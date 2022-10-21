PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 42, Jonesville 22
Adrian 26, Owosso 0
Adrian Madison 22, Ann Arbor Skyline 19
Airport 59, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 32
Akron-Fairgrove 62, Caseville 12
Allen Park 33, Southgate Anderson 21
Allen Park Cabrini 21, Detroit University Science 20
Allendale 28, Hamilton 12
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 35, Lutheran Westland 8
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 35, Plymouth Christian 8
Atlanta 60, Hale 14
AuGres-Sims 42, Posen 24
Auburn Hills Avondale 50, Warren Fitzgerald 25
Bad Axe def. Hamtramck, forfeit
Bath 30, Perry 10
Battle Creek Lakeview 41, Kalamazoo Central 14
Bay City All Saints 50, Genesee 6
Bay City Western 37, Bay City Central 27
Beal City 27, Cass City 14
Beaverton 42, Morley-Stanwood 0
Bedford def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit
Belding 36, Hopkins 14
Big Rapids 42, Alma 26
Birch Run 35, Clio 15
Birmingham Groves 14, Birmingham Seaholm 7
Blanchard Montabella 54, Vestaburg 22
Blissfield 31, Brooklyn Columbia Central 26
Bloomfield Hills 28, North Farmington 21
Boyne City 33, Roscommon 6
Brethren 42, Onekama 6
Buchanan 36, Centreville 28
Byron Center 22, Grand Rapids Christian 20
Calumet 41, L'Anse 22
Camden-Frontier 64, North Adams-Jerome 0
Carson City-Crystal 48, Byron 0
Cedar Springs 35, Wayland Union 21
Center Line 32, Eastpointe East Detroit 6
Central Lake 62, Fife Lake Forest Area 6
Charlevoix 47, Maple City Glen Lake 14
Charlotte 42, Fowlerville 7
Chesaning 35, Carrollton 20
Cin. Moeller, Ohio 30, Detroit King 14
Clarkston 50, Oak Park 14
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 47, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7
Clawson 29, Detroit Pershing 26
Clinton 32, Hudson 26
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34, Oxford 14
Clinton Township Clintondale 20, Richmond 17
Colon 60, Tekonsha 14
Comstock Park 43, Newaygo 12
Concord 55, Athens 18
Constantine 37, Benton Harbor 20
Coopersville 31, Spring Lake 23
Croswell-Lexington 41, Freeland 34
Davison 28, Lapeer 6
DeWitt 49, Lansing Waverly 13
Dearborn Divine Child 47, Detroit East English 6
Decatur 47, Saranac 0
Deckerville 62, Peck 60, 4OT
Detroit Cass Tech 33, Birmingham Brother Rice 14
Detroit Community 46, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit Southeastern 73, Southfield Bradford Academy 8
Detroit University Prep 28, Hazel Park 22
Dexter 45, Chelsea 0
Durand 48, Marine City 27
East Grand Rapids 27, Greenville 11
East Jordan 40, Mancelona 6
Edwardsburg 58, Sturgis 21
Evart 41, Harrison 26
Fennville 66, Wyoming Lee 28
Fenton 28, Walled Lake Northern 21
Ferndale 54, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 21
Flat Rock 57, Livonia Clarenceville 56
Flint Hamady 26, Bridgeport 14
Flint Kearsley 25, Armada 22
Flint Southwestern 32, Imlay City 22
Flushing 35, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 26
Fowler 48, Leslie 7
Frankenmuth 45, Flint Powers 7
Frankfort 36, Elk Rapids 14
Fruitport 52, Holland Christian 21
Fulton-Middleton 40, Morrice 38
Gabriel Richard Catholic 47, Whitmore Lake 24
Galesburg-Augusta 31, Delton Kellogg 14
Garber 34, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 21
Garden City 60, Pontiac 24
Gaylord 28, Clare 7
Gibraltar Carlson 38, Brownstown Woodhaven 18
Gladstone 47, Escanaba 13
Gladwin 35, Standish-Sterling Central 7
Gobles 43, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 22
Goodrich 42, Almont 21
Grand Ledge 45, East Lansing 30
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 7
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 32, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 0
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 49, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 8
Grand Rapids South Christian 56, Forest Hills Eastern 22
Grand Rapids West Catholic 36, Hudsonville Unity Christian 18
Grandville 34, East Kentwood 21
Grayling 37, Kalkaska 20
Grosse Ile 42, Detroit Ford 14
Grosse Pointe South 44, Grosse Pointe North 14
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 47, New Haven 6
Hancock def. West Iron County, forfeit
Hanover-Horton 21, Quincy 0
Harbor Beach 51, Vassar 12
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 18, St. Clair Shores South Lake 7
Hartland 31, Livonia Stevenson 17
Hastings 61, Battle Creek Pennfield 7
Hesperia 38, Holton 0
Hillsdale 29, Onsted 28
Holgate, Ohio 78, Morenci 42
Holland West Ottawa 13, Jenison 10
Holt 14, Ann Arbor Huron 8
Homer 35, Grass Lake 14
Houghton 54, Gwinn 6
Howell 56, Westland John Glenn 20
Hudsonville 56, Grand Haven 30
Ida 17, Dundee 12
Ionia 36, Lake Odessa Lakewood 7
Iron Mountain 55, Manistique 6
Ithaca 21, Shepherd 7
Jackson 22, Haslett 13
Jackson Lumen Christi 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 23
Jackson Northwest 37, Marshall 27
Kalamazoo Hackett 21, South Haven 6
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 27, Lansing Eastern 20
Kalamazoo United 21, South Haven 6
