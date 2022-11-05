PREP FOOTBALL=

American Leadership-Gilbert 56, Ben Franklin 14

American Leadership-Queen Creek 43, Casa Grande 6

Apache Junction 42, Phoenix Arcadia 21

Basha 42, Casteel High School 14

Bradshaw Mountain 49, Flagstaff 6

Cactus 35, Verrado 7

Campo Verde 54, Higley 7

Canyon View 28, Phoenix Goldwater 14

Chandler 51, Perry 0

Chandler Hamilton 60, Mesa Westwood 8

Combs 36, Arizona College Preparatory 20

Corona Del Sol 20, Mesa Desert Ridge 17

Desert Edge 56, Goodyear Millenium 14

Eastmark 50, Kayenta Monument Valley 0

Gilbert 30, Mesa Skyline 8

Gilbert Highland 17, Mesa Red Mountain 14

Glendale 42, Gila Ridge 41

Glendale Apollo 59, Agua Fria 22

Glendale Independence 41, Phoenix Alhambra 7

Glendale Mountain Ridge 49, Avondale Westview 7

Laveen Chavez 46, Phoenix Desert Vista 36

Lee Williams High School 40, Cottonwood Mingus 18

Liberty 24, Peoria Centennial 14

Marana 78, Tucson Cholla 19

Marana Mountain View 38, Vail Cienega 37

Mesa 49, Phoenix Browne 16

Mica Mountain 42, Vista Grande 14

Northwest Christian 24, Buckeye 17

Paradise Valley def. Glendale Copper Canyon, forfeit

Phoenix Brophy 20, Scottsdale Chaparral 7

Phoenix Camelback 49, Phoenix South Mountain 13

Phoenix Central 35, Tempe McClintock 14

Phoenix Greenway 49, Glendale Deer Valley 14

Phoenix Horizon 49, Gilbert Mesquite 14

Phoenix Maryvale 28, Yuma Kofa 21

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 49, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 6

Phoenix North Canyon 28, La Joya Community 0

Phoenix St. Mary's 28, Lake Havasu 14

Phoenix Sunnyslope 23, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 20

Phoenix Thunderbird 52, Youngker High School 23

Phoenix Washington 45, Phoenix Hayden 32

Prescott 35, Flagstaff Coconino 13

Queen Creek 28, Williams Field 21

Rio Rico 24, Tucson Amphitheater 21

Scottsdale Saguaro 35, Phoenix Pinnacle 14

Shadow Ridge 49, Yuma Cibola 0

Snowflake 28, Poston Butte 7

Tempe Marcos de Niza 52, Chandler Seton 7

Tucson Canyon del Oro 37, Tucson Empire 6

Tucson Catalina Foothills 31, Tucson Sahuaro 14

Tucson Desert View 43, Sierra Vista Buena 28

Tucson Flowing Wells 49, Tucson Rincon 26

Tucson Pueblo 41, Douglas 20

Tucson Salpointe 26, Mesa Mountain View 0

Tucson Sunnyside 44, Nogales 0

Valley Vista 53, Tolleson 37

Walden Grove 56, Sahuarita 7

Class 3A State Championship=

First Round=

Chandler Valley Christian 33, Bullhead City Mohave 19

Eagar Round Valley 26, Florence 13

Paradise Honors 26, Payson 24

Pusch Ridge Christian 35, ALA-West Foothills 0

Show Low 56, Lakeside Blue Ridge 7

Thatcher 62, Benson 7

Tucson Sabino 49, San Tan Foothills 23

Class 2A State Championship=

First Round=

Camp Verde 42, San Tan Charter 30

Gilbert Christian 38, Scottsdale Prep 7

Holbrook 42, Veritas Prep 18

Morenci 32, Tanque Verde 0

Pima 55, Chinle 8

Scottsdale Christian 42, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 0

Tonopah Valley 75, Mesa Heritage 14

Willcox 49, St. Johns 7

Class 1A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Williams 56, Winkelman Hayden 38

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

