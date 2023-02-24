BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Artesia 60, Portales 55

Dulce 54, Rehoboth 52

Eunice 36, Jal 35

Gallup 68, Bloomfield 63

Highland 61, St. Pius X 58

Hope Christian 60, Del Norte 50

Legacy 68, Santa Fe Waldorf School 17

Magdalena 57, Cliff 15

Mesa Vista 90, McCurdy 82

Sandia Prep 63, Bosque School 61

Taos 57, Los Alamos 53

West Mesa 77, Eldorado 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

