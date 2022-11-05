PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Davis 27, Aldine MacArthur 7
¶ Alief Taylor 28, Alief Elsik 6
¶ Belton 31, Waco University 29
¶ Brownsville Hanna 34, Brownsville Rivera 27
¶ Channelview 71, Pasadena Memorial 38
¶ Cibolo Steele 23, Schertz Clemens 0
¶ Cypress Creek 49, Cypress Ridge 20
¶ Cypress Falls 34, Cypress Ranch 27
¶ Del Valle 37, Austin High 31, OT
¶ Eagle Pass 35, Del Rio 15
¶ EP Americas 56, EP Socorro 0
¶ Fort Bend Travis 17, Fort Bend Bush 16
¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 27, Garland Naaman Forest 13
¶ Harlingen 38, Los Fresnos 13
¶ Harlingen South 14, Donna 7
¶ Houston Spring Woods 33, Houston Northbrook 14
¶ Humble Atascocita 21, Humble Summer Creek 18
¶ Katy 49, Katy Taylor 7
¶ Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Paetow 14
¶ Keller Timber Creek 47, Keller Central 6
¶ Killeen 32, Waco 6
¶ Klein Cain 49, Tomball 10
¶ Klein Forest 28, Klein Oak 22
¶ Leander Rouse 42, Elgin 23
¶ McAllen 27, McAllen Memorial 14
¶ Odessa Permian 31, Midland 15
¶ Richardson Berkner 34, Irving MacArthur 12
¶ Round Rock 51, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 10
¶ SA Northside O’Connor 28, SA Northside Holmes 10
¶ SA Reagan 24, SA Northside Brandeis 9
¶ SA Roosevelt 35, SA Northside Marshall 20
¶ San Benito 44, Weslaco 10
¶ San Marcos 20, SA East Central 16
¶ Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 17
¶ Spring Dekaney 39, Aldine Nimitz 21
¶ Tomball Memorial 56, Waller 13
¶ Weslaco East 48, Donna North 10
¶ Wolfforth Frenship 30, San Angelo Central 21
¶ Wylie 28, Garland 10
CLASS 5A=
¶ A&M Consolidated 19, Leander Glenn 17
¶ Abilene Wylie 20, Abilene Cooper 10
¶ Alice 61, Kingsville King 0
¶ Amarillo Palo Duro 35, Plainview 32
¶ Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 7
¶ Austin McCallum 55, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
¶ Austin William Travis 0, Austin LASA 0
¶ Barbers Hill 28, New Caney Porter 20
¶ Baytown Lee 45, Baytown Sterling 0
¶ Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 31
¶ Canutillo 49, El Paso 0
¶ CC Calallen 56, Hidalgo 0
¶ CC Flour Bluff 36, Gregory-Portland 34
¶ CC Miller 55, CC Carroll 21
¶ CC Ray 20, CC Moody 7
¶ Dallas Highland Park 49, Richardson Pearce 10
¶ Dripping Springs 49, Austin Anderson 0
¶ Edcouch-Elsa 24, Pharr Valley View 20
¶ EP Andress 35, EP Chapin 28
¶ EP Austin 28, EP Irvin 7¶ EP Coronado 41, EP Montwood 35
¶ EP Del Valle 66, EP Bel Air 7
¶ EP Eastwood 42, El Paso Eastlake 0
¶ EP Parkland 48, Clint Horizon 10
¶ EP Riverside 63, EP Bowie 6
¶ EP Ysleta 28, EP Hanks 10
¶ Georgetown 40, Cedar Park 14
¶ Georgetown East View 46, Leander 43
¶ Houston Sterling 27, Houston Madison 7
¶ La Joya Palmview 28, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
