PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Christian, Miss. 31, Oak Forest 14
Central Catholic 37, Morgan City 0
Copiah Aca., Miss. 39, Riverfield 21
De Soto, Texas 35, St. Augustine 10
DeQuincy 21, LaGrange 12
Fontainebleau 14, Bonnabel 0
Glenbrook 20, Ferriday 0
Grant 26, Caldwell Parish 20
Iowa 20, South Beauregard 0
Loreauville 18, Jeanerette 0
Mangham 26, St. Frederick Catholic 19
Many 27, Jennings 0
Northshore 34, Lakeshore 0
Shaw 49, Riverdale 7
Slidell 27, Franklinton 0
St. Thomas More 34, Cecilia 6
Sulphur 10, St. Louis 7
Tioga 6, Leesville 0
Tri-County Aca., Miss. 49, Bowling Green 0
Westlake 7, Sam Houston 0
Willow School 18, Cohen 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
