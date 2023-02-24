BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Artesia 60, Portales 55
Dulce 54, Rehoboth 52
Eunice 36, Jal 35
Gallup 68, Bloomfield 63
Highland 61, St. Pius X 58
Hope Christian 60, Del Norte 50
Legacy 68, Santa Fe Waldorf School 17
Magdalena 57, Cliff 15
Mesa Vista 90, McCurdy 82
Sandia Prep 63, Bosque School 61
Taos 57, Los Alamos 53
West Mesa 77, Eldorado 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.