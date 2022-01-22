BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadus 71, Plevna 25
Broadview-Lavina 65, Fromberg 22
Butte 73, Missoula Sentinel 63
Centerville 44, Great Falls Central 42
Colstrip 81, Shepherd 52
Custer-Hysham 44, Wibaux 28
Darby 60, Victor 41
Dutton-Brady 36, Sunburst 33
Fairfield 76, Cut Bank 62
Florence 64, Deer Lodge 46
Fort Benton 49, Turner 48
Frenchtown 60, East Helena 42
Glendive 53, Havre 43
Harlowton 60, Plenty Coups 40
Helena Capital 60, Helena 31
Jefferson (Boulder) 77, Whitehall 75, OT
Kalispell Glacier 69, Kalispell Flathead 49
Livingston 59, Hardin 56
Lockwood 54, Huntley Project 37
Lodge Grass 91, Baker 64
Lustre Christian 51, Nashua 16
Manhattan Christian 68, Manhattan 54
Melstone 59, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 25
Missoula Hellgate 46, Missoula Big Sky 42
Park City 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 23
Richey-Lambert 59, Circle 45
Savage 34, Mon-Dak, N.D. 28
Scobey 79, Frazer 23
Shelby 63, Conrad 24
Sidney 38, Glasgow 36
St. Ignatius 61, Troy 14
St. Regis 80, Charlo 68
Twin Bridges 65, White Sulphur Springs 46
Valley Christian 62, Phillipsburg 53
West Yellowstone 60, Sheridan 27
Winnett-Grass Range 69, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52
Wolf Point 52, Poplar 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/