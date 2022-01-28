BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 66, Trenton 45

Beulah 55, Killdeer 23

Bishop Ryan 59, South Prairie 35

Bismarck 96, Williston 77

Bottineau 75, Velva 55

Century 88, Watford City 54

Devils Lake 66, Wahpeton 60

Ellendale 74, Barnes County North 32

Fargo Davies 103, Valley City 50

Flasher 71, Bowman County 67

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 84, Dakota Prairie 29

Hazen 75, New England 63

Jamestown 60, Dickinson 53

LaMoure/L-M 61, Carrington 42

Legacy 86, Turtle Mountain 62

Lewis and Clark North Shore 76, Mandaree 43

Lewis and Clark-Berthold 71, Glenburn 50

Linton/HMB 49, Washburn 39

Oak Grove Lutheran 64, Thompson 50

Our Redeemer's 42, Des Lacs-Burlington 40

Powers Lake 46, Stanley 43

Rolla 64, Rolette-Wolford 43

Rugby 54, TGU 42

Sheyenne 71, West Fargo 66

St. John 79, Benson County 34

Tioga 54, Ray 29

Westhope 50, Nedrose 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

