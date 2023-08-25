PREP FOOTBALL=

Bentonville West, Ark. 35, Booker T. Washington 24

Bentonville, Ark. 41, Broken Arrow 0

Bridge Creek 42, Lexington 0

Caddo 52, Snyder 6

Canadian, Texas 55, Seminole 0

Carl Albert 38, Coweta 10

Cherokee 46, Beaver 0

Cleveland 14, Blackwell 6

Crescent 41, Mooreland 16

Depew 48, Maud 0

Drumright 46, Summit Christian 0

El Reno 64, Chickasha 24

Gore 28, Wilburton 0

Grandfield 52, Central High 28

Greenwood, Ark. 49, Stillwater 21

Guthrie 40, Ponca City 0

Guymon 18, Raton, N.M. 7

Jay 42, Adair 28

Kiefer 62, NOAH 36

Laverne 46, Waurika 0

Lincoln Christian 33, Holland Hall 0

Lone Grove 35, Anadarko 20

Moore 31, Edmond Memorial 28

Muskogee 49, Enid 27

Oaks 30, Gans 28

Oklahoma Bible 54, Davenport 8

Perry 25, Mannford 0

Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 21

Thomas Fay Custer 19, Watonga 12

Wellington, Texas 30, Frederick 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Broken Bow vs. Bentonville, Ark., ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you