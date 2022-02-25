BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A Abingdon (A.-Avon) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Augusta Southeastern 63, Havana 47
1A Chicago (Marshall) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Hope Academy 59, Chicago Marshall 57
1A Effingham (St. Anthony) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Effingham St. Anthony 58, Carlyle 46
Farina South Central 56, Altamont 50
Macon Meridian 73, Neoga 67
Tuscola 56, Arcola 33
1A Okawville Sectional=
Regional Final=
Christopher 52, Sesser-Valier 20
Regional Semifinal=
Steeleville 42, Bluford Webber 38
1A Pecatonica Sectional=
Regional Final=
Pecatonica 54, Somonauk 47
Sterling Newman 55, Freeport (Aquin) 44
1A Streator (Woodland) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Fenger 71, Bowen 34
1A Watseka Sectional=
Regional Final=
Decatur St. Teresa 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 43
Lexington 66, Heyworth 57
1A White Hall (North Greene) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Jacksonville Routt 51, Concord (Triopia) 38
Regional Semifinal=
Waterloo Gibault 57, McGivney Catholic High School 41
2A Carterville Sectional=
Regional Final=
Murphysboro 46, Carterville 36
Regional Semifinal=
Breese Central 63, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49
Breese Mater Dei 50, Columbia 34
2A Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) Sectional=
Regional Final=
DePaul College Prep 58, Latin 30
2A Clifton (Central) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Monticello 55, Fairbury Prairie Central 51, OT
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Tolono Unity 50
2A Flora Sectional=
Regional Final=
Mt. Carmel 55, Fairfield 42
Pana 50, Salem 38
2A Marengo Sectional=
Regional Final=
Northridge Prep 42, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40
Rockford Lutheran 85, Marengo 55
2A Stanford (Olympia) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Warrensburg-Latham 47
Quincy Notre Dame 48, Pleasant Plains 37
3A Chicago (King) Sectional=
Regional Final=
St. Ignatius 71, Lake View 38
3A Chicago Heights (Marian) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Hillcrest 49, Tinley Park 44
3A Crystal Lake (South) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Burlington Central 66, Kaneland 39
Rockford Boylan 70, Freeport 58
Wauconda 53, Prairie Ridge 49
3A Danville (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Champaign Centennial 43, Morton 29
Decatur MacArthur 62, Springfield Southeast 57
3A Darien (Hinsdale South) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Nazareth 48, Lindblom 45
3A Highland Sectional=
Regional Final=
Chatham Glenwood 64, Jacksonville 25
Regional Semifinal=
Marion 40, Mascoutah 38
3A North Chicago Sectional=
Regional Final=
Carmel 65, Niles Notre Dame 48
Grayslake Central 53, Deerfield 47
3A Peoria (Bradley University) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Metamora 60, Washington 46
Peoria Manual 36, Peoria Notre Dame 33
Rochelle 84, Sterling 70
Rock Island 71, Ottawa 48
4A Barrington Sectional=
Regional Final=
Stevenson 59, Prospect 43
4A Bartlett Sectional=
Regional Final=
Glenbard West 64, York 26
Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Glenbard North 40
4A Collinsville Sectional=
Regional Final=
Collinsville 62, Belleville East 60, OT
Normal Community 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 30
Quincy 56, O'Fallon 49
4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Evanston Township 51, Glenbrook North 36
New Trier 56, Conant 33
Rolling Meadows 59, Hoffman Estates 56
4A Hillside (Proviso West) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Riverside-Brookfield 67, Oak Park River Forest 62
4A Huntley Sectional=
Regional Final=
DeKalb 74, St. Charles North 57
Rockford Auburn 57, Hononegah 56
Rockford East 49, Huntley 39
4A Oswego (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Bolingbrook 69, Aurora (East) 28
Naperville Neuqua Valley 65, Joliet West 58
Oswego East 63, Aurora (West Aurora) 55
4A South Holland (Thornwood) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 60, Brother Rice 49
Kenwood 55, Oak Lawn Community 26
St. Rita 72, Morgan Park 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/