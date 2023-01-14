BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Prairie Ridge 54

Altamont 61, North Clay 43

Alton Marquette 73, McGivney Catholic High School 51

Amundsen 70, Foreman 16

Andrew 57, Lincoln Way Central 45

Argenta-Oreana 75, Tri-County 40

Aurora (East) 62, West Chicago 35

Aurora (West Aurora) 77, Joliet Central 45

Aurora Christian 67, Chicago Christian 43

Beecher 79, Momence 36

Belleville East 54, Collinsville 46

Belleville West 56, O'Fallon 49

Bensenville (Fenton) 64, Streamwood 27

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 67, Addison Trail 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 79, Monticello 61

Bloomington Christian 64, Schaumburg 26

Bluford Webber 67, Sandoval 29

Bolingbrook 76, Homewood-Flossmoor 71

Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lockport 38

Breese Central 61, Salem 22

Brimfield 51, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 50

Brother Rice 54, Fenwick 40

Brownstown-St Elmo 67, Patoka 41

Burlington Central 77, Woodstock North 66

Byron 56, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49

Canton 53, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Carbondale 54, Cahokia 50

Carmi White County 51, Fairfield 40

Carterville 93, Du Quoin 42

Casey-Westfield 61, Marshall 42

Centralia Christ Our Rock 69, Bunker Hill 39

Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Illinois Valley Central 43

Chicago ( SSICP) 70, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 22

Chicago (Austin) 59, Raby 53

Chicago (Intrinsic) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) def. Evanston Roycemore, forfeit

Chicago (Jones) 54, Collins Academy 31

Chicago (Ogden International) 70, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 59

