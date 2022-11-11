PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSAA Playoff=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Skyline 42, Sandpoint 28

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Meridian 34, Mountain View 10

Rigby 34, Rocky Mountain 27

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you