GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson County 46, Wellsville 28
Andover Central 46, Goddard 40
Augusta 53, Buhler 43
Blue Valley 44, Wetmore 33
Burden Central 40, Udall 36
Caldwell 60, Pretty Prairie 51
Caney Valley 48, Baxter Springs 40
Central Plains 50, Macksville 12
Centralia 56, Linn 33
Chaparral 35, Douglass 23
Chapman 40, Clay Center 28
Cheney 63, Kingman 36
Circle 42, El Dorado 30
Clearwater 45, Rose Hill 26
Clifton-Clyde 54, Axtell 31
Derby 46, Maize South 23
Dodge City 44, Colby 43
Doniphan West 57, Washington County 35
Elkhart 60, Sublette 12
Ellinwood 62, Fairfield 22
Ellis 72, Smith Center 40
Elyria Christian 41, Solomon 7
Emporia 71, Junction City 8
Eudora 48, Louisburg 34
Eureka 45, Fredonia 29
Flinthills 49, Wichita Classical 22
Frontenac 44, Galena 29
Garden City 49, Great Bend 40
Garden Plain 40, Belle Plaine 37
Girard 50, Columbus 16
Goddard-Eisenhower 42, Arkansas City 17
Goessel 48, Rural Vista 45
Goodland 51, Cimarron 26
Halstead 60, Hillsboro 54
Hanover 59, Frankfort 45
Hodgeman County 53, South Central 47
Hoisington 46, Beloit 33
Holcomb 67, Ulysses 30
Hugoton 51, Scott City 38
Hutchinson 42, Wichita Campus 33
Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Pratt Skyline 11
KC Sumner 57, KC Harmon 6
Kapaun Mount Carmel 67, Wichita Bishop Carroll 51
Lakeside 70, Pike Valley 50
Liberal 62, Hays 50
Little River 56, Wakefield 18
Maize 60, Salina South 34
Manhattan 64, Highland Park 34
Marmaton Valley 47, Oswego 16
Marysville 43, Abilene 27
McPherson 72, Winfield 43
Meade 37, Ingalls 25
Mission Valley 42, Central Heights 26
Nickerson 60, Larned 34
Northern Valley 51, Logan/Palco 26
Oakley 48, Plainville 25
Olathe Northwest 38, Olathe East 35
Osawatomie 50, Iola 46
Osborne 71, Lincoln 28
Ottawa 39, Tonganoxie 32
Parsons 68, Independence 63
Phillipsburg 55, Russell 37
Pratt 51, Haven 47
Quinter 61, Dighton 56
Rawlins County 57, Wallace County 49
Remington 51, Ell-Saline 37
Rock Hills 49, Chase 13
SM Northwest 61, SM East 30
SM West 26, Lawrence 16
Salina Central 50, Andover 17
Sedgwick 43, Lyons 39
Silver Lake 53, Rock Creek 49
Southeast Saline 55, Minneapolis 43
Southwestern Hts. 51, Syracuse 37
Spearville 57, Ashland 50
St. Paul 42, Pleasanton 29
Sterling 59, Bennington 31
Sylvan-Lucas 42, Tescott 15
Topeka 43, Topeka Seaman 38
Topeka Hayden 47, Topeka West 32
Trego 46, Hill City 36
Uniontown 37, Yates Center 21
Valley Center 47, Newton 36
Valley Heights 72, Troy 30
Wamego 53, Concordia 21
Wellington 56, Mulvane 37
Wichita East 62, Wichita Northwest 18
Wichita Heights 57, Wichita Southeast 50
Wichita South 50, Wichita North 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Andale vs. Wichita Collegiate, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/