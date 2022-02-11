GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 57, Lewis-Palmer 47
Berthoud 71, Longmont 38
Briggsdale 71, Arickaree/Woodlin 18
Cedaredge 46, Meeker 32
Centauri 36, Pagosa Springs 32
Centennial def. Manzanola, forfeit
Chatfield 57, Ralston Valley 49
Cheyenne Wells 61, Granada 38
Columbine 59, Arvada West 51
Crowley County 35, Rocky Ford 26
D'Evelyn 56, Green Mountain 53
DSST: Byers 44, Addenbrooke Classical 25
Delta 65, Grand Valley 53
Flagler 30, Bethune 27
Fort Collins 59, Loveland 35
Fossil Ridge 58, Legacy 42
Fountain-Fort Carson 42, Pine Creek 32
Frederick 56, Silver Creek 40
Genoa-Hugo 33, Deer Trail 16
Grand Junction Central 45, Durango 38
Highlands Ranch 56, Douglas County 27
Holy Family 55, Northridge 20
Holyoke 52, Akron 32
Horizon 59, Broomfield 35
Kit Carson 27, Cheraw 25
Lakewood 64, Bear Creek 26
Little Snake River, Wyo. 43, Rangely 35
Lyons 44, Alexander Dawson 29
Mancos 62, Shiprock Northwest, N.M. 13
Mead 64, Thompson Valley 60
Merino 40, Haxtun 31
Monte Vista 47, South Park 17
Montrose High School 56, Grand Junction 21
Mountain View 52, Severance 48
Northfield 54, Regis Groff 29
Northglenn def. Monarch, forfeit
Palisade 48, Rifle High School 41
Palmer 52, Harrison 18
Platte Valley 59, Strasburg 19
Pueblo West 46, Pueblo South 40
Regis Jesuit 57, Legend 36
Roosevelt 91, Erie 47
Sanford 71, Ignacio 26
Sangre De Cristo 60, Sierra Grande 21
Sargent 55, Trinidad 33
Skyline High School 36, Niwot 35
Soroco 60, Hayden 33
South Baca 37, Branson/Kim 28
Springfield 59, La Veta 31
Stratton 39, Eads 30
Swallows Charter Academy 58, John Mall 31
Thomas Jefferson 60, Denver North 35
University 56, Liberty Common 19
Valor Christian 75, Dakota Ridge 16
Windsor 62, Centaurus 33
