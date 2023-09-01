PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Redfield 0
Alcester-Hudson 42, Burke 8
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 32, Clark/Willow Lake 7
Britton-Hecla 34, Waverly-South Shore 6
Canistota 44, Viborg-Hurley 21
Canton 42, Beresford 14
Castlewood 36, Arlington 16
Centerville 24, Irene-Wakonda 22
Corsica/Stickney 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Dakota Valley 49, Chamberlain 13
DeSmet 32, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14
Dell Rapids 39, Belle Fourche 13
Deubrook 57, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Deuel 35, Sisseton 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Bon Homme 14
Faulkton 52, Potter County 8
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 52, Avon 18
Groton Area 50, Dakota Hills 0
Hamlin 53, Garretson 0
Hill City 46, Lead-Deadwood 20
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 8
Hot Springs 61, Lakota Tech 6
Howard 28, Kimball/White Lake 0
Lennox 18, Vermillion 12
Leola/Frederick 52, Northwestern 0
Lyman 28, Kadoka Area 26, OT
McCook Central/Montrose 46, Baltic 6
Milbank 37, Madison 34, OT
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 24, Scotland 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Parker 35, Flandreau 7
Parkston 54, Wolsey-Wessington 0
Philip 48, Bennett County 8
Pierre T F Riggs High School 49, Brookings 0
Platte-Geddes 42, Gregory 14
Sioux Falls Jefferson 24, Sioux Falls Washington 17, OT
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 77, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 20
Sioux Valley 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 11
Stanley County 40, Dupree 0
Sturgis Brown 38, Mitchell 6
Sully Buttes 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Tea Area 28, Aberdeen Central 7
Timber Lake 52, Newell 0
Tri-Valley 45, Custer 7
Wall 52, New Underwood 0
Warner 35, Ipswich 6
Watertown 32, Huron 13
West Central 14, Sioux Falls Christian 6
White River 40, Jones County 8
Winner 46, Webster 14
Yankton 42, Spearfish 27
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
