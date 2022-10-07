PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 50, Crest Ridge 8

Archie 70, Jasper 20

Ash Grove 48, Clever 14

Ava 43, Thayer 8

Blair Oaks 76, Eldon 22

Bolivar 34, Waynesville 26

Bowling Green 76, Mark Twain 6

Brentwood 48, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 16

Butler 38, Warsaw 14

California 28, Versailles 18

Camdenton 63, Hillcrest 22

Cameron 50, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 6

Capital City 42, Smith-Cotton 29

Carrollton 26, Lexington 6

Carthage 28, Webb City 14

Cassville 45, Springfield Catholic 0

Center 62, Odessa 14

Central (New Madrid County) 65, Perryville 18

Central (Park Hills) 42, Fredericktown 0

Centralia 42, Highland 6

Christian Brothers College 64, Vianney 6

Clark County 34, Palmyra 0

Crystal City 37, Van-Far 14

Drexel 54, Greenfield 0

Duchesne 20, St. Dominic 10

East Atchison 50, Stewartsville 0

East Buchanan 62, Plattsburg 6

East Prairie 43, Doniphan 20

Fayette 48, Salisbury 28

Festus 55, Pacific 24

Forsyth 35, Strafford 23

Fort Osage 68, Truman 13

Fox 56, Hazelwood West 8

Francis Howell 49, Timberland 14

Ft. Zumwalt West 28, Francis Howell Central 7

Gallatin 35, Putnam County 20

Grain Valley 52, Hickman High School 20

Hallsville 48, Southern Boone County 27

Hannibal 53, Moberly 7

Harrisburg 28, Westran 18

Harrisonville 35, Clinton 7

Helias Catholic 38, Jefferson City 21

Herculaneum 44, Bayless 6

Hermann 25, St. Clair 7

Hillsboro 79, DeSoto 0

Houston 20, Willow Springs 14

Jackson 76, Confluence Academy 0

Jefferson (Conception) 41, Grandview (Hillsboro) 12

Joplin 35, Carl Junction 7

KC Sumner, Kan. 56, KC Northeast 0

Kearney 53, Raytown South 12

Kelly 15, Hayti 6

Kennett 42, Dexter 14

Kickapoo 27, Rolla 0

King City 68, Schuyler County 22

Kirksville 43, Mexico 42

Lafayette (Wildwood) 20, Eureka 13

Lafayette County 76, Knob Noster 0

Lamar 47, Nevada 26

Lawson 45, North Platte 12

Lebanon 45, West Plains 42

Lee's Summit 41, Park Hill 40

Lee's Summit North 28, Liberty 6

Liberty North 41, Blue Springs South 7

Lincoln 38, Cole Camp 34

Lincoln College Prep 42, Oak Grove 22

Lockwood 69, College Heights Christian 0

Lutheran (St. Charles) 53, St. Francis Borgia 13

Macon 40, South Shelby 26

Marceline 41, Scotland County 17

Marionville 44, Sarcoxie 6

Marquette 51, Ritenour 22

Marshall 38, Fulton 8

Marshfield 34, Logan-Rogersville 7

Mid-Buchanan 21, Penney 8

Milan 49, South Harrison 20

Monett 18, McDonald County 0

Monroe City 58, Brookfield 22

Montgomery County 22, Louisiana 14

Mountain Grove 51, Salem 12

Mt. Vernon 37, Hollister 7

Neosho 63, Ozark 42

Nixa 63, Willard 18

North Andrew 58, Albany 42

North Callaway 32, Wright City 14

Oakville 38, Rockwood Summit 28

Osage 40, Boonville 13

Pembroke Hill 48, East (Kansas City) 6

Platte County 38, Belton 8

Pleasant Hill 43, Warrensburg 21

Poplar Bluff 34, Farmington 21

Portageville 68, Malden 14

Princeton 13, Polo 6

Principia 13, Missouri Military Academy 0

Raytown 36, William Chrisman 22

Reeds Spring 44, Aurora 7

Republic 33, Branson 21

Richmond 26, Holden 20

Rock Bridge 48, Battle 35

Rock Port 56, Southwest (Livingston County) 22

Rockhurst 35, Blue Springs 21

Russellville 38, Paris 0

Savannah 21, Chillicothe 0

Scott City 68, Chaffee 7

Seneca 56, East Newton 7

Sherwood 14, El Dorado Springs 10

Slater 39, Lone Jack 13

South Callaway 45, Cuba 6

South Holt 40, Mound City 14

St. Louis University 42, Chaminade 19

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 45, DeSmet 14

St. Michael 54, Southeast 0

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 30, Benton 6

St. Vincent 21, St. Pius X (Festus) 6

Staley 34, Park Hill South 21

Stockton/Sheldon 31, Diamond 28

Sullivan 51, St. James 14

Tipton 56, Cass-Midway 6

Troy Buchanan 49, Francis Howell North 21

Union 47, Owensville 0

Van Horn 59, Lee's Summit Community Christian 0

Warrenton 28, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 7

Washington 55, Ft. Zumwalt South 0

West Platte 10, Lathrop 8

Worth County 82, Pattonsburg 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

