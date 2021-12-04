GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson County 45, Iola 27
BV North 72, Olathe East 53
BV West 52, SM North 47
Beloit 49, Concordia 14
Bennington 39, Sylvan-Lucas 29
Bonner Springs 43, Labette County 42
Burrton 52, Solomon 14
Central Plains 54, Hoisington 34
Cheney 71, Conway Springs 18
Christ Preparatory Academy 49, Heartland Christian 46
Cimarron 49, Holcomb 46
Clearwater 63, Belle Plaine 22
Dodge City 45, McPherson 33
Elkhart 56, Wichita County 39
Ell-Saline 40, Salina Sacred Heart 38
Ellinwood 55, La Crosse 43
Emporia 59, Highland Park 21
Erie 49, Southeast 18
Eureka 57, Humboldt 23
Flint Hills Christian 37, St. Xavier 25
Frankfort 57, Pawnee City, Neb. 17
Fredonia 44, Neodesha 32
Garden Plain 64, Wichita Trinity 27
Girard 58, Parsons 53
Goddard 46, Augusta 28
Goddard-Eisenhower 72, Wichita North 61
Goessel 53, Marion 40
Golden Plains 48, Weskan 28
Goodland 51, Syracuse 19
Guymon, Okla. 46, Garden City 40
Halstead 31, Sedgwick 28
Hodgeman County 69, Deerfield 5
Holyoke, Colo. 61, St. Francis 54
Hoxie 49, Norton 29
Hutchinson Central Christian 66, Wichita Classical 15
Jefferson North 50, McLouth 43
Kingman 43, Wichita Independent 25
Kinsley 49, Sublette 23
Lakin 43, Southwestern Hts. 36
Lebo 32, Flinthills 26
Liberal 57, Colby 14
Linn 48, Washington County 40
Little River 60, Lincoln 25
Louisburg 36, Tonganoxie 27
Lyons 51, Ellsworth 40
Macksville 51, Ness City 47
Maize 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 35
Maize South 44, Wichita East 35
Meade 48, Pawnee Heights 28
Minneapolis 44, Inman 39
Minneola 57, Cunningham 15
Moundridge 37, Elyria Christian 26
Nickerson 87, Buhler 27
Norwich 45, Douglass 40
Olathe West 54, Hays-TMP-Marian 28
Osborne 83, Southern Cloud 2
Otis-Bison 41, Wilson 37
Ottawa 45, KC Piper 35
Oxford 51, Fairfield 31
Paola 58, Baldwin 54
Phillipsburg 68, Oakley 43
Pratt 51, Larned 33
Remington 67, Bluestem 37
Rock Hills 40, Pike Valley 37
Rural Vista 36, Canton-Galva 23
Russell 65, Stockton 44
Salina Central 53, Salina South 24
Scott City 53, Ulysses 19
Smith Center 83, Plainville 10
Smoky Valley 55, Abilene 34
Southeast Saline 41, Hesston 33
St. James Academy 83, KC Wyandotte 13
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 55, Natoma 21
Sterling 51, Hillsboro 32
Thunder Ridge 58, Chase 23
Topeka 63, Manhattan 41
Trego 35, Dighton 27
Wabaunsee 49, Axtell 29
Washburn Rural 54, Topeka West 14
Wellington 57, Mulvane 41
West Elk 38, Oswego 23
Wheatland-Grinnell 63, Logan/Palco 43
Winfield 44, Arkansas City 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lakeside vs. Tescott, ppd.
