PREP FOOTBALL=
NMAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6A=
Rio Rancho 21, Alamogordo 7
Volcano Vista 64, Atrisco Heritage 14
Class 5A=
Deming 42, Belen 0
Mayfield 21, Santa Teresa 10
Class 4A=
Albuquerque Academy 7, Bernalillo 6
Aztec 53, Valencia 2
Moriarty 53, Kirtland Central 2
Portales 48, St. Pius X 3
Quarterfinals=
Class 2A=
Eunice 35, Estancia 34
Santa Rosa 56, Loving 13
Texico 62, Tularosa 12
State Semifinal=
6-Man=
Gateway Christian 31, Dora 6
Mountainair 67, Elida 54
8-Man=
Fort Sumner 38, Melrose 14
Lordsburg 68, Magdalena 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
