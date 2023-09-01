PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Redfield 0

Alcester-Hudson 42, Burke 8

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 32, Clark/Willow Lake 7

Britton-Hecla 34, Waverly-South Shore 6

Canistota 44, Viborg-Hurley 21

Canton 42, Beresford 14

Castlewood 36, Arlington 16

Centerville 24, Irene-Wakonda 22

Corsica/Stickney 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Dakota Valley 49, Chamberlain 13

DeSmet 32, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Dell Rapids 39, Belle Fourche 13

Deubrook 57, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Deuel 35, Sisseton 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Bon Homme 14

Faulkton 52, Potter County 8

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 52, Avon 18

Groton Area 50, Dakota Hills 0

Hamlin 53, Garretson 0

Hill City 46, Lead-Deadwood 20

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 8

Hot Springs 61, Lakota Tech 6

Howard 28, Kimball/White Lake 0

Lennox 18, Vermillion 12

Leola/Frederick 52, Northwestern 0

Lyman 28, Kadoka Area 26, OT

McCook Central/Montrose 46, Baltic 6

Milbank 37, Madison 34, OT

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 24, Scotland 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Parker 35, Flandreau 7

Parkston 54, Wolsey-Wessington 0

Philip 48, Bennett County 8

Pierre T F Riggs High School 49, Brookings 0

Platte-Geddes 42, Gregory 14

Sioux Falls Jefferson 24, Sioux Falls Washington 17, OT

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 77, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 20

Sioux Valley 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 11

Stanley County 40, Dupree 0

Sturgis Brown 38, Mitchell 6

Sully Buttes 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Tea Area 28, Aberdeen Central 7

Timber Lake 52, Newell 0

Tri-Valley 45, Custer 7

Wall 52, New Underwood 0

Warner 35, Ipswich 6

Watertown 32, Huron 13

West Central 14, Sioux Falls Christian 6

White River 40, Jones County 8

Winner 46, Webster 14

Yankton 42, Spearfish 27

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

