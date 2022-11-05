PREP FOOTBALL=

NMAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 6A=

Rio Rancho 21, Alamogordo 7

Volcano Vista 64, Atrisco Heritage 14

Class 5A=

Deming 42, Belen 0

Mayfield 21, Santa Teresa 10

Class 4A=

Albuquerque Academy 7, Bernalillo 6

Aztec 53, Valencia 2

Moriarty 53, Kirtland Central 2

Portales 48, St. Pius X 3

Quarterfinals=

Class 2A=

Eunice 35, Estancia 34

Santa Rosa 56, Loving 13

Texico 62, Tularosa 12

State Semifinal=

6-Man=

Gateway Christian 31, Dora 6

Mountainair 67, Elida 54

8-Man=

Fort Sumner 38, Melrose 14

Lordsburg 68, Magdalena 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you