GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 64, Portland 30
Brunswick 51, Biddeford 34
Central 45, Stearns 34
Cheverus 51, Lewiston 18
Cony 74, Mt. Blue 41
Gardiner Area 48, Nokomis Regional 32
Gray-New Gloucester 32, Lake Region 30
Hampden Academy 53, Windham 35
Lawrence 63, Brewer 27
Marshwood 46, Kennebunk 35
Massabesic 63, Biddeford 32
Mt. Ararat 76, Westbrook 28
North Haven Community 29, Islesboro Central 10
North Yarmouth Academy 52, Poland Regional/Whittier 42
Old Orchard Beach 51, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 39
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 65, Deering 27
Sanford 62, Noble 59
Scarborough 41, Edward Little 17
South Portland 40, Bonny Eagle 38
Thornton Academy 68, Falmouth 55
Waterville Senior 70, Winslow 36
Wisdom 73, Van Buren District 20
Yarmouth 38, Greely 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/