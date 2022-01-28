BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 66, Trenton 45
Beulah 55, Killdeer 23
Bishop Ryan 59, South Prairie 35
Bismarck 96, Williston 77
Bottineau 75, Velva 55
Century 88, Watford City 54
Devils Lake 66, Wahpeton 60
Ellendale 74, Barnes County North 32
Fargo Davies 103, Valley City 50
Flasher 71, Bowman County 67
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 84, Dakota Prairie 29
Hazen 75, New England 63
Jamestown 60, Dickinson 53
LaMoure/L-M 61, Carrington 42
Legacy 86, Turtle Mountain 62
Lewis and Clark North Shore 76, Mandaree 43
Lewis and Clark-Berthold 71, Glenburn 50
Linton/HMB 49, Washburn 39
Oak Grove Lutheran 64, Thompson 50
Our Redeemer's 42, Des Lacs-Burlington 40
Powers Lake 46, Stanley 43
Rolla 64, Rolette-Wolford 43
Rugby 54, TGU 42
Sheyenne 71, West Fargo 66
St. John 79, Benson County 34
Tioga 54, Ray 29
Westhope 50, Nedrose 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/