GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 60, St. Regis 24
Bainville 59, Brockton 17
Billings Central 63, Lewistown (Fergus) 30
Billings Skyview 44, Helena 40
Box Elder 73, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46
Bridger 34, Broadview-Lavina 30
Broadus 68, Terry 42
Browning 74, Columbia Falls 53
Cascade 70, Augusta 67
Chinook 60, Big Sandy 28
Circle 51, Richey-Lambert 19
Culbertson 50, Fairview 20
East Helena 43, Deer Lodge 26
Fort Benton 55, Turner 29
Hamilton 62, Lockwood 50
Hardin 59, Frenchtown 35
Havre 63, Glendive 33
Heart Butte 53, Valier 20
Helena Capital 48, Billings Senior 30
Jefferson (Boulder) 78, Anaconda 74
Jordan 64, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22
Kalispell Flathead 54, Bozeman 37
Lustre Christian 33, Nashua 23
Malta 71, Harlem 27
Manhattan Christian 41, Manhattan 30
Melstone 73, Reed Point-Rapelje 19
North Star 51, Hays-Lodgepole 17
Poplar 58, Wolf Point 56
Red Lodge 56, Forsyth 40
Roberts 65, Absarokee 25
Roy-Winifred 68, Belt 27
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 60, Dodson 12
Salmon, Idaho 45, Darby 40
Seeley-Swan 57, Lincoln 11
Shelby 64, Conrad 45
Shepherd 68, Roundup 13
Sidney 46, Glasgow 41
Thompson Falls 68, Plains 30
Twin Bridges 48, Ennis 18
West Yellowstone 44, Shields Valley 26
White Sulphur Springs 70, Sheridan 40
Whitefish 49, Corvallis 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baker vs. Carter County, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
