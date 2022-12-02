GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 35, Frankton 29
Bedford N. Lawrence 73, Gibson Southern 43
Brownsburg 69, Franklin Central 28
Cambridge City 63, Union (Modoc) 40
Cannelton 40, Crothersville 29
Central Noble 44, Angola 30
Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 32
Danville 75, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39
Eastbrook 60, Mississinewa 42
Faith Christian 69, Delphi 65
Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47
Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15
Ft. Wayne Snider 60, Ft. Wayne South 14
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 59
Greencastle 51, W. Vigo 38
Greenwood 43, Martinsville 20
Hammond Noll 80, Calumet 15
Hanover Central 49, Whiting 32
Homestead 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55
Indian Creek 76, Owen Valley 47
Indiana Deaf 66, Indpls Riverside 17
Indpls Herron 52, Christel House Manual 22
Indpls N. Central 52, Indpls Pike 38
Kankakee Valley 70, Lowell 40
Lake Central 60, Merrillville 18
Lawrenceburg 53, Richmond 22
Lebanon 54, Crawfordsville 21
Madison Shawe 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 61
Mooresville 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 24
N. Putnam 54, S. Putnam 44
NorthWood 45, Concord 31
Northeastern 82, Centerville 28
Norwell 52, Huntington North 34
Oak Hill 51, Elwood 11
River Forest 41, Wheeler 38
Southport 67, Bloomington North 57
Sullivan 58, Northview 42
Tell City 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23
Triton Central 61, Waldron 25
Warren Central 79, Carmel 64
Warsaw 60, Indpls Ben Davis 50
Washington Twp. 69, Boone Grove 18
Western Boone 76, Tri-West 75, 3OT
Whiteland 53, Plainfield 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
