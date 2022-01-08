GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson County 46, Wellsville 28

Andover Central 46, Goddard 40

Augusta 53, Buhler 43

Blue Valley 44, Wetmore 33

Burden Central 40, Udall 36

Caldwell 60, Pretty Prairie 51

Caney Valley 48, Baxter Springs 40

Central Plains 50, Macksville 12

Centralia 56, Linn 33

Chaparral 35, Douglass 23

Chapman 40, Clay Center 28

Cheney 63, Kingman 36

Circle 42, El Dorado 30

Clearwater 45, Rose Hill 26

Clifton-Clyde 54, Axtell 31

Derby 46, Maize South 23

Dodge City 44, Colby 43

Doniphan West 57, Washington County 35

Elkhart 60, Sublette 12

Ellinwood 62, Fairfield 22

Ellis 72, Smith Center 40

Elyria Christian 41, Solomon 7

Emporia 71, Junction City 8

Eudora 48, Louisburg 34

Eureka 45, Fredonia 29

Flinthills 49, Wichita Classical 22

Frontenac 44, Galena 29

Garden City 49, Great Bend 40

Garden Plain 40, Belle Plaine 37

Girard 50, Columbus 16

Goddard-Eisenhower 42, Arkansas City 17

Goessel 48, Rural Vista 45

Goodland 51, Cimarron 26

Halstead 60, Hillsboro 54

Hanover 59, Frankfort 45

Hodgeman County 53, South Central 47

Hoisington 46, Beloit 33

Holcomb 67, Ulysses 30

Hugoton 51, Scott City 38

Hutchinson 42, Wichita Campus 33

Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Pratt Skyline 11

KC Sumner 57, KC Harmon 6

Kapaun Mount Carmel 67, Wichita Bishop Carroll 51

Lakeside 70, Pike Valley 50

Liberal 62, Hays 50

Little River 56, Wakefield 18

Maize 60, Salina South 34

Manhattan 64, Highland Park 34

Marmaton Valley 47, Oswego 16

Marysville 43, Abilene 27

McPherson 72, Winfield 43

Meade 37, Ingalls 25

Mission Valley 42, Central Heights 26

Nickerson 60, Larned 34

Northern Valley 51, Logan 26

Northern Valley 51, Logan/Palco 26

Oakley 48, Plainville 25

Olathe Northwest 38, Olathe East 35

Osawatomie 50, Iola 46

Osborne 71, Lincoln 28

Ottawa 39, Tonganoxie 32

Parsons 68, Independence 63

Phillipsburg 55, Russell 37

Pratt 51, Haven 47

Quinter 61, Dighton 56

Rawlins County 57, Wallace County 49

Remington 51, Ell-Saline 37

Rock Hills 49, Chase 13

SM Northwest 61, SM East 30

SM West 26, Lawrence 16

Salina Central 50, Andover 17

Sedgwick 43, Lyons 39

Silver Lake 53, Rock Creek 49

Southeast Saline 55, Minneapolis 43

Southwestern Hts. 51, Syracuse 37

Spearville 57, Ashland 50

St. Paul 42, Pleasanton 29

Sterling 59, Bennington 31

Sylvan-Lucas 42, Tescott 15

Topeka 43, Topeka Seaman 38

Topeka Hayden 47, Topeka West 32

Trego 46, Hill City 36

Uniontown 37, Yates Center 21

Valley Center 47, Newton 36

Valley Heights 72, Troy 30

Wamego 53, Concordia 21

Wellington 56, Mulvane 37

Wichita East 62, Wichita Northwest 18

Wichita Heights 57, Wichita Southeast 50

Wichita South 50, Wichita North 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Andale vs. Wichita Collegiate, ppd.

