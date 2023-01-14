BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 62, Lehi 55

Altamont 48, Intermountain Christian 34

Bonneville 52, Northridge 47

Bountiful 64, Viewmont 53

Brighton 59, Murray 54

Cedar City 73, Pine View 72

Cedar Valley 71, Uintah 46

Copper Hills 62, Bingham 60

Corner Canyon 70, American Fork 60

Cottonwood 70, Payson 61

Crimson Cliffs 59, Hurricane 35

Cyprus 74, Kearns 59

Davis 69, Syracuse 67

Dixie 64, Snow Canyon 56

East 57, Park City 39

Emery 53, Canyon View 52

Enterprise 60, San Juan Blanding 46

Fremont 66, Weber 51

Grantsville 53, Morgan 38

Hillcrest 72, Tooele 65

Juab 64, Delta 41

Juan Diego Catholic 63, Judge Memorial 59

Layton 59, Farmington 57

Lone Peak 47, Pleasant Grove 40

Maple Mountain 61, Provo 60

Millard 73, Gunnison Valley 50

Monticello 58, Whitehorse 57

Mountain Ridge 72, West Jordan 60

Ogden 62, South Summit 61

Orem 78, Jordan 40

Rich County 69, Cokeville, Wyo. 56

Richfield 74, Grand County 34

Riverton 74, Herriman 72

Rockwell Charter 66, Maeser Prep Academy 60

Roy 64, Hunter 52

Salem Hills 62, Wasatch 46

Skyline 62, Highland 54

Springville 52, Spanish Fork 37

Summit Academy 66, Providence Hall 31

Tabiona 36, Manila 31

Taylorsville 59, West 53

Timpview 78, Timpanogos 58

Tintic 66, Dugway 15

Wendover 64, Telos School 19

Westlake 61, Skyridge 52

Woods Cross 45, Box Elder 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

