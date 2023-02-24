GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

CHSAA Playoffs=

Districts=

Addenbrooke Classical 41, Golden View Classical 16

Briggsdale 88, Weldon Valley 8

Centauri 69, Montezuma-Cortez 18

Dayspring Christian Academy 56, Union Colony Preparatory School 13

Dove Creek 68, North Park 24

Ellicott 42, St. Mary's 37

Genoa-Hugo 50, Hanover 21

Gilpin County 39, Denver Christian 31

Idalia 61, Arickaree High School 34

Ignacio 52, Crested Butte 26

Liberty Common 49, Estes Park 39

Mancos 52, Telluride 16

North Fork 42, Olathe 39

Plateau Valley 34, Hayden 32

Rangely 41, West Grand 18

Salida 41, Woodland Park 37

Sanford 60, Center 25

St. Mary's Academy 45, Faith Christian 28

Stratton 59, Otis 35

The Vanguard School 43, Colo. Springs Christian 41

Timnath 71, Frontier Academy 23

Windsor Charter 47, Lyons 36

Yuma 47, Prospect Ridge Academy 21

Second Round=

Class 4A=

Berthoud 65, Colorado Academy 56

Delta 80, Severance 43

Eaton 47, Peak to Peak 46

Holy Family 41, The Classical Academy 25

Kent Denver 73, D'Evelyn 42

University 34, Jefferson Academy 15

Class 5A=

Air Academy 53, Littleton 42

Canon City 46, Frederick 39

George Washington 53, Falcon 34

Glenwood Springs 51, Green Mountain 35

Mead 43, Vista PEAK 25

Roosevelt 58, Montrose High School 37

Windsor 62, Centaurus 33

Class 6A=

Arapahoe 38, ThunderRidge 29

Cherry Creek 57, Pine Creek 40

Doherty 56, FMHS 46

Grandview 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 50

Highlands Ranch 32, Eaglecrest 17

Monarch 54, Ralston Valley 48

Valor Christian 60, Legend 37

