GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 60, St. Regis 24

Bainville 59, Brockton 17

Billings Central 63, Lewistown (Fergus) 30

Billings Skyview 44, Helena 40

Box Elder 73, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46

Bridger 34, Broadview-Lavina 30

Broadus 68, Terry 42

Browning 74, Columbia Falls 53

Cascade 70, Augusta 67

Chinook 60, Big Sandy 28

Circle 51, Richey-Lambert 19

Culbertson 50, Fairview 20

East Helena 43, Deer Lodge 26

Fort Benton 55, Turner 29

Hamilton 62, Lockwood 50

Hardin 59, Frenchtown 35

Havre 63, Glendive 33

Heart Butte 53, Valier 20

Helena Capital 48, Billings Senior 30

Jefferson (Boulder) 78, Anaconda 74

Jordan 64, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22

Kalispell Flathead 54, Bozeman 37

Lustre Christian 33, Nashua 23

Malta 71, Harlem 27

Manhattan Christian 41, Manhattan 30

Melstone 73, Reed Point-Rapelje 19

North Star 51, Hays-Lodgepole 17

Poplar 58, Wolf Point 56

Red Lodge 56, Forsyth 40

Roberts 65, Absarokee 25

Roy-Winifred 68, Belt 27

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 60, Dodson 12

Salmon, Idaho 45, Darby 40

Seeley-Swan 57, Lincoln 11

Shelby 64, Conrad 45

Shepherd 68, Roundup 13

Sidney 46, Glasgow 41

Thompson Falls 68, Plains 30

Twin Bridges 48, Ennis 18

West Yellowstone 44, Shields Valley 26

White Sulphur Springs 70, Sheridan 40

Whitefish 49, Corvallis 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baker vs. Carter County, ppd.