Chicago Academy 48, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 41

Chicago CICS-Ellison 79, CICS-Northtown 41

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 72, Thornridge 39

Chicago Little Village 100, Spry Community 11

Chicago Roosevelt 77, Chicago (Marine) 53

Chicago-University 66, Elgin Academy 52

Clinton 57, Shelbyville 38

Columbia 81, East Alton-Wood River 36

Crystal Lake South 51, Hampshire 43

Cumberland 44, Villa Grove/Heritage 35

Dakota 36, Milledgeville 34

De La Salle 64, Montini 47

DeKalb 63, Woodstock Marian 57

DePaul College Prep 51, Leo 28

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 74, Arthur Christian 27

Decatur MacArthur 66, Chatham Glenwood 38

Decatur St. Teresa 73, Macon Meridian 60

Dieterich 37, Farina South Central 30

Dixon 58, Sherrard 50

Downers North 49, Glenbard West 25

Downers South 57, Leyden 48

Durand 69, Freeport (Aquin) 61

Dwight 51, Woodland 40

Eagle Ridge Christian, Mo. 64, Tamms (Egyptian) 42

East Peoria 47, Pekin 46

Edwardsville 57, Alton 40

Effingham 55, Taylorville 53

Effingham St. Anthony 56, Breese Mater Dei 52

Eisenhower 38, Springfield 35

Eldorado 61, Edwards County 37

Evansville Christian, Ind. 75, Springfield Southeast 61

Fairbury Prairie Central 65, Rantoul 49

Farragut 62, Chicago (Clark) 59

Fieldcrest 57, El Paso-Gridley 37

Flora 49, Hamilton County 45

Freeburg 57, Roxana 30

Fremd 45, Conant 43, OT

Fulton 50, Polo 36

Gardner-South Wilmington 74, Cullom Tri-Point 25

Geneva 61, Belvidere North 47

Glenbard North 72, Niles West 46

Glenbard South 46, Glenbard East 32

Glenbrook South 65, Evanston Township 58

Goreville 61, Christopher 51

Harvest Christian Academy 60, Mooseheart 29

Harvey Thornton 51, Crete-Monee 40

Heritage 66, Lake County Baptist 21

Heritage 68, Blue Ridge 36

Herrin 60, Harrisburg 46

Hersey 68, Elk Grove 38

Heyworth 55, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28

Highland 49, Mascoutah 45

Hinckley-Big Rock 69, Earlville 45

Hinsdale Central 66, Proviso West 43

Hoopeston 67, Urbana University 29

Huntley 51, Dundee-Crown 50

Illini West (Carthage) 54, Mendon Unity 36

Jerseyville Jersey 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 53

Johnston City 54, Trico 43

Kaneland 62, Sandwich 53

Kankakee 79, Rich Township 59

Kewanee 63, Hall 53

Knoxville 72, Princeville 59

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 48, St. Francis 47

LaSalle-Peru 55, Morris 52

Larkin 67, Elgin 38

Latin 59, North Shore Country Day 53

Lawrenceville 82, Newton 60

Lewistown 58, Hartsburg-Emden 30

Lincoln Park 87, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65

Lincoln-Way East 68, Sandburg 50

Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, Joliet Catholic 44

Lisle 62, Coal City 50

Loyola 46, St. Ignatius 41

Maine West 59, Highland Park 58

Manley 69, Chicago Phoenix Academy 54

Manteno 59, Herscher 38

Marion 45, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 40

Marist 62, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 56

Massac County 74, West Frankfort 51

Mather 62, Chicago Sullivan 31

McHenry 72, Marengo 36

Metamora 62, Dunlap 54

Metea Valley 73, Naperville Central 49

Milford 70, S. Newton, Ind. 42

Mississippi Valley Christian 74, Westfair Christian 44

Moline 81, Rock Island Alleman 32

Monmouth-Roseville 54, Orion 42

Morton 54, Washington 43

Mount Vernon 43, Centralia 39

Mt. Carmel 33, Olney (Richland County) 29

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 88, Payson Seymour 70

Murphysboro 48, Benton 41

N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 37, Paris 36

Nashville 69, Anna-Jonesboro 44

Niles North 71, Maine East 56

Normal Community 55, Richwoods 42

Normal West 57, Danville 45

Norris City (NCOE) 61, Carrier Mills 43

North-Mac 60, Beardstown 43

Oak Forest 46, Providence 36

Oak Forest 46, Providence-St. Mel 36

Oak Lawn Community 53, Lemont 51

Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 29

Orr 69, North Lawndale 58

Oswego 63, Plainfield South 47

Oswego East 72, Joliet West 59

Ottawa 61, Plano 52

Ottawa Marquette 50, Seneca 46

Palatine 57, Barrington 52, OT

Pana 60, Carlyle 48

Payton 43, Chicago Marshall 42

Pearl City 55, Orangeville 39

Peoria (H.S.) 81, Bloomington 57

Peoria Notre Dame 66, Urbana 49

Plainfield East 50, Minooka 26

Plainfield East 59, Minooka 37

Pleasant Plains 48, Auburn 41, OT

Pontiac 75, St. Joseph-Ogden 61

Pope County 61, Hardin County 42

Princeton 65, Sterling Newman 50

Prospect 52, Buffalo Grove 43

Proviso East 77, Willowbrook 69

Putnam County 80, Lowpoint-Washburn 59

Quincy 76, Galesburg 31

Quincy Notre Dame 38, Nazareth 36

Raymond Lincolnwood 64, Mulberry Grove 26

Red Bud 38, Okawville 27

Ridgewood 80, Kankakee (McNamara) 49

Riverdale 61, Erie-Prophetstown 54

Riverside-Brookfield 81, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 38

Roanoke-Benson 47, Midland 43

Robinson 71, Evansville Bosse, Ind. 68

Rock Falls 71, Mendota 58

Rock Island 64, Sterling 63, OT

Rockford Christian Life 56, Westlake 36

Rockridge 63, Morrison 29

Rolling Meadows 68, Wheeling 40

Romeoville 61, Plainfield North 51

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Jacksonville 37

Schaumburg 32, Hoffman Estates 31

Schurz 61, Northside Prep 58

Senn 48, Taft 42

Serena 74, LaMoille 35

Shepard 52, Argo 49

Somonauk 69, Indian Creek 51

South County 60, Mount Olive 24

South Elgin 66, Bartlett 61

Springfield Calvary 65, Riverton 43

St. Anne 65, Donovan 62

St. Bede 54, Bureau Valley 51

St. Edward 58, Westmont 34

St. Laurence 69, Providence-St. Mel 34

St. Rita 60, Bartlett 42

St. Viator 56, St. Patrick 32

Stagg 65, Lincoln Way West 59

Stark County 64, Wethersfield 56

Steeleville 60, Lebanon 28

Steinmetz 41, Chicago (Disney II) 21

Thompsonville 64, Century 57

Thornwood 75, Harlan 35

Tinley Park 71, Oak Lawn Richards 64

Tolono Unity 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

Tremont 77, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 47

Trenton Wesclin 54, Sparta 50

Triad 55, Waterloo 15

Tuscola 65, Sullivan 40

United Township High School 86, Geneseo 35

Unity Christian 59, Morning Star, Iowa 37

Universal 70, Islamic Foundation 40

Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 53, OPH 37

Warren 47, East Dubuque 40

Warrensburg-Latham 47, Moweaqua Central A&M 34

Wells 64, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 41

West Hancock 57, Augusta Southeastern 34

Westinghouse 57, Chicago (Lane) 55

Whitney Young 70, Prosser 39

Wilmington 47, Peotone 42

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 61, Galva 20

Yorkville 56, Plainfield Central 39

Riverton Tournament=

Deerfield 46, Vernon Hills 37