¶ Lockhart 42, Kerrville Tivy 28
¶ Lubbock Cooper 36, Amarillo Caprock 7
¶ Magnolia West 22, Friendswood 19
¶ Manor 42, Round Rock Stony Point 10
¶ Manvel 28, Rosenberg Terry 7
¶ Mercedes 56, Brownsville Porter 7
¶ Mission Memorial 49, Roma 35
¶ Mission Sharyland 53, PSJA Southwest 0
¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42
¶ N. Richland Hills Birdville 20, Dallas White 17
¶ Pflugerville 27, Pflugerville Connally 7
¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Floresville 13
¶ SA Kennedy 28, SA Memorial 7
¶ SA Lanier 36, SA Burbank 20
¶ SA Southwest 26, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
¶ Santa Fe 32, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
¶ Sharyland Pioneer 42, PSJA Memorial 21
¶ Sherman 48, Frisco Liberty 13
¶ Somerset 48, Uvalde 14
¶ Terrell 51, Greenville 21
¶ Texas City 42, Nederland 7
¶ Victoria West 33, Victoria East 23
¶ Vidor 34, Splendora 7
¶ WF Rider 57, Lubbock 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ Andrews 40, Big Spring 20
¶ Bandera 28, Carrizo Springs 10
¶ Bay City 27, Stafford 20
¶ Bellville 56, Sweeny 0
¶ Boerne 42, Fredericksburg 3
¶ Brookshire Royal 38, West Columbia Charter 10
¶ Burkburnett 33, Mineral Wells 8
¶ Canyon 24, Pampa 12
¶ Clint Mountain View 30, Pecos 24
¶ Crystal City 31, Lytle 6
¶ Dallas Carter 19, Wilmer-Hutchins 11
¶ Dallas Pinkston 27, North Dallas 0
¶ Dumas 35, Hereford 7
¶ El Campo 31, Freeport Brazosport 7
¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 34, Lampasas 30
¶ Fort Stockton 44, Fabens 7
¶ Gainesville 41, Krum 31
¶ Geronimo Navarro 74, Manor New Tech 0
¶ Hondo 28, Poteet 14
¶ Houston Furr 52, Houston Kashmere 10
¶ Houston Washington 82, Houston Scarborough 6
¶ Kennedale 64, FW Dunbar 0
¶ La Vernia 24, Rockport-Fulton 14
¶ Liberty Hill 47, Pieper 7
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Huffman Hargrave 16
¶ Llano 49, Ingram Moore 6
¶ Lubbock Estacado 61, San Angelo Lake View 7
¶ Lumberton 49, Livingston 6
¶ Monahans 58, Clint 14
¶ Needville 56, Iowa Colony 41
¶ Orange Grove 54, Robstown 6
¶ Paris 26, Mabank 12
¶ Pleasanton 34, Beeville Jones 28, 2OT
¶ Quinlan Ford 56, Dallas Roosevelt 6
¶ Rio Hondo 20, Lyford 14
¶ Sealy 56, La Marque 13
¶ Seminole 35, Perryton 26
¶ Silsbee 26, Jasper 24
¶ Sinton 32, Ingleside 0
¶ Snyder 28, Sweetwater 0
¶ Taylor 41, Burnet 40
¶ Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 43, Paris North Lamar 28
¶ Vernon 34, Bowie 2
¶ WF Hirschi 28, Midland Greenwood 7
¶ Wimberley 66, Austin Achieve 0
¶ Zapata 20, CC Tuloso-Midway 19
CLASS 3A=
¶ Abernathy 49, Coahoma 19
¶ Ballinger 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 21
¶ Big Lake Reagan County 28, Christoval 22
¶ Blanco 44, SA Cole 0
¶ Boling 55, Wallis Brazos 14
¶ Breckenridge 50, Clyde 20
¶ Brownfield 20, Slaton 6
¶ Buna 41, Hardin 8
¶ Canadian 77, Dimmitt 0
¶ CC London 36, Mathis 12
