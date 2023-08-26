PREP FOOTBALL=
Agua Fria 21, Tucson Flowing Wells 16
American Leadership-Gilbert 49, North 13
Anthem Prep 41, Desert Heights Prep 40
Arete-Mesa Prep 35, ALA-Anthem South 0
Army-Navy, Calif. 40, Gila Ridge 0
Basha 66, Mesa Westwood 7
Benson 62, Sequoia Pathway 6
Bisbee 13, Madison Highland 0
Bradshaw Mountain 24, Snowflake 14
Bullhead City Mohave 56, Paradise Honors 28
Cactus 41, Phoenix Sunnyslope 32
Casteel High School 37, Boulder Creek 7
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 21, Phoenix Camelback 20
Chandler 56, Laveen Chavez 7
Chandler Prep 54, St John Paul II 0
Chinle 30, Whiteriver Alchesay 14
Cicero Preparatory Academy 38, San Manuel 34
Corona Del Sol 14, Casa Grande 0
El Capitan 64, Water Canyon, Utah 14
Eloy Santa Cruz 16, Trivium Prep 12
Flagstaff Coconino 51, Phoenix Hayden 0
Fort Defiance Window Rock 32, Tuba City 28
Fountain Hills 28, Phoenix Bourgade 0
Gilbert 27, American Leadership-Gilbert 21
Gilbert 27, Marana Mountain View 21
Gilbert Highland 45, Glendale Mountain Ridge 14
Gilbert Mesquite 20, Cottonwood Mingus 12
Glendale 56, Desert Sunrise 7
Glendale Apollo 28, Tucson Sunnyside 3
Glendale O'Connor 26, Scottsdale Chaparral 6
Globe 55, Tuba City Greyhills 0
Highland Prep 46, Red Mesa 6
Higley 49, Campo Verde 14
Kayenta Monument Valley 49, Kanab, Utah 12
Kearny Ray 34, Elfrida Valley 30
Kingman 56, Yuma Kofa 0
Lakeside Blue Ridge 38, St. Johns 14
Liberty 56, Chandler Hamilton 20
Lincoln 52, Joseph City 20
Mesa Desert Ridge 49, Vail Cienega 8
Mesa Dobson 43, Yuma Cibola 2
Mesa Mountain View 40, Queen Creek 20
Mesa Skyline 35, West Point 0
Mica Mountain 34, Poston Butte 28
Mohave Valley River Valley 54, El Mirage Dysart 34
Morenci 24, Eagar Round Valley 6
Northwest Christian 38, Walden Grove 26
Page 2, Holbrook 0
Palos Verdes, Calif. 50, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 8
Parker 34, Yuma 27
Payson 34, Winslow 6
Peoria Centennial 13, Desert Edge 0
Phoenix Arcadia 34, Phoenix St. Mary's 6
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 56, Gilbert Christian 34
Phoenix Browne 23, Glendale Arizona IHS 18
Phoenix Central 61, Paradise Valley 21
Phoenix Christian 30, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 28
Phoenix Greenway 35, Flagstaff 33
Phoenix Horizon 66, Canyon View 17
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 24, Valley Vista 13
Phoenix North Canyon 26, Glendale Deer Valley 18
Phoenix Pinnacle 19, Arbor View, Nev. 9
Pima 34, Safford 25
Pinon 55, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 0
Prescott 39, La Joya Community 0
Pusch Ridge Christian 24, Show Low 21
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 28, Douglas 2
Raymond S. Kellis 21, Glendale Independence 0
Sahuarita 9, Phoenix Alhambra 6
Salome 52, North Phoenix Preparatory 0
San Tan Charter 48, Tanque Verde 7
Scottsdale Christian 54, Camp Verde 34
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 47, Verrado 0
Scottsdale Notre Dame 49, Phoenix Goldwater 29
Scottsdale Saguaro 49, American Leadership-Queen Creek 35
Shadow Ridge 26, Tolleson 14
Sierra Vista Buena 40, Betty Fairfax High School 0
St. David 47, Sells Baboquivari 8
Thatcher 40, Crismon 0
Tombstone 47, Heritage Academy - Laveen 26
Tonopah Valley 45, Willcox 42
Tucson 62, Phoenix South Mountain 24
Tucson Canyon del Oro 21, Eastmark 14
Tucson Catalina Foothills 20, Combs 16
Tucson Desert View 26, Willow Canyon 25
Tucson Pueblo 35, Nogales 13
Tucson Rincon 24, Phoenix Washington 18
Tucson Sabino 19, Tucson Sahuaro 6
Vista Grande 44, Rio Rico 0
Williams Field 35, Phoenix Brophy 34
Winkelman Hayden 34, Bagdad 6
Yuma Catholic 56, Tempe Marcos de Niza 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
