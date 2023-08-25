PREP FOOTBALL=
Bentonville West, Ark. 35, Booker T. Washington 24
Bentonville, Ark. 41, Broken Arrow 0
Bridge Creek 42, Lexington 0
Caddo 52, Snyder 6
Canadian, Texas 55, Seminole 0
Carl Albert 38, Coweta 10
Cherokee 46, Beaver 0
Cleveland 14, Blackwell 6
Crescent 41, Mooreland 16
Depew 48, Maud 0
Drumright 46, Summit Christian 0
El Reno 64, Chickasha 24
Gore 28, Wilburton 0
Grandfield 52, Central High 28
Greenwood, Ark. 49, Stillwater 21
Guthrie 40, Ponca City 0
Guymon 18, Raton, N.M. 7
Jay 42, Adair 28
Kiefer 62, NOAH 36
Laverne 46, Waurika 0
Lincoln Christian 33, Holland Hall 0
Lone Grove 35, Anadarko 20
Moore 31, Edmond Memorial 28
Muskogee 49, Enid 27
Oaks 30, Gans 28
Oklahoma Bible 54, Davenport 8
Perry 25, Mannford 0
Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 21
Thomas Fay Custer 19, Watonga 12
Wellington, Texas 30, Frederick 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Broken Bow vs. Bentonville, Ark., ccd.
