GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern A=

Loser-Out=

Laurel 75, Sidney 30

Lewistown (Fergus) 51, Lockwood 40

Semifinal=

Billings Central 66, Miles City 34

Western A=

Loser-Out=

Butte Central 47, Polson 40

Stevensville 50, Ronan 40

Western B=

Loser-Out=

Anaconda 58, Missoula Loyola 55

St. Ignatius 66, Deer Lodge 47

Semifinal=

Bigfork 59, Florence 35

Northern C=

Loser-Out=

Chinook 62, Cascade 30

Geraldine/Highwood 42, Simms 25

Western C=

Loser-Out=

West Yellowstone 66, Charlo 62

Semifinal=

Manhattan Christian 50, Seeley-Swan 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

