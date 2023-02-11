GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 48, Tillamook 16

Bandon 41, Monroe 29

Barlow 79, Sandy 29

Beaverton 58, Southridge 41

Brookings-Harbor 72, Rogue River 9

C.S. Lewis 32, Perrydale 12

Caldera 50, Bend 48

Central Linn 49, Illinois Valley 23

Coquille 50, Glide 18

Corvallis 69, Lebanon 60

Cottage Grove 45, North Bend 38

Country Christian 57, Columbia Christian 24

Cove 41, Pine Eagle 29

Crane 71, Monument/Dayville 20

Crater 70, North Eugene 23

Creswell 61, Sisters 35

Dallas 51, McKay 48

Elkton 42, Pacific 17

Enterprise 61, Grant Union 35

Gervais 69, Culver 22

Henley 69, Mazama 44

Imbler 48, Joseph 43

Jesuit 73, Grants Pass 35

Jordan Valley 55, Adrian 45

La Salle 71, Hood River 42

Lakeview 57, St. Mary's 21

Marist 39, Junction City 37

Mountain View 57, Redmond 46

Mountainside 37, Sunset 35

Myrtle Point 44, New Hope Christian 30

N. Clackamas Christian 37, Open Door 15

Nelson 85, David Douglas 19

Nixyaawii 61, Pilot Rock 26

North Douglas 56, Days Creek 35

Oakland 47, Lowell 40, OT

Oregon City 65, St. Mary's Academy 26

Pendleton 43, Hillsboro 36

Phoenix 50, Klamath 36

Powder Valley 47, Wallowa 32

Sheldon 50, North Medford 22

South Albany 34, Silverton 33

Sprague 56, North Salem 34

Springfield 81, Ashland 25

Stanfield 55, Irrigon 23

The Dalles 40, Estacada 34

Trinity Lutheran 50, Chiloquin 38

Tualatin 43, Lakeridge 26

Umpqua Valley Christian 56, Camas Valley 28

Union 40, Griswold 40

West Salem 54, South Salem 44

Weston-McEwen 48, Heppner 37

Westview 46, Aloha 32

Willamette 44, Roseburg 22

Wilsonville 49, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 39

Yoncalla 54, Riddle 13

