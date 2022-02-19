BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 51, Erath 35

Airline 59, Benton 48

Albany 54, Cristo Rey Baton Rouge 36

Bell City 67, Gueydan 56

Ben Franklin 47, Lusher 42

Bonnabel 64, East Jefferson 62

Bossier 85, Neville 74, OT

Breaux Bridge 40, Livonia 38

Brusly 67, East Iberville 59, OT

Captain Shreve 57, Haughton 38

Central - B.R. 73, Walker 44

Central Catholic 67, Vermilion Catholic 48

Central Lafourche 66, H.L. Bourgeois 53

Chalmette 80, King 53

David Thibodaux 60, Kaplan 35

Denham Springs 59, Live Oak 50

Destrehan 76, Thibodaux 45

Donaldsonville 88, Berwick 32

Dunham 48, Woodlawn (BR) 42

E.D. White 57, St. James 43

Ellender 79, South Terrebonne 73, OT

Eunice 73, LaGrange 66

Forest 56, Kilbourne 53

Franklin 64, New Iberia Catholic 51

French Settlement 56, Baton Rouge Episcopal 51

Grand Lake 64, Pickering 63

Hahnville 56, Terrebonne 28

Hammond 56, Ponchatoula 41

Hanson Memorial 66, Covenant Christian Academy 35

Higgins 84, Riverdale 82

Highland Baptist 66, Centerville 58

Holy Savior Menard 73, Opelousas Catholic 48

Huntington 64, North DeSoto 34

Iowa 62, Jennings 56

Jesuit 54, Rummel 30

John Curtis Christian 55, Shaw 38

Lena Northwood 80, Hicks 31

Liberty 73, Tara 47

Lutcher 60, Patterson 54

Mandeville 67, Covington 55

NDHS 74, Westminster Christian 36

Natchitoches Central 85, Parkway 49

New Iberia 43, Southside 42

North Vermilion 51, ESA 41

Northshore 82, Slidell 73

Northside 69, Teurlings Catholic 51

Northside Christian 66, Midland 63

Oakdale 74, Fairview 53

Opelousas 63, Beau Chene 60

Ouachita Parish 72, Richwood 62, OT

Plainview 65, Oberlin 58

RHS 58, Washington-Marion 56

Riverdale 42, Higgins 39

Rosepine def. East Beauregard, forfeit

Saint Paul's 70, Fontainebleau 44

Shreveport Northwood 79, Plain Dealing 66

Simpson 54, Glenmora 40

South Lafourche 60, Assumption 37

Southwood 69, C.E. Byrd 34

St. Helena 62, McKinley 56

St. Martin's 77, Pope John Paul 65

St. Martinville 76, Crowley 28

St. Michael 82, Istrouma 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 66, Riverside Academy 60

Sterlington 52, Quitman 45

Thomas Jefferson 41, Buckeye 40

University (Lab) 64, St. Amant 53

Vandebilt Catholic 92, Morgan City 33

Vidalia 58, Jena 41

Ville Platte 51, Northwest 43

Vinton 71, Hackberry 38

West Jefferson 82, Ehret 57

Westgate 75, Carencro 68

Westlake 58, South Beauregard 41

Winnfield 77, Caldwell Parish 60

Woodlawn (SH) 81, Minden 55

Zachary 58, Scotlandville 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Calvin vs. Castor, ccd.

Capitol vs. Thrive, ccd.

Doyle vs. Family Christian Academy, ccd.

Doyline vs. Haynesville, ccd.

East St. John vs. Dutchtown, ccd.

Lafayette Christian Academy vs. St. Thomas More, ccd.

Phoenix vs. Grand Isle, ccd.

Pineville vs. DeRidder, ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Saline, ccd.

Simsboro vs. Arcadia, ccd.

St. Frederick Catholic vs. Cedar Creek, ccd.

Varnado vs. White Castle, ccd.

West Feliciana vs. Bogalusa, ccd.

West Monroe vs. Wossman, ccd.

