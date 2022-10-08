PREP FOOTBALL=
Adna 33, Stevenson 0
Anacortes 34, Sehome 28
Arlington 44, Marysville-Pilchuck 23
Auburn Mountainview 34, Kentlake 0
Auburn Riverside 40, Todd Beamer 7
Bainbridge 42, North Mason 8
Bellarmine Prep 38, South Kitsap 6
Bothell 34, Issaquah 6
Bremerton 28, Port Angeles 9
Brewster 81, Oroville 26
Camas 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 14
Cascade (Everett) 55, Everett 14
Cashmere 35, Cascade (Leavenworth) 20
Castle Rock 29, Seton Catholic 6
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 24, Granite Falls 0
Cedarcrest 25, Meadowdale 0
Chelan 48, Colfax 34
Cheney 31, Ridgeline 15
Chief Leschi 60, Toutle Lake 41
Chief Sealth 51, Cleveland 14
Cle Elum/Roslyn 54, White Swan 22
Columbia (Hunters) 58, Curlew 28
Columbia River 34, Hockinson 7
DeSales 94, Yakama Tribal 0
Deer Park 41, Medical Lake 0
East Jefferson Co-op 20, Vashon Island 7
East Valley (Spokane) 40, North Central 21
East Valley (Yakima) 45, Grandview 0
Eastmont 35, West Valley (Yakima) 27
Eastside Catholic 30, Garfield 10
Edmonds-Woodway 47, Shorecrest 14
Emerald Ridge 28, Bethel 7
Ferndale 49, Marysville-Getchell 7
Fife 50, White River 6
Freeman 43, Colville 21
Gig Harbor 54, River Ridge 19
Goldendale 20, Kittitas 14
Granger 32, Highland 12
Hanford 33, Pasco 12
Hazen 21, Newport-Bellevue 14
Highline 52, Thomas Jefferson 0
Inchelium 60, Northport 12
Ingraham 27, Lincoln 26
Kamiakin 44, Walla Walla 0
Kelso 48, Heritage 0
Kendrick, Idaho 30, Liberty Bell 0
Kennewick 19, Richland 7
King's 63, Sultan 0
King's Way Christian School 32, Columbia (White Salmon) 7
La Salle 48, Wapato 18
Lake Roosevelt 14, Manson 12
Lake Stevens 41, Eastlake 16
Lake Washington 49, Mercer Island 14
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 38, Newport 28
Lakeside (Seattle) 20, West Seattle 13
Liberty (Spangle) 30, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7
Liberty 49, Snohomish 19
Liberty Christian 66, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 16
Lindbergh 33, Sammamish 28
Lynden 49, Archbishop Murphy 24
Lynden Christian 30, Nooksack Valley 7
Mariner 61, Jackson 13
Mark Morris 20, Ridgefield 7
Mead 35, Ferris 0
Meridian 34, Blaine 20
Monroe 62, Shorewood 8
Montesano 42, Eatonville 21
Moses Lake 42, Davis 8
Mount Si 26, Woodinville 0
Mountain View 37, Prairie 27
Mountlake Terrace 20, Lynnwood 19
Mt. Rainier 14, Decatur 7
Mt. Spokane 35, Central Valley 28, OT
Naselle 72, Muckleshoot Tribal School 36
Neah Bay 70, Darrington 8
North Kitsap 49, Kingston 6
O'Dea 38, Roosevelt 0
Ocosta 45, North Beach 7
Okanogan 54, Tonasket 7
Olympic 35, Sequim 21
Omak 48, Quincy 6
Othello 28, Prosser 17
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 48, Ilwaco 8
Peninsula 45, Central Kitsap 13
Pomeroy 62, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Raymond 56, Rainier 26
Reardan 23, Asotin 21
Redmond 22, Inglemoor 7
Renton 43, Interlake 0
River View 47, Tri-Cities Prep 7
Seattle Prep 28, Ballard 7
Sedro-Woolley 26, Burlington-Edison 21
Selah 80, Ephrata 21
Sherman, Ore. 46, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 18
Skyview 41, Kentwood 7
Sound Christian def. Taholah, forfeit
South Whidbey 38, Elma 35
Southridge 49, Lewis and Clark 14
Spanaway Lake 48, Silas 28
Springdale 68, Selkirk 14
Squalicum 35, Lakewood 12
Stanwood 42, Union 21
Sunnyside 34, Eisenhower 14
Sunnyside Christian 44, Garfield-Palouse 16
Tenino 50, Hoquiam 14
Timberline 41, North Thurston 14
Toledo 47, Wahkiakum 14
Toppenish 27, Connell 0
Tumwater 35, Aberdeen 3
W. F. West 42, Rochester 0
Washington 31, Orting 24
Washougal 40, Hudson's Bay 6
Waterville-Mansfield 64, Touchet 18
Wellpinit 56, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 28
Wenatchee 37, Ellensburg 9
West Valley (Spokane) 28, Riverside 14
Wilbur-Creston 68, Republic 36
Winlock 36, Oakville 28
Woodland 52, R.A. Long 21
Yelm 71, Capital 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
