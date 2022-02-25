GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern A=
Loser-Out=
Laurel 75, Sidney 30
Lewistown (Fergus) 51, Lockwood 40
Semifinal=
Billings Central 66, Miles City 34
Western A=
Loser-Out=
Butte Central 47, Polson 40
Stevensville 50, Ronan 40
Western B=
Loser-Out=
Anaconda 58, Missoula Loyola 55
St. Ignatius 66, Deer Lodge 47
Semifinal=
Bigfork 59, Florence 35
Northern C=
Loser-Out=
Chinook 62, Cascade 30
Geraldine/Highwood 42, Simms 25
Western C=
Loser-Out=
West Yellowstone 66, Charlo 62
Semifinal=
Manhattan Christian 50, Seeley-Swan 41
