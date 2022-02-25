BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern A=

Loser-Out=

Havre 58, Hardin 57

Miles City 54, Livingston 41

Semifinal=

Glendive 61, Billings Central 44

Lewistown (Fergus) 63, Laurel 42

Western A=

Loser-Out=

Browning 61, Columbia Falls 46

Hamilton 50, Libby 37

Semifinal=

Butte Central 74, Frenchtown 53

Dillon 58, Polson 51

Northern B=

Loser-Out=

Fairfield 67, Glasgow 42

Poplar 77, Conrad 45

Semifinal=

Harlem 82, Rocky Boy 79

Western B=

Loser-Out=

St. Ignatius 65, Arlee 57

Thompson Falls 53, Deer Lodge 43

Semifinal=

Bigfork 62, Missoula Loyola 49

Eureka 56, Florence 51

Northern C=

Loser-Out=

Heart Butte 83, Big Sandy 59

Winnett-Grass Range 52, Dutton-Brady 42

Semifinal=

Belt 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48

Roy-Winifred 53, Chinook 40

