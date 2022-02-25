BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Abingdon (A.-Avon) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Augusta Southeastern 63, Havana 47

1A Chicago (Marshall) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Hope Academy 59, Chicago Marshall 57

1A Effingham (St. Anthony) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Effingham St. Anthony 58, Carlyle 46

Farina South Central 56, Altamont 50

Macon Meridian 73, Neoga 67

Tuscola 56, Arcola 33

1A Okawville Sectional=

Regional Final=

Christopher 52, Sesser-Valier 20

Regional Semifinal=

Steeleville 42, Bluford Webber 38

1A Pecatonica Sectional=

Regional Final=

Pecatonica 54, Somonauk 47

Sterling Newman 55, Freeport (Aquin) 44

1A Streator (Woodland) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Fenger 71, Bowen 34

1A Watseka Sectional=

Regional Final=

Decatur St. Teresa 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 43

Lexington 66, Heyworth 57

1A White Hall (North Greene) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Jacksonville Routt 51, Concord (Triopia) 38

Regional Semifinal=

Waterloo Gibault 57, McGivney Catholic High School 41

2A Carterville Sectional=

Regional Final=

Murphysboro 46, Carterville 36

Regional Semifinal=

Breese Central 63, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49

Breese Mater Dei 50, Columbia 34

2A Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) Sectional=

Regional Final=

DePaul College Prep 58, Latin 30

2A Clifton (Central) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Monticello 55, Fairbury Prairie Central 51, OT

St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Tolono Unity 50

2A Flora Sectional=

Regional Final=

Mt. Carmel 55, Fairfield 42

Pana 50, Salem 38

2A Marengo Sectional=

Regional Final=

Northridge Prep 42, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40

Rockford Lutheran 85, Marengo 55

2A Stanford (Olympia) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Warrensburg-Latham 47

Quincy Notre Dame 48, Pleasant Plains 37

3A Chicago (King) Sectional=

Regional Final=

St. Ignatius 71, Lake View 38

3A Chicago Heights (Marian) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Hillcrest 49, Tinley Park 44

3A Crystal Lake (South) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Burlington Central 66, Kaneland 39

Rockford Boylan 70, Freeport 58

Wauconda 53, Prairie Ridge 49

3A Danville (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Champaign Centennial 43, Morton 29

Decatur MacArthur 62, Springfield Southeast 57

3A Darien (Hinsdale South) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Nazareth 48, Lindblom 45

3A Highland Sectional=

Regional Final=

Chatham Glenwood 64, Jacksonville 25

Regional Semifinal=

Marion 40, Mascoutah 38

3A North Chicago Sectional=

Regional Final=

Carmel 65, Niles Notre Dame 48

Grayslake Central 53, Deerfield 47

3A Peoria (Bradley University) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Metamora 60, Washington 46

Peoria Manual 36, Peoria Notre Dame 33

Rochelle 84, Sterling 70

Rock Island 71, Ottawa 48

4A Barrington Sectional=

Regional Final=

Stevenson 59, Prospect 43

4A Bartlett Sectional=

Regional Final=

Glenbard West 64, York 26

Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Glenbard North 40

4A Collinsville Sectional=

Regional Final=

Collinsville 62, Belleville East 60, OT

Normal Community 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 30

Quincy 56, O'Fallon 49

4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Evanston Township 51, Glenbrook North 36

New Trier 56, Conant 33

Rolling Meadows 59, Hoffman Estates 56

4A Hillside (Proviso West) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Riverside-Brookfield 67, Oak Park River Forest 62

4A Huntley Sectional=

Regional Final=

DeKalb 74, St. Charles North 57

Rockford Auburn 57, Hononegah 56

Rockford East 49, Huntley 39

4A Oswego (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Bolingbrook 69, Aurora (East) 28

Naperville Neuqua Valley 65, Joliet West 58

Oswego East 63, Aurora (West Aurora) 55

4A South Holland (Thornwood) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 60, Brother Rice 49

Kenwood 55, Oak Lawn Community 26

St. Rita 72, Morgan Park 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

