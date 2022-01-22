BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadus 71, Plevna 25

Broadview-Lavina 65, Fromberg 22

Butte 73, Missoula Sentinel 63

Centerville 44, Great Falls Central 42

Colstrip 81, Shepherd 52

Custer-Hysham 44, Wibaux 28

Darby 60, Victor 41

Dutton-Brady 36, Sunburst 33

Fairfield 76, Cut Bank 62

Florence 64, Deer Lodge 46

Fort Benton 49, Turner 48

Frenchtown 60, East Helena 42

Glendive 53, Havre 43

Harlowton 60, Plenty Coups 40

Helena Capital 60, Helena 31

Jefferson (Boulder) 77, Whitehall 75, OT

Kalispell Glacier 69, Kalispell Flathead 49

Livingston 59, Hardin 56

Lockwood 54, Huntley Project 37

Lodge Grass 91, Baker 64

Lustre Christian 51, Nashua 16

Manhattan Christian 68, Manhattan 54

Melstone 59, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 25

Missoula Hellgate 46, Missoula Big Sky 42

Park City 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 23

Richey-Lambert 59, Circle 45

Savage 34, Mon-Dak, N.D. 28

Scobey 79, Frazer 23

Shelby 63, Conrad 24

Sidney 38, Glasgow 36

St. Ignatius 61, Troy 14

St. Regis 80, Charlo 68

Twin Bridges 65, White Sulphur Springs 46

Valley Christian 62, Phillipsburg 53

West Yellowstone 60, Sheridan 27

Winnett-Grass Range 69, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52

Wolf Point 52, Poplar 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

