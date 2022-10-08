PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Force 46, Minneapolis Roosevelt 24

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 33, Warroad 22

Adrian/Ellsworth 2, Wabasso 0

Albany 42, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Alexandria 15, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Annandale 43, Holy Family Catholic 7

BOLD 46, Benson 0

Barnesville 28, Detroit Lakes 13

Becker 35, Monticello 12

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Bemidji 20, Buffalo 19

Bethlehem Academy 56, Wabasha-Kellogg 14

Big Lake 68, Hutchinson 0

Bloomington Jefferson 27, South St. Paul 7

Bloomington Kennedy 13, DeLaSalle 10

Cambridge-Isanti 13, Chisago Lakes 7

Canby 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Cannon Falls 60, La Crescent 49

Chanhassen 37, Waconia 35

Chaska 35, Orono 10

Chatfield 19, Caledonia 6

Chisholm 36, East Central 14

Cloquet 16, Rock Ridge 6

Columbia Heights 34, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0

Cook County 24, Bigfork 20

Crosby-Ironton 43, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

Dassel-Cokato 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 6

Dawson-Boyd 36, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14

Deer River 38, Barnum 14

Delano 41, St. Cloud Apollo 6

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Hawley 20

Eagan 48, Hopkins 0

East Grand Forks 27, Crookston 22

Eastview 27, Burnsville 21

Edgerton 54, Heron Lake-Okabena 0

Edina 10, Lakeville North 6

Elk River 55, Moorhead 21

Esko 77, Hibbing 6

Fairmont 27, Worthington 6

Fergus Falls 26, Roseau 8

Fertile-Beltrami 40, NCEUH 12

Fillmore Central 41, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Fridley 48, St. Paul Johnson 8

G-F-W 38, Blooming Prairie 20

Goodhue 41, St. Charles 7

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 35, Lake of the Woods 6

Grand Meadow 56, Southland 42

Grand Rapids 49, Duluth East 28

Hancock 66, Ortonville 14

Hastings 42, Two Rivers 6

Hayfield 35, Winona Cotter 14

Hermantown 55, Proctor 6

Hill-Murray 36, Benilde-St. Margaret's 9

Holy Angels 34, St. Louis Park 8

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29, Sauk Centre 27

International Falls 19, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12

Irondale 24, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Jackson County Central 2, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20, Cleveland 0

Jordan 19, Belle Plaine 16

Kingsland 42, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 22

Kittson County Central 35, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14

Lake City 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 13

Lake Park-Audubon 14, Polk County West 12

Lakeview 47, Yellow Medicine East 8

Lakeville South 21, Prior Lake 17

Lanesboro 54, Nicollet 22

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 41, AC/GE 6

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16, Maple Lake 14

Luverne 27, Pipestone 20

Mabel-Canton 53, Houston 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 33, Fosston 12

Mankato East 33, Albert Lea 7

Maple Grove 28, Wayzata 21

Marshall 28, St. Peter 14

Martin County West 6, Murray County Central 0

Medford 30, New Richland-H-E-G 6

Menahga 14, New York Mills 8

Minneapolis Henry 25, Minneapolis South 14

Minneapolis North 38, Minneapolis Southwest 0

Minneapolis Washburn 14, Park Center 7

Minneota 49, MACCRAY 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 28, New Ulm Cathedral 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 48, Braham 12

Mora 41, Aitkin 20

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 28, Minnewaska 14

Mound Westonka 64, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Mounds View 10, Roseville 6

Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Cherry 24

Mountain Lake Area 19, Hills-Beaver Creek 12

Nevis 42, Cass Lake-Bena 0

New London-Spicer 44, Milaca 36

North Branch 40, Duluth Denfeld 8

North Woods 34, Mille Lacs Co-op 6

Northfield 41, Rochester Century 0

Norwood-Young America 24, Tri-City United 8

Ogilvie 68, Hill City/Northland 8

Osakis 42, Perham 0

Osseo 35, East Ridge 19

Otter Tail Central 49, Staples-Motley 6

Owatonna 60, Rochester John Marshall 6

Park Christian 46, Laporte 26

Parkers Prairie 50, Underwood 22

Pelican Rapids 30, Park Rapids 13

Pequot Lakes 61, Pillager 18

Pierz 34, Melrose 14

Princeton 47, Foley 22

Providence Academy 28, Concordia Academy 27

Red Lake County 44, Pine River-Backus 20

Red Rock Central 56, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 28

Redwood Valley 28, Windom 8

Renville County West 43, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18

Rochester Lourdes 27, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8

Rochester Mayo 42, New Prague 14

Rockford 40, Montevideo 7

Rogers 51, Brainerd 14

Rosemount 49, Farmington 0

Rothsay 52, Brandon-Evansville 14

Rush City 22, Mesabi East 21

Rushford-Peterson 36, Randolph 28, OT

SMB-Wolfpack 24, Richfield 0

Sebeka 40, Hillcrest Lutheran 34

Sibley East 28, LeSueur-Henderson 13

South Ridge 36, McGregor 6

Spectrum 21, St. Croix Lutheran 14

Spring Lake Park 29, Robbinsdale Cooper 28

Springfield 22, Sleepy Eye 0

St. Agnes 32, Breck 13

St. Anthony 26, St. Paul Como Park 22

St. Francis 28, Sauk Rapids-Rice 25

St. Michael-Albertville 24, Champlin Park 20

St. Paul Central 7, North St. Paul 6

St. Thomas Academy 28, Mahtomedi 14

Stephen-Argyle 35, Northern Freeze 30

Stewartville 31, Kasson-Mantorville 10

Stillwater 27, Forest Lake 14

Thief River Falls 44, Frazee 13

Two Harbors 54, Pine City 0

United North Central 22, Ely 20

Upsala/Swanville 15, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14

Verndale 50, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Wadena-Deer Creek 22, Bagley 18

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48, Red Lake 0

Watertown-Mayer 24, Litchfield 7

West Central/Ashby 45, Breckenridge 36

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8

White Bear Lake 45, Anoka 20

Willmar 33, Rocori 28

Win-E-Mac 42, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 14

Winona 22, Faribault 0

Woodbury 37, Park (Cottage Grove) 26

Zimmerman 34, Little Falls 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

