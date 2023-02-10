GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Area Tournament=
Class 1A Area 2=
Championship=
Elba 58, Florala 40
Class 1A Area 3=
Championship=
Red Level 77, Georgiana 73
Class 1A Area 4=
Championship=
Marengo 33, Choctaw County 30
Class 1A Area 6=
Championship=
A.L. Johnson 64, University Charter 62
Class 1A Area 10=
Championship=
Jefferson Christian Academy 61, Appalachian 59
Class 1A Area 11=
Championship=
Marion County 63, Hubbertville 31
Class 1A Area 16=
Championship=
Covenant Christian 41, Shoals Christian 33
Class 2A Area 4=
Championship=
Luverne 53, Highland Home 29
Class 2A Area 8=
Championship=
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 44, Cornerstone School 41
Class 2A Area 12=
Championship=
Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 35
Class 3A Area 10=
Championship=
Carbon Hill 54, Gordo 38
Class 4A Area 4=
Championship=
Catholic-Montgomery 53, LAMP 34
Class 4A Area 10=
Championship=
Cherokee County 60, Jacksonville 22
Class 5A Area 2=
Championship=
LeFlore 51, St. Paul's 38
Class 5A Area 12=
Championship=
Southside-Gadsden 42, Alexandria 33
Class 6A Area 7=
Championship=
McAdory 60, Hueytown 56
Class 6A Area 10=
Championship=
Shades Valley 58, Pell City 53
Class 6A Area 15=
Championship=
Muscle Shoals 46, Athens 36
Class 7A Area 1=
Championship=
Davidson 44, Mary Montgomery 33
Class 7A Area 2=
Championship=
Foley 61, Daphne 44
Class 7A Area 3=
Championship=
Prattville 52, Enterprise 30
Class 7A Area 4=
Championship=
Auburn 56, Central-Phenix City 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
