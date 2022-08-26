PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Christian, Miss. 31, Oak Forest 14

Central Catholic 37, Morgan City 0

Copiah Aca., Miss. 39, Riverfield 21

De Soto, Texas 35, St. Augustine 10

DeQuincy 21, LaGrange 12

Fontainebleau 14, Bonnabel 0

Glenbrook 20, Ferriday 0

Grant 26, Caldwell Parish 20

Iowa 20, South Beauregard 0

Loreauville 18, Jeanerette 0

Mangham 26, St. Frederick Catholic 19

Many 27, Jennings 0

Northshore 34, Lakeshore 0

Shaw 49, Riverdale 7

Slidell 27, Franklinton 0

St. Thomas More 34, Cecilia 6

Sulphur 10, St. Louis 7

Tioga 6, Leesville 0

Tri-County Aca., Miss. 49, Bowling Green 0

Westlake 7, Sam Houston 0

Willow School 18, Cohen 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

