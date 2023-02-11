GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 53, Haxtun 38

Arapahoe 35, Chaparral 34

Bear Creek 61, Wheat Ridge 19

Briggsdale 56, Arickaree High School 33

Brush 52, Liberty Common 50

Burlington 55, Colorado Springs 10

Canon City 64, Harrison 11

Centauri 50, Alamosa 32

Center 43, Custer County 39

Coal Ridge 61, Rifle High School 22

Cotopaxi 39, Trinidad 20

D'Evelyn 48, Green Mountain 30

DSST: Byers 32, Denver SST 12

Dakota Ridge 57, Pomona 37

Dayspring Christian Academy 40, Denver Christian 32

Del Norte 38, Crested Butte 31

Durango 51, Grand Junction Central 32

Eads 50, Cheyenne Wells 43

Elbert 39, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 28

Evergreen High School 39, Littleton 37

FMHS 69, Grand Junction 13

Flagler 58, Bethune 27

Fountain-Fort Carson 63, Doherty 49

Genoa-Hugo 36, Deer Trail 25

Golden 69, Conifer 16

Granada 49, Cheraw 34

Grand Valley 42, Cedaredge 37, OT

Greeley Central 50, Silver Creek 43

Gunnison 46, Meeker 32

Highland 58, Thornton 14

Holy Family 45, Mead 44

Ignacio 68, Montezuma-Cortez 56

Lake County 48, Arvada 47

Legacy 56, Horizon 52

Longmont 55, Greeley West 25

McClave 48, Fleming 39

Merino 51, Yuma 29

Mesa Ridge 46, Palmer 40

Moffat County 62, Summit 49

Mountain Vista 75, Ponderosa 31

Olathe 58, Roaring Fork 31

Pine Creek 66, Vista Ridge 29

Prospect Ridge Academy 38, Faith Christian 21

Ralston Valley 56, Chatfield 43

Rampart 57, Liberty 42

Rangely 44, Little Snake River, Wyo. 43

Rocky Mountain 59, Fossil Ridge 58

Sanford 31, Sargent 25

Sangre De Cristo 56, Sierra Grande 43

Sedgwick County 51, Wray 42

Simla 66, Stratton 37

South Baca 37, Branson/Kim 28

Springfield 54, Walsh 11

St. Mary's Academy 55, The Academy 36

Standley Lake 78, Alameda 20

Swallows Charter Academy 51, John Mall 16

Swink 34, Las Animas 22

Twin Peaks Charter Academy 34, Weldon Valley 32

Westminster 74, John F. Kennedy 15

Widefield High School 58, Coronado 34

Wiggins 63, Holyoke 34

Windsor 54, Centaurus 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

