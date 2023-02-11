GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 53, Haxtun 38
Arapahoe 35, Chaparral 34
Bear Creek 61, Wheat Ridge 19
Briggsdale 56, Arickaree High School 33
Brush 52, Liberty Common 50
Burlington 55, Colorado Springs 10
Canon City 64, Harrison 11
Centauri 50, Alamosa 32
Center 43, Custer County 39
Coal Ridge 61, Rifle High School 22
Cotopaxi 39, Trinidad 20
D'Evelyn 48, Green Mountain 30
DSST: Byers 32, Denver SST 12
Dakota Ridge 57, Pomona 37
Dayspring Christian Academy 40, Denver Christian 32
Del Norte 38, Crested Butte 31
Durango 51, Grand Junction Central 32
Eads 50, Cheyenne Wells 43
Elbert 39, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 28
Evergreen High School 39, Littleton 37
FMHS 69, Grand Junction 13
Flagler 58, Bethune 27
Fountain-Fort Carson 63, Doherty 49
Genoa-Hugo 36, Deer Trail 25
Golden 69, Conifer 16
Granada 49, Cheraw 34
Grand Valley 42, Cedaredge 37, OT
Greeley Central 50, Silver Creek 43
Gunnison 46, Meeker 32
Highland 58, Thornton 14
Holy Family 45, Mead 44
Ignacio 68, Montezuma-Cortez 56
Lake County 48, Arvada 47
Legacy 56, Horizon 52
Longmont 55, Greeley West 25
McClave 48, Fleming 39
Merino 51, Yuma 29
Mesa Ridge 46, Palmer 40
Moffat County 62, Summit 49
Mountain Vista 75, Ponderosa 31
Olathe 58, Roaring Fork 31
Pine Creek 66, Vista Ridge 29
Prospect Ridge Academy 38, Faith Christian 21
Ralston Valley 56, Chatfield 43
Rampart 57, Liberty 42
Rangely 44, Little Snake River, Wyo. 43
Rocky Mountain 59, Fossil Ridge 58
Sanford 31, Sargent 25
Sangre De Cristo 56, Sierra Grande 43
Sedgwick County 51, Wray 42
Simla 66, Stratton 37
South Baca 37, Branson/Kim 28
Springfield 54, Walsh 11
St. Mary's Academy 55, The Academy 36
Standley Lake 78, Alameda 20
Swallows Charter Academy 51, John Mall 16
Swink 34, Las Animas 22
Twin Peaks Charter Academy 34, Weldon Valley 32
Westminster 74, John F. Kennedy 15
Widefield High School 58, Coronado 34
Wiggins 63, Holyoke 34
Windsor 54, Centaurus 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
