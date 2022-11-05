PREP FOOTBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 56, Ben Franklin 14
American Leadership-Queen Creek 43, Casa Grande 6
Apache Junction 42, Phoenix Arcadia 21
Basha 42, Casteel High School 14
Bradshaw Mountain 49, Flagstaff 6
Cactus 35, Verrado 7
Campo Verde 54, Higley 7
Canyon View 28, Phoenix Goldwater 14
Chandler 51, Perry 0
Chandler Hamilton 60, Mesa Westwood 8
Combs 36, Arizona College Preparatory 20
Corona Del Sol 20, Mesa Desert Ridge 17
Desert Edge 56, Goodyear Millenium 14
Eastmark 50, Kayenta Monument Valley 0
Gilbert 30, Mesa Skyline 8
Gilbert Highland 17, Mesa Red Mountain 14
Glendale 42, Gila Ridge 41
Glendale Apollo 59, Agua Fria 22
Glendale Independence 41, Phoenix Alhambra 7
Glendale Mountain Ridge 49, Avondale Westview 7
Laveen Chavez 46, Phoenix Desert Vista 36
Lee Williams High School 40, Cottonwood Mingus 18
Liberty 24, Peoria Centennial 14
Marana 78, Tucson Cholla 19
Marana Mountain View 38, Vail Cienega 37
Mesa 49, Phoenix Browne 16
Mica Mountain 42, Vista Grande 14
Northwest Christian 24, Buckeye 17
Paradise Valley def. Glendale Copper Canyon, forfeit
Phoenix Brophy 20, Scottsdale Chaparral 7
Phoenix Camelback 49, Phoenix South Mountain 13
Phoenix Central 35, Tempe McClintock 14
Phoenix Greenway 49, Glendale Deer Valley 14
Phoenix Horizon 49, Gilbert Mesquite 14
Phoenix Maryvale 28, Yuma Kofa 21
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 49, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 6
Phoenix North Canyon 28, La Joya Community 0
Phoenix St. Mary's 28, Lake Havasu 14
Phoenix Sunnyslope 23, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 20
Phoenix Thunderbird 52, Youngker High School 23
Phoenix Washington 45, Phoenix Hayden 32
Prescott 35, Flagstaff Coconino 13
Queen Creek 28, Williams Field 21
Rio Rico 24, Tucson Amphitheater 21
Scottsdale Saguaro 35, Phoenix Pinnacle 14
Shadow Ridge 49, Yuma Cibola 0
Snowflake 28, Poston Butte 7
Tempe Marcos de Niza 52, Chandler Seton 7
Tucson Canyon del Oro 37, Tucson Empire 6
Tucson Catalina Foothills 31, Tucson Sahuaro 14
Tucson Desert View 43, Sierra Vista Buena 28
Tucson Flowing Wells 49, Tucson Rincon 26
Tucson Pueblo 41, Douglas 20
Tucson Salpointe 26, Mesa Mountain View 0
Tucson Sunnyside 44, Nogales 0
Valley Vista 53, Tolleson 37
Walden Grove 56, Sahuarita 7
Class 3A State Championship=
First Round=
Chandler Valley Christian 33, Bullhead City Mohave 19
Eagar Round Valley 26, Florence 13
Paradise Honors 26, Payson 24
Pusch Ridge Christian 35, ALA-West Foothills 0
Show Low 56, Lakeside Blue Ridge 7
Thatcher 62, Benson 7
Tucson Sabino 49, San Tan Foothills 23
Class 2A State Championship=
First Round=
Camp Verde 42, San Tan Charter 30
Gilbert Christian 38, Scottsdale Prep 7
Holbrook 42, Veritas Prep 18
Morenci 32, Tanque Verde 0
Pima 55, Chinle 8
Scottsdale Christian 42, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 0
Tonopah Valley 75, Mesa Heritage 14
Willcox 49, St. Johns 7
Class 1A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Williams 56, Winkelman Hayden 38
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.