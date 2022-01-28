GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 64, Portland 30

Brunswick 51, Biddeford 34

Central 45, Stearns 34

Cheverus 51, Lewiston 18

Cony 74, Mt. Blue 41

Gardiner Area 48, Nokomis Regional 32

Gray-New Gloucester 32, Lake Region 30

Hampden Academy 53, Windham 35

Lawrence 63, Brewer 27

Marshwood 46, Kennebunk 35

Massabesic 63, Biddeford 32

Mt. Ararat 76, Westbrook 28

North Haven Community 29, Islesboro Central 10

North Yarmouth Academy 52, Poland Regional/Whittier 42

Old Orchard Beach 51, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 39

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 65, Deering 27

Sanford 62, Noble 59

Scarborough 41, Edward Little 17

South Portland 40, Bonny Eagle 38

Thornton Academy 68, Falmouth 55

Waterville Senior 70, Winslow 36

Wisdom 73, Van Buren District 20

Yarmouth 38, Greely 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

