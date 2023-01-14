BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson County 65, Santa Fe Trail 64

Andover 72, Salina South 42

Andover Central 55, Arkansas City 37

Augusta 60, Winfield 44

BV Northwest 73, BV Southwest 48

Basehor-Linwood 45, Lansing 32

Beloit 75, Minneapolis 31

Bennington 51, Berean Academy 34

Burden Central 72, Oxford 70

Burlingame 47, Lebo 46

Burlington 67, Eureka 20

Canton-Galva 53, Goessel 52, OT

Central Heights 56, Council Grove 47

Central Plains 42, Victoria 35

Chase 77, Thunder Ridge 20

Cheney 67, Kingman 49

Cheylin 45, Western Plains-Healy 26

Circle 59, Buhler 48

Colby 65, Ulysses 38

Columbus 63, Baxter Springs 42

Cunningham 53, South Barber 51

Dodge City 73, Liberal 49

Elkhart 64, Boise City, Okla. 57

Ellinwood 69, Macksville 56

Ellsworth 50, Salina Sacred Heart 40

Eudora 22, Bonner Springs 17

Galena 55, Riverton 49

Garden City 60, Hays 54

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud def. Rock Hills, forfeit

Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Ellis 36

Heritage Christian 55, Cair Paravel 39

Hesston 71, Lyons 28

Highland Park 91, KC Harmon 29

Hill City 97, Stockton 21

Holton 57, Riverside 31

Hugoton 53, Goodland 50

Humboldt 47, Cherryvale 46

Hutchinson 69, Great Bend 53

Independence 47, Chanute 33

Inman 71, Marion 31

Jayhawk Linn 47, Oswego 29

Junction City 52, Emporia 39

KC Piper 71, Topeka West 56

Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita Northwest 41

La Crosse 79, Otis-Bison 37

Lakeside 63, Lincoln 43

Lawrence 46, Mill Valley 39

Leavenworth 77, KC Turner 60

Logan/Palco 65, Golden Plains 32

Maize 64, Newton 51

Maize South 54, Wichita Campus 42

Manhattan 60, Washburn Rural 58

Marysville 49, Wamego 28

McPherson 71, Mulvane 48

Medicine Lodge 57, Garden Plain 54

Minneola 44, Ashland 32

Nemaha Central 42, Royal Valley 41

Norwich 55, Pretty Prairie 41

Olathe East 73, Lawrence Free State 8

Olathe North 65, Olathe South 54

Olathe Northwest 52, Olathe West 45

Olpe 53, Madison/Hamilton 31

Oskaloosa 53, Pleasant Ridge 45

Phillipsburg 55, Norton 51

Pike Valley 68, Natoma 20

Pittsburg 61, Labette County 22

Pittsburg Colgan 44, Carl Junction, Mo. 42

Pratt 58, Hillsboro 49

Pratt Skyline 65, Fairfield 51

Remington 67, Moundridge 62

Republic County 52, Smith Center 47

Riley County 34, Silver Lake 32

Rose Hill 34, El Dorado 25

Scott City 56, Holcomb 43

Shawnee Heights 65, Topeka Seaman 51

Smoky Valley 71, Larned 46

South Gray 88, Bucklin 64

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 69, Tescott 40

St. Mary's 58, Rossville 45

St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Bishop Miege 65

Stafford 39, Hutchinson Central Christian 31

Stanton County 55, Sublette 48

Topeka Hayden 67, Topeka 57

Valley Center 58, Salina Central 41

Wabaunsee 57, Rock Creek 49

Wellington 52, Andale 48

Wellsville 69, Iola 49

Weskan 69, Triplains-Brewster 36

West Elk 59, Argonia 53

West Franklin 61, Osage City 60

Wichita Bishop Carroll 73, Wichita North 48

Wichita Classical 78, Central Christian 19

Wichita Collegiate 76, Clearwater 38

Wichita Heights 71, Wichita West 44

Wichita Independent 53, Conway Springs 41

Wichita South 65, Wichita East 55

Wichita Trinity 52, Chaparral 51

