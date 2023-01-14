GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 58, Salina South 28

Andover Central 54, Arkansas City 34

BV Northwest 44, BV Southwest 38

Berean Academy 50, Bennington 30

Burrton 43, Oxford 41

Canton-Galva 66, Goessel 41

Chapman 45, Concordia 40

Cheney 58, Kingman 27

Circle 38, Buhler 37

Clay Center 45, Abilene 31

Clearwater 53, Wichita Collegiate 14

Colby 57, Ulysses 11

Columbus 52, Baxter Springs 29

Dodge City 32, Liberal 29

Douglass 40, Belle Plaine 33

Elyria Christian 43, Centre 16

Emporia 56, Junction City 24

Eureka 74, Burlington 47

Fairfield 39, Pratt Skyline 29

Fort Scott 44, Coffeyville 35

Frontenac 69, Girard 52

Garden Plain 55, Medicine Lodge 26

Goddard-Eisenhower 39, Goddard 24

Golden Plains 49, Logan/Palco 4

Haven 56, Nickerson 52, 2OT

Herington 42, Solomon 39

Heritage Christian 47, Cair Paravel 19

Hesston 59, Lyons 39

Highland Park 96, KC Harmon 18

Hillsboro 48, Pratt 47, 2OT

Hodgeman County 58, Ingalls 36

Holcomb 73, Scott City 55

Hutchinson 45, Great Bend 32

Hutchinson Trinity 43, Chaparral 39

Inman 53, Marion 17

Jefferson North 68, Jackson Heights 49

KC Bishop Ward 45, Bishop Seabury Academy 16

KC Piper 55, Topeka West 45

Lakeside 55, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 20

Lawrence 59, Mill Valley 15

Little River 55, Rural Vista 23

Macksville 38, Ellinwood 32

Maize South 68, Wichita Campus 19

McPherson 60, Mulvane 30

Minneapolis 43, Beloit 41

Mission Valley 54, Chase County 49

Nemaha Central 58, Royal Valley 39

Newton 34, Maize 25

Osage City 65, West Franklin 39

Phillipsburg 57, Norton 27

Pike Valley 34, Tescott 19

Remington 44, Moundridge 31

Reno County 29, Flint Hills Christian 26

Riley County 48, Silver Lake 47, 3OT

Riverside 40, Holton 25

Riverton 54, Galena 41

Rock Creek 60, Wabaunsee 22

Rock Hills 47, Lincoln 30

Rose Hill 34, El Dorado 25

Sabetha 48, Perry-Lecompton 21

Salina Sacred Heart 48, Ellsworth 28

Santa Fe Trail 49, Anderson County 31

Sedgwick 37, Ell-Saline 35

Smith Center 56, Republic County 39

Smoky Valley 50, Larned 44

South Barber 41, Cunningham 19

Southwestern Hts. 49, Syracuse 35

St. Francis 46, Dighton 23

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 67, Natoma 36

St. Mary's 51, Rossville 47

Stanton County 52, Sublette 24

Thunder Ridge 49, Chase 14

Topeka 60, Topeka Hayden 25

Topeka Seaman 30, Shawnee Heights 27

Trego 61, Oakley 43

Wallace County 50, Quinter 29

Wamego 83, Marysville 25

Washburn Rural 48, Manhattan 32

Wellington 44, Andale 34

Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita North 16

Wichita Classical 45, Central Christian 31

Wichita Independent 57, Conway Springs 41

Wichita Northwest 58, Kapaun Mount Carmel 54

Wichita Sunrise 68, Veritas Christian 10

Wichita Trinity 43, Chaparral 39

