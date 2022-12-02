GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 35, Frankton 29

Bedford N. Lawrence 73, Gibson Southern 43

Brownsburg 69, Franklin Central 28

Cambridge City 63, Union (Modoc) 40

Cannelton 40, Crothersville 29

Central Noble 44, Angola 30

Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 32

Danville 75, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39

Eastbrook 60, Mississinewa 42

Faith Christian 69, Delphi 65

Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47

Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15

Ft. Wayne Snider 60, Ft. Wayne South 14

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 59

Greencastle 51, W. Vigo 38

Greenwood 43, Martinsville 20

Hammond Noll 80, Calumet 15

Hanover Central 49, Whiting 32

Homestead 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55

Indian Creek 76, Owen Valley 47

Indiana Deaf 66, Indpls Riverside 17

Indpls Herron 52, Christel House Manual 22

Indpls N. Central 52, Indpls Pike 38

Kankakee Valley 70, Lowell 40

Lake Central 60, Merrillville 18

Lawrenceburg 53, Richmond 22

Lebanon 54, Crawfordsville 21

Madison Shawe 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 61

Mooresville 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 24

N. Putnam 54, S. Putnam 44

NorthWood 45, Concord 31

Northeastern 82, Centerville 28

Norwell 52, Huntington North 34

Oak Hill 51, Elwood 11

River Forest 41, Wheeler 38

Southport 67, Bloomington North 57

Sullivan 58, Northview 42

Tell City 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23

Triton Central 61, Waldron 25

Warren Central 79, Carmel 64

Warsaw 60, Indpls Ben Davis 50

Washington Twp. 69, Boone Grove 18

Western Boone 76, Tri-West 75, 3OT

Whiteland 53, Plainfield 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

