-TMP-Marian 28

Osborne 83, Southern Cloud 2

Otis-Bison 41, Wilson 37

Ottawa 45, KC Piper 35

Oxford 51, Fairfield 31

Paola 58, Baldwin 54

Phillipsburg 68, Oakley 43

Pratt 51, Larned 33

Remington 67, Bluestem 37

Rock Hills 40, Pike Valley 37

Rural Vista 36, Canton-Galva 23

Russell 65, Stockton 44

Salina Central 53, Salina South 24

Scott City 53, Ulysses 19

Smith Center 83, Plainville 10

Smoky Valley 55, Abilene 34

Southeast Saline 41, Hesston 33

St. James Academy 83, KC Wyandotte 13

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 55, Natoma 21

Sterling 51, Hillsboro 32

Thunder Ridge 58, Chase 23

Topeka 63, Manhattan 41

Trego 35, Dighton 27

Wabaunsee 49, Axtell 29

Washburn Rural 54, Topeka West 14

Wellington 57, Mulvane 41

West Elk 38, Oswego 23

Wheatland-Grinnell 63, Logan/Palco 43

Winfield 44, Arkansas City 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lakeside vs. Tescott, ppd.

