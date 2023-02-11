GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 48, Tillamook 16
Bandon 41, Monroe 29
Barlow 79, Sandy 29
Beaverton 58, Southridge 41
Brookings-Harbor 72, Rogue River 9
C.S. Lewis 32, Perrydale 12
Caldera 50, Bend 48
Central Linn 49, Illinois Valley 23
Coquille 50, Glide 18
Corvallis 69, Lebanon 60
Cottage Grove 45, North Bend 38
Country Christian 57, Columbia Christian 24
Cove 41, Pine Eagle 29
Crane 71, Monument/Dayville 20
Crater 70, North Eugene 23
Creswell 61, Sisters 35
Dallas 51, McKay 48
Elkton 42, Pacific 17
Enterprise 61, Grant Union 35
Gervais 69, Culver 22
Henley 69, Mazama 44
Imbler 48, Joseph 43
Jesuit 73, Grants Pass 35
Jordan Valley 55, Adrian 45
La Salle 71, Hood River 42
Lakeview 57, St. Mary's 21
Marist 39, Junction City 37
Mountain View 57, Redmond 46
Mountainside 37, Sunset 35
Myrtle Point 44, New Hope Christian 30
N. Clackamas Christian 37, Open Door 15
Nelson 85, David Douglas 19
Nixyaawii 61, Pilot Rock 26
North Douglas 56, Days Creek 35
Oakland 47, Lowell 40, OT
Oregon City 65, St. Mary's Academy 26
Pendleton 43, Hillsboro 36
Phoenix 50, Klamath 36
Powder Valley 47, Wallowa 32
Sheldon 50, North Medford 22
South Albany 34, Silverton 33
Sprague 56, North Salem 34
Springfield 81, Ashland 25
Stanfield 55, Irrigon 23
The Dalles 40, Estacada 34
Trinity Lutheran 50, Chiloquin 38
Tualatin 43, Lakeridge 26
Umpqua Valley Christian 56, Camas Valley 28
Union 40, Griswold 40
West Salem 54, South Salem 44
Weston-McEwen 48, Heppner 37
Westview 46, Aloha 32
Willamette 44, Roseburg 22
Wilsonville 49, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 39
Yoncalla 54, Riddle 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
