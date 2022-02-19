BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 51, Erath 35
Airline 59, Benton 48
Albany 54, Cristo Rey Baton Rouge 36
Bell City 67, Gueydan 56
Ben Franklin 47, Lusher 42
Bonnabel 64, East Jefferson 62
Bossier 85, Neville 74, OT
Breaux Bridge 40, Livonia 38
Brusly 67, East Iberville 59, OT
Captain Shreve 57, Haughton 38
Central - B.R. 73, Walker 44
Central Catholic 67, Vermilion Catholic 48
Central Lafourche 66, H.L. Bourgeois 53
Chalmette 80, King 53
David Thibodaux 60, Kaplan 35
Denham Springs 59, Live Oak 50
Destrehan 76, Thibodaux 45
Donaldsonville 88, Berwick 32
Dunham 48, Woodlawn (BR) 42
E.D. White 57, St. James 43
Ellender 79, South Terrebonne 73, OT
Eunice 73, LaGrange 66
Forest 56, Kilbourne 53
Franklin 64, New Iberia Catholic 51
French Settlement 56, Baton Rouge Episcopal 51
Grand Lake 64, Pickering 63
Hahnville 56, Terrebonne 28
Hammond 56, Ponchatoula 41
Hanson Memorial 66, Covenant Christian Academy 35
Higgins 84, Riverdale 82
Highland Baptist 66, Centerville 58
Holy Savior Menard 73, Opelousas Catholic 48
Huntington 64, North DeSoto 34
Iowa 62, Jennings 56
Jesuit 54, Rummel 30
John Curtis Christian 55, Shaw 38
Lena Northwood 80, Hicks 31
Liberty 73, Tara 47
Lutcher 60, Patterson 54
Mandeville 67, Covington 55
NDHS 74, Westminster Christian 36
Natchitoches Central 85, Parkway 49
New Iberia 43, Southside 42
North Vermilion 51, ESA 41
Northshore 82, Slidell 73
Northside 69, Teurlings Catholic 51
Northside Christian 66, Midland 63
Oakdale 74, Fairview 53
Opelousas 63, Beau Chene 60
Ouachita Parish 72, Richwood 62, OT
Plainview 65, Oberlin 58
RHS 58, Washington-Marion 56
Riverdale 42, Higgins 39
Rosepine def. East Beauregard, forfeit
Saint Paul's 70, Fontainebleau 44
Shreveport Northwood 79, Plain Dealing 66
Simpson 54, Glenmora 40
South Lafourche 60, Assumption 37
Southwood 69, C.E. Byrd 34
St. Helena 62, McKinley 56
St. Martin's 77, Pope John Paul 65
St. Martinville 76, Crowley 28
St. Michael 82, Istrouma 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 66, Riverside Academy 60
Sterlington 52, Quitman 45
Thomas Jefferson 41, Buckeye 40
University (Lab) 64, St. Amant 53
Vandebilt Catholic 92, Morgan City 33
Vidalia 58, Jena 41
Ville Platte 51, Northwest 43
Vinton 71, Hackberry 38
West Jefferson 82, Ehret 57
Westgate 75, Carencro 68
Westlake 58, South Beauregard 41
Winnfield 77, Caldwell Parish 60
Woodlawn (SH) 81, Minden 55
Zachary 58, Scotlandville 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calvin vs. Castor, ccd.
Capitol vs. Thrive, ccd.
Doyle vs. Family Christian Academy, ccd.
Doyline vs. Haynesville, ccd.
East St. John vs. Dutchtown, ccd.
Lafayette Christian Academy vs. St. Thomas More, ccd.
Phoenix vs. Grand Isle, ccd.
Pineville vs. DeRidder, ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Saline, ccd.
Simsboro vs. Arcadia, ccd.
St. Frederick Catholic vs. Cedar Creek, ccd.
Varnado vs. White Castle, ccd.
West Feliciana vs. Bogalusa, ccd.
West Monroe vs. Wossman, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/