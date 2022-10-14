PREP FOOTBALL=
Bayonne 35, Paterson Kennedy 28
Becton 28, Pompton Lakes 7
Bergenfield 37, Demarest 34
Bernards 31, New Providence 0
Butler 34, Secaucus 18
Caldwell 28, Cedar Grove 7
Camden 41, Paulsboro 0
Clifton 21, Northern Highlands 14
Colts Neck 17, Wall 0
Cranford 31, Linden 0
Cresskill 27, New Milford 0
Cumberland Regional 21, Schalick 16
Delsea 28, Hammonton 3
Don Bosco Prep 35, Seton Hall Prep 21
Dover 10, Fair Lawn 8
Dumont 28, Ridgefield Park 21
Edison 42, South Brunswick 21
Egg Harbor 35, Vineland 21
Freehold Township 40, Manchester 7
Glassboro 28, Deptford 27
Glen Rock 26, North Arlington 0
Gloucester City 41, Sterling 0
Haddon Township 12, Wildwood 6
Hanover Park 27, Pequannock 6
Highland 53, Triton 6
Hunterdon Central 45, Franklin 13
Immaculata 21, Morris Catholic 7
Indian Hills 14, Hopatcong 0
Iselin Kennedy 21, Voorhees 7
Johnson 44, Spotswood 0
Kingsway 35, Cherokee 21
Kinnelon 24, Whippany Park 6
Lenape Valley 29, Sussex Tech 6
Madison 21, Jefferson 8
Mainland Regional 41, Clearview Regional 14
Manville 63, Highland Park 14
Marlboro 17, Manalapan 14
Mendham 21, Chatham 20
Metuchen 21, J.P. Stevens 12
Middle Township 41, Bridgeton 6
Middletown South 41, Matawan 10
Millburn 23, Passaic 6
Montclair 17, Ridgewood 10
Montgomery 40, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14
Montville 27, Warren Hills 26
Morris Knolls 35, Mount Olive 21
Mountain Lakes 34, Boonton 0
Newark East Side 25, Cliffside Park 7
Newton 47, Ramsey 10
North Brunswick 26, East Brunswick 0
North Hunterdon 35, Woodbridge 7
North Warren 40, Belvidere 8
Ocean Township 34, Middletown North 28, OT
Old Bridge 28, New Brunswick 0
Overbrook 62, Lindenwold 0
Paramus 20, Mahwah 14
Park Ridge 42, Lyndhurst 15
Parsippany 26, Kittatinny 0
Pascack Valley 27, River Dell 20
Phillipsburg 42, Union 14
Piscataway 14, Sayreville 8
Pitman 14, Gateway 3
Point Pleasant Boro 35, Barnegat 0
Rahway 20, Carteret 19
Ramapo 30, Old Tappan 22
Raritan 47, Toms River South 6
Ridge 31, Westfield 3
Robbinsville 26, Ewing 6
Roselle 47, Bound Brook 6
Roselle Park 28, Dunellen 14
Roxbury 17, Morristown 14
Rutherford 35, Hasbrouck Heights 7
Seneca 42, Cinnaminson 0
Shawnee 24, Washington Township 10
Somerville 35, Hillsborough 14
South Hunterdon 40, Jonathan Dayton 7
South Plainfield 20, Perth Amboy 14
Southern 16, Howell 7
Sparta 38, West Milford 7
St. Joseph-Hammonton 29, Lenape 28
St. Peter's Prep 70, Paramus Catholic 41
Tenafly 33, Newark Collegiate 6
Toms River North 70, Toms River East 6
Vernon 29, High Point 0
Verona 18, Glen Ridge 6
Wallkill Valley 34, Hackettstown 27
Wayne Hills 21, Passaic Valley 7
Wayne Valley 35, Nutley 0
West Deptford 6, Salem 0
West Essex 44, Belleville 6
West Morris 34, Randolph 19
West Orange 41, North Bergen 7
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25, Princeton 7
Westwood 27, Lakeland 0
Wood-Ridge 21, Midland Park 14
Woodstown 19, Haddonfield 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