¶ Childress 45, Friona 9
¶ Comanche 49, Eastland 7
¶ Comfort 55, West Campus 7
¶ Cooper 52, Quinlan Boles 0
¶ Crane 56, Alpine 28
¶ De Kalb 42, Redwater 14
¶ Denver City 33, Kermit 14
¶ Early 69, San Angelo Texas Leadership 7
¶ East Bernard 42, Altair Rice 7
¶ Edna 61, Aransas Pass 8
¶ Goliad 60, Palacios 7
¶ Grandview 59, Dallas Madison 0
¶ Hebbronville 48, Monte Alto 6
¶ Houston KIPP 40, KIPP Generations 12
¶ Idalou 56, Stanton 34
¶ Jefferson 50, Gladewater Sabine 14
¶ Jourdanton 41, Cotulla 14
¶ Kemp 54, Eustace 0
¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 42, Littlefield 20
¶ Maypearl 81, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 61
¶ Muleshoe 27, Dalhart 23
¶ Poth 42, Karnes City 0
¶ Quitman 54, Winona 13
¶ Rockdale 46, McGregor 38
¶ San Diego 23, Falfurrias 22, OT
¶ Santa Gertrudis Academy 60, Progreso 6
¶ Santa Rosa 28, Banquete 6
¶ Shallowater 38, Amarillo River Road 0
¶ Skidmore-Tynan 51, Bloomington 12
¶ Sonora 48, Forsan 21
¶ Spearman 59, Tulia 6
¶ Stockdale 24, Johnson City 21
¶ Wall 54, Brady 10
¶ Warren 22, Kountze 16
CLASS 2A=
¶ Amarillo Highland Park 28, Sanford-Fritch 13
¶ Archer City 41, Munday 27
¶ Bruni 48, Benavides 0
¶ Chilton 28, Milano 7
¶ Crawford 51, Bruceville-Eddy 0
¶ Cushing 38, Mount Enterprise 18
¶ Evadale 39, Hull-Daisetta 16
¶ Falls City 47, Somerville 22
¶ Flatonia 49, Holland 17
¶ Gorman 83, Lingleville 35
¶ Granger 45, Bartlett 12
¶ Hale Center 75, Crosbyton 6
¶ Hamilton 22, Goldthwaite 0
¶ Harleton 38, Ore City 20
¶ Hawkins 24, Big Sandy 18
¶ Hawley 36, Cisco 33
¶ La Pryor 47, Charlotte 20
¶ La Villa 14, Freer 12
¶ Lovelady 28, Deweyville 14
¶ Mason 40, Harper 7
¶ McCamey 50, Iraan 14
¶ Menard 64, Eden 31
¶ Miles 49, Cross Plains 21
¶ New Deal 35, Post 7
¶ Olney 63, Winters 14
¶ Olton 39, Floydada 27
¶ Ozona 32, Anthony 9
¶ Panhandle 47, Farwell 25
¶ Peaster 25, Boyd 22
¶ Quanah 41, Wheeler 24
¶ Ralls 27, Sudan 13
¶ Riesel 70, Bosqueville 28
¶ Roscoe 16, Hamlin 14
¶ Sabinal 20, Rocksprings 14
¶ Santa Maria 15, Premont 14
¶ Seagraves 40, Morton 12
¶ Seymour 42, Petrolia 0
¶ Shamrock 55, Memphis 20
¶ Shiner 56, Kenedy 12
¶ Springlake-Earth 90, Kress 42
¶ Stamford 45, Colorado City 0
¶ Stratford 2, Stinnett West Texas 0
¶ Vega 47, Sunray 39
¶ Wellington 44, Clarendon 8
¶ Windthorst 49, Electra 14
¶ Wink 17, TLC Midland 0
¶ Woodsboro 28, Pettus 14
¶ Yorktown 47, Runge 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Benjamin 46, Crowell 0
¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 55, Strawn 40
¶ Bryson 38, Baird 32
¶ Bynum 48, Kopperl 0
¶ Chester 58, High Island 8
¶ Follett 70, McLean 24
¶ Gordon 76, Perrin-Whitt 29
¶ Happy 64, Claude 6
¶ Harrold 44, Chillicothe 26
¶ Ira 38, Hermleigh 24
¶ Knox City 32, Spur 8
¶ Lamesa Klondike 56, Wilson 0
¶ Lometa 58, Santa Anna 40
¶ Loraine 66, Bronte 18
¶ Lorenzo 29, Anton 26
¶ Lueders-Avoca 58, Haskell Paint Creek 46
