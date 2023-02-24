BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 73, Hettinger/Scranton 65

Beulah 69, Hazen 62

Bowman County 70, Heart River 60

Des Lacs-Burlington 81, Glenburn 23

Dickinson Trinity 48, Killdeer 42

Flasher 59, Lemmon, S.D. 42

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 60, Harvey-Wells County 48

Garrison 86, Solen 44

Grant County/Mott-Regent 72, Richardton-Taylor 39

Hankinson 55, Lisbon 39

Hillsboro/Central Valley 90, Midway-Minto 56

Kindred 72, Sargent County 47

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 67, Lakota 62

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 57, South Prairie 24

Oak Grove Lutheran 72, Northern Cass 54

Our Redeemer's 64, Surrey 32

Shiloh 73, Wilton-Wing 68

TGU 54, Bottineau 52

Trenton 66, New Town 50

Turtle Mountain 71, St. Mary's 66

Washburn 58, New Salem-Almont 55

Williston 62, Dickinson 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

