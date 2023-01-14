GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 58, Salina South 28
Andover Central 54, Arkansas City 34
BV Northwest 44, BV Southwest 38
Berean Academy 50, Bennington 30
Burrton 43, Oxford 41
Canton-Galva 66, Goessel 41
Chapman 45, Concordia 40
Cheney 58, Kingman 27
Circle 38, Buhler 37
Clay Center 45, Abilene 31
Clearwater 53, Wichita Collegiate 14
Colby 57, Ulysses 11
Columbus 52, Baxter Springs 29
Dodge City 32, Liberal 29
Douglass 40, Belle Plaine 33
Elyria Christian 43, Centre 16
Emporia 56, Junction City 24
Eureka 74, Burlington 47
Fairfield 39, Pratt Skyline 29
Fort Scott 44, Coffeyville 35
Frontenac 69, Girard 52
Garden Plain 55, Medicine Lodge 26
Goddard-Eisenhower 39, Goddard 24
Golden Plains 49, Logan/Palco 4
Haven 56, Nickerson 52, 2OT
Herington 42, Solomon 39
Heritage Christian 47, Cair Paravel 19
Hesston 59, Lyons 39
Highland Park 96, KC Harmon 18
Hillsboro 48, Pratt 47, 2OT
Hodgeman County 58, Ingalls 36
Holcomb 73, Scott City 55
Hutchinson 45, Great Bend 32
Hutchinson Trinity 43, Chaparral 39
Inman 53, Marion 17
Jefferson North 68, Jackson Heights 49
KC Bishop Ward 45, Bishop Seabury Academy 16
KC Piper 55, Topeka West 45
Lakeside 55, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 20
Lawrence 59, Mill Valley 15
Little River 55, Rural Vista 23
Macksville 38, Ellinwood 32
Maize South 68, Wichita Campus 19
McPherson 60, Mulvane 30
Minneapolis 43, Beloit 41
Mission Valley 54, Chase County 49
Nemaha Central 58, Royal Valley 39
Newton 34, Maize 25
Osage City 65, West Franklin 39
Phillipsburg 57, Norton 27
Pike Valley 34, Tescott 19
Remington 44, Moundridge 31
Reno County 29, Flint Hills Christian 26
Riley County 48, Silver Lake 47, 3OT
Riverside 40, Holton 25
Riverton 54, Galena 41
Rock Creek 60, Wabaunsee 22
Rock Hills 47, Lincoln 30
Rose Hill 34, El Dorado 25
Sabetha 48, Perry-Lecompton 21
Salina Sacred Heart 48, Ellsworth 28
Santa Fe Trail 49, Anderson County 31
Sedgwick 37, Ell-Saline 35
Smith Center 56, Republic County 39
Smoky Valley 50, Larned 44
South Barber 41, Cunningham 19
Southwestern Hts. 49, Syracuse 35
St. Francis 46, Dighton 23
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 67, Natoma 36
St. Mary's 51, Rossville 47
Stanton County 52, Sublette 24
Thunder Ridge 49, Chase 14
Topeka 60, Topeka Hayden 25
Topeka Seaman 30, Shawnee Heights 27
Trego 61, Oakley 43
Wallace County 50, Quinter 29
Wamego 83, Marysville 25
Washburn Rural 48, Manhattan 32
Wellington 44, Andale 34
Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita North 16
Wichita Classical 45, Central Christian 31
Wichita Independent 57, Conway Springs 41
Wichita Northwest 58, Kapaun Mount Carmel 54
Wichita Sunrise 68, Veritas Christian 10
Wichita Trinity 43, Chaparral 39
