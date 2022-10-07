PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 50, Crest Ridge 8
Archie 70, Jasper 20
Ash Grove 48, Clever 14
Ava 43, Thayer 8
Blair Oaks 76, Eldon 22
Bolivar 34, Waynesville 26
Bowling Green 76, Mark Twain 6
Brentwood 48, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 16
Butler 38, Warsaw 14
California 28, Versailles 18
Camdenton 63, Hillcrest 22
Cameron 50, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 6
Capital City 42, Smith-Cotton 29
Carrollton 26, Lexington 6
Carthage 28, Webb City 14
Cassville 45, Springfield Catholic 0
Center 62, Odessa 14
Central (New Madrid County) 65, Perryville 18
Central (Park Hills) 42, Fredericktown 0
Centralia 42, Highland 6
Christian Brothers College 64, Vianney 6
Clark County 34, Palmyra 0
Crystal City 37, Van-Far 14
Drexel 54, Greenfield 0
Duchesne 20, St. Dominic 10
East Atchison 50, Stewartsville 0
East Buchanan 62, Plattsburg 6
East Prairie 43, Doniphan 20
Fayette 48, Salisbury 28
Festus 55, Pacific 24
Forsyth 35, Strafford 23
Fort Osage 68, Truman 13
Fox 56, Hazelwood West 8
Francis Howell 49, Timberland 14
Ft. Zumwalt West 28, Francis Howell Central 7
Gallatin 35, Putnam County 20
Grain Valley 52, Hickman High School 20
Hallsville 48, Southern Boone County 27
Hannibal 53, Moberly 7
Harrisburg 28, Westran 18
Harrisonville 35, Clinton 7
Helias Catholic 38, Jefferson City 21
Herculaneum 44, Bayless 6
Hermann 25, St. Clair 7
Hillsboro 79, DeSoto 0
Houston 20, Willow Springs 14
Jackson 76, Confluence Academy 0
Jefferson (Conception) 41, Grandview (Hillsboro) 12
Joplin 35, Carl Junction 7
KC Sumner, Kan. 56, KC Northeast 0
Kearney 53, Raytown South 12
Kelly 15, Hayti 6
Kennett 42, Dexter 14
Kickapoo 27, Rolla 0
King City 68, Schuyler County 22
Kirksville 43, Mexico 42
Lafayette (Wildwood) 20, Eureka 13
Lafayette County 76, Knob Noster 0
Lamar 47, Nevada 26
Lawson 45, North Platte 12
Lebanon 45, West Plains 42
Lee's Summit 41, Park Hill 40
Lee's Summit North 28, Liberty 6
Liberty North 41, Blue Springs South 7
Lincoln 38, Cole Camp 34
Lincoln College Prep 42, Oak Grove 22
Lockwood 69, College Heights Christian 0
Lutheran (St. Charles) 53, St. Francis Borgia 13
Macon 40, South Shelby 26
Marceline 41, Scotland County 17
Marionville 44, Sarcoxie 6
Marquette 51, Ritenour 22
Marshall 38, Fulton 8
Marshfield 34, Logan-Rogersville 7
Mid-Buchanan 21, Penney 8
Milan 49, South Harrison 20
Monett 18, McDonald County 0
Monroe City 58, Brookfield 22
Montgomery County 22, Louisiana 14
Mountain Grove 51, Salem 12
Mt. Vernon 37, Hollister 7
Neosho 63, Ozark 42
Nixa 63, Willard 18
North Andrew 58, Albany 42
North Callaway 32, Wright City 14
Oakville 38, Rockwood Summit 28
Osage 40, Boonville 13
Pembroke Hill 48, East (Kansas City) 6
Platte County 38, Belton 8
Pleasant Hill 43, Warrensburg 21
Poplar Bluff 34, Farmington 21
Portageville 68, Malden 14
Princeton 13, Polo 6
Principia 13, Missouri Military Academy 0
Raytown 36, William Chrisman 22
Reeds Spring 44, Aurora 7
Republic 33, Branson 21
Richmond 26, Holden 20
Rock Bridge 48, Battle 35
Rock Port 56, Southwest (Livingston County) 22
Rockhurst 35, Blue Springs 21
Russellville 38, Paris 0
Savannah 21, Chillicothe 0
Scott City 68, Chaffee 7
Seneca 56, East Newton 7
Sherwood 14, El Dorado Springs 10
Slater 39, Lone Jack 13
South Callaway 45, Cuba 6
South Holt 40, Mound City 14
St. Louis University 42, Chaminade 19
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 45, DeSmet 14
St. Michael 54, Southeast 0
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 30, Benton 6
St. Vincent 21, St. Pius X (Festus) 6
Staley 34, Park Hill South 21
Stockton/Sheldon 31, Diamond 28
Sullivan 51, St. James 14
Tipton 56, Cass-Midway 6
Troy Buchanan 49, Francis Howell North 21
Union 47, Owensville 0
Van Horn 59, Lee's Summit Community Christian 0
Warrenton 28, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 7
Washington 55, Ft. Zumwalt South 0
West Platte 10, Lathrop 8
Worth County 82, Pattonsburg 12