¶ Matador Motley County 64, Aspermont 16
¶ Medina 62, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0
¶ Mertzon Irion County 46, Veribest 0
¶ Miami 37, White Deer 26
¶ Nazareth 66, Wildorado 7
¶ New Home 53, Ropesville Ropes 0
¶ Newcastle 50, Forestburg 0
¶ Rankin 60, Garden City 36
¶ Rochelle 51, Brookesmith 6
¶ Roscoe Highland 58, Roby 12
¶ Saint Jo 56, Savoy 0
¶ Sidney 70, Gustine 25
¶ Sterling City 24, Eldorado 6
¶ Throckmorton 62, Rule 12
¶ Whiteface 62, O’Donnell 36
¶ Whitharral 24, Amherst 20
¶ Zephyr 38, Blanket 30
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Austin Hyde Park 24, Victoria St. Joseph 14
¶ Austin Regents 34, Austin St. Michael 0
¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 60, SA Texas Military 50
¶ Bryan St. Joseph 63, Alvin Living Stones 14
¶ Colleyville Covenant 41, Willow Park Trinity Christian 18
¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, Plano Prestonwood 14
¶ Flower Mound Coram Deo 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 17
¶ Hallettsville Sacred Heart 23, Temple Central Texas 21
¶ Houston Second Baptist 31, The Woodlands Christian 13
¶ Katy Faith West 65, Houston Westbury Christian 26
¶ Lubbock Christian 59, MC Prep 13
¶ Marble Falls Faith 119, Temple Holy Trinity 70
¶ Midland Christian 41, FW Southwest Christian 6
¶ SA Central Catholic 17, Houston St. Pius X 17
OTHER=
¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 56, Houston Strake Jesuit 21
¶ Calvert def. Dime Box , forfeit
¶ CenTex Homeschool 56, Ranger 18
¶ Davenport 44, Marble Falls 16
¶ Fort Bend Christian 49, Beaumont Kelly 0
¶ Houston North Shore Mustangs 56, Humble Kingwood 7
¶ Irving Faustina Academy 19, Arlington St. Paul 16
¶ Lake Belton 24, Killeen Ellison 13
¶ Lucas Christian def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit
¶ Midland Legacy 62, Odessa 34
¶ Midland Trinity def. Irving The Highlands , forfeit
¶ Odessa Compass def. Tornillo , forfeit
¶ Penelope def. Coolidge , forfeit
¶ Rising Star def. Moran , forfeit
¶ SA Castle Hills def. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills , forfeit
¶ SA Southside def. Eagle Pass Winn , forfeit
¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy def. SA Lutheran , forfeit
¶ Tomball Homeschool 28, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 12
¶ Tyler Grace Community def. Dallas Covenant , forfeit
¶ West Plains 55, Borger 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avalon vs. Blum, ppd.
Denton Calvary vs. FW Covenant Classical, ppd. to Nov 5th.
Houston Wheatley vs. Houston North Forest, ppd.
Lake Travis vs. Austin Bowie, ccd.
Laredo Martin vs. Laredo Nixon, ppd.
Prairie Lea vs. Leakey, ppd.
SA McCollum vs. SA Harlandale, ccd.
Sierra Blanca vs. Dell City, ppd.
Trinidad vs. Apple Springs, ppd.
Welch Dawson vs. Southland, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.