GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 57, Lewis-Palmer 47

Berthoud 71, Longmont 38

Briggsdale 71, Arickaree/Woodlin 18

Cedaredge 46, Meeker 32

Centauri 36, Pagosa Springs 32

Centennial def. Manzanola, forfeit

Chatfield 57, Ralston Valley 49

Cheyenne Wells 61, Granada 38

Columbine 59, Arvada West 51

Crowley County 35, Rocky Ford 26

D'Evelyn 56, Green Mountain 53

DSST: Byers 44, Addenbrooke Classical 25

Delta 65, Grand Valley 53

Flagler 30, Bethune 27

Fort Collins 59, Loveland 35

Fossil Ridge 58, Legacy 42

Fountain-Fort Carson 42, Pine Creek 32

Frederick 56, Silver Creek 40

Genoa-Hugo 33, Deer Trail 16

Grand Junction Central 45, Durango 38

Highlands Ranch 56, Douglas County 27

Holy Family 55, Northridge 20

Holyoke 52, Akron 32

Horizon 59, Broomfield 35

Kit Carson 27, Cheraw 25

Lakewood 64, Bear Creek 26

Little Snake River, Wyo. 43, Rangely 35

Lyons 44, Alexander Dawson 29

Mancos 62, Shiprock Northwest, N.M. 13

Mead 64, Thompson Valley 60

Merino 40, Haxtun 31

Monte Vista 47, South Park 17

Montrose High School 56, Grand Junction 21

Mountain View 52, Severance 48

Northfield 54, Regis Groff 29

Northglenn def. Monarch, forfeit

Palisade 48, Rifle High School 41

Palmer 52, Harrison 18

Platte Valley 59, Strasburg 19

Pueblo West 46, Pueblo South 40

Regis Jesuit 57, Legend 36

Roosevelt 91, Erie 47

Sanford 71, Ignacio 26

Sangre De Cristo 60, Sierra Grande 21

Sargent 55, Trinidad 33

Skyline High School 36, Niwot 35

Soroco 60, Hayden 33

South Baca 37, Branson/Kim 28

Springfield 59, La Veta 31

Stratton 39, Eads 30

Swallows Charter Academy 58, John Mall 31

Thomas Jefferson 60, Denver North 35

University 56, Liberty Common 19

Valor Christian 75, Dakota Ridge 16

Windsor 62, Centaurus 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

