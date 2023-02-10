GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Area Tournament=

Class 1A Area 2=

Championship=

Elba 58, Florala 40

Class 1A Area 3=

Championship=

Red Level 77, Georgiana 73

Class 1A Area 4=

Championship=

Marengo 33, Choctaw County 30

Class 1A Area 6=

Championship=

A.L. Johnson 64, University Charter 62

Class 1A Area 10=

Championship=

Jefferson Christian Academy 61, Appalachian 59

Class 1A Area 11=

Championship=

Marion County 63, Hubbertville 31

Class 1A Area 16=

Championship=

Covenant Christian 41, Shoals Christian 33

Class 2A Area 4=

Championship=

Luverne 53, Highland Home 29

Class 2A Area 8=

Championship=

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 44, Cornerstone School 41

Class 2A Area 12=

Championship=

Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 35

Class 3A Area 10=

Championship=

Carbon Hill 54, Gordo 38

Class 4A Area 4=

Championship=

Catholic-Montgomery 53, LAMP 34

Class 4A Area 10=

Championship=

Cherokee County 60, Jacksonville 22

Class 5A Area 2=

Championship=

LeFlore 51, St. Paul's 38

Class 5A Area 12=

Championship=

Southside-Gadsden 42, Alexandria 33

Class 6A Area 7=

Championship=

McAdory 60, Hueytown 56

Class 6A Area 10=

Championship=

Shades Valley 58, Pell City 53

Class 6A Area 15=

Championship=

Muscle Shoals 46, Athens 36

Class 7A Area 1=

Championship=

Davidson 44, Mary Montgomery 33

Class 7A Area 2=

Championship=

Foley 61, Daphne 44

Class 7A Area 3=

Championship=

Prattville 52, Enterprise 30

Class 7A Area 4=

Championship=

Auburn 56, Central-Phenix City 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