Kent City 52, Grant 14
Kinde-North Huron 44, Burton Atherton 28
Kingsley 42, Cheboygan 14
Kingston 36, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0
L'Anse Creuse 56, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 14
Lansing Catholic 42, Pewamo-Westphalia 7
Lawton 54, Detroit Loyola 8
Lenawee Christian 59, Britton-Deerfield 14
Lincoln Park 23, Melvindale 8
Lincoln-Alcona 50, Whittemore-Prescott 20
Litchfield 69, Burr Oak 28
Livonia Churchill 50, Canton 14
Livonia Franklin 25, Northville 6
Lowell 49, Grand Rapids Northview 22
Ludington 28, Mason County Central 8
Macomb Dakota 42, Detroit Mumford 0
Manistee 35, Fremont 6
Manton 33, Johannesburg-Lewiston 15
Marcellus 64, Eau Claire 24
Marion 62, Farwell 6
Marlette 42, Waterford Our Lady 14
Mason 57, Eaton Rapids 6
Mayville 54, Ashley 12
McBain 56, Muskegon Heights 0
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 38, Memphis 6
Menominee 42, Kingsford 41
Merrill 50, Coleman 0
Michigan Center 55, Bronson 19
Midland 14, Midland Dow 6
Milan 34, Detroit Leadership 0
Milford 29, White Lake Lakeland 7
Millington 50, Beecher/Johnson 6
Mio-Au Sable 53, Charlton Heston 12
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 41, Ecorse 22
Montrose 17, Laingsburg 7
Mount Morris 55, Pinconning 0
Mount Pleasant 28, Linden 21
Munising 62, Eben Junction Superior Central 12
Muskegon 55, Muskegon Mona Shores 35
Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Howard City Tri-County 28
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 1, Holland 0
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 35, Lansing Everett 0
New Boston Huron 42, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 12
New Lothrop 21, Lake Fenton 7
Newberry 49, Engadine 0
Niles 53, Dowagiac Union 7
North Branch 50, Three Rivers 13
North Central 42, Crystal Falls Forest Park 0
North Dickinson def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit
North Muskegon 42, Shelby 6
Notre Dame Prep 42, Edison PSA 6
Oakridge High School 45, Montague 7
Olivet 40, Richland Gull Lake 10
Ortonville Brandon 42, Holly 35
Oscoda 18, Tawas 12
Otisville Lakeville 43, Burton Bentley 19
Ovid-Elsie 21, Corunna 20
Parchment 28, Niles Brandywine 14
Parma Western 35, Coldwater 28
Pellston 66, Rapid River 26
Petoskey 26, Marquette 13
Pickford 60, Cedarville 8
Pinckney 41, Ann Arbor Pioneer 20
Pittsford 32, Waldron 12
Plainwell 29, Paw Paw 23
Port Huron 28, Marysville 0
Port Huron Northern 13, St. Clair 0
Portage Central 20, Stevensville Lakeshore 14
Portage Northern 35, Mattawan 21
Portland 40, Berrien Springs 6
Potterville 28, Madison Heights 20
Ravenna 48, Hart 0
Reading 30, Manchester 7
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 42, Bessemer 6
Redford Union 48, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 3
Reed City 16, Cadillac 8, OT
Remus Chippewa Hills 50, Leroy Pine River 14
Riverview 49, Monroe 27
Rochester 34, Detroit Renaissance 21
Rochester Adams 42, Sterling Heights Stevenson 28
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 21, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 20
Rockford 38, Caledonia 15
Rogers City 58, Hillman 16
Romeo 38, Grand Blanc 27
Roseville 28, Harper Woods 0
Royal Oak Shrine 51, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0
Rudyard 64, Brimley 0
Saginaw Heritage 42, Saginaw United 8
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 62, St. Charles 6
Saginaw Nouvel 41, Burton Bendle 8
Saginaw Swan Valley 37, Midland Bullock Creek 0
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 26, Caro 14
Saline 49, Lake Orion 21
Sand Creek 68, Cassopolis 6
Sandusky 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 20
Sanford-Meridian 21, Hemlock 6
Sault Ste Marie 20, Benzie Central 14
Schoolcraft 1, Saugatuck 0
South Lyon East 27, South Lyon 21
Southfield A&T 28, River Rouge 21
Sparta 54, Kelloggsville 8
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29, Berkley 0
St. Ignace 54, Harbor Springs 14
St. Johns 44, Alpena 14
St. Joseph 47, Battle Creek Central 29
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 56, Bloomingdale 6
Stanton Central Montcalm 54, Lakeview 13
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 43, Mount Clemens 14
Stockbridge 37, Dansville 0
Summit Academy North 52, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12
Swartz Creek 71, Redford Thurston 13
Taylor 23, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Tecumseh 47, Bay City John Glenn 6
Traverse City Central 14, Traverse City West 13
Trenton 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 12
Troy 41, Fraser 0
Troy Athens 23, Utica Ford 22
Ubly 69, Reese 6
Utica 35, Farmington 28
Vicksburg 35, Otsego 0
Walled Lake Western 57, Walled Lake Central 21
Warren Cousino HS 14, Sterling Heights 12
Warren Mott 35, Warren Woods Tower 14
Watervliet 42, Allegan 10
West Bloomfield 16, Utica Eisenhower 13
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 35, Lake City 7
White Pigeon 55, White Cloud 0
Whiteford 30, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 0
Whitehall 2, Muskegon Orchard View 0
Williamston 21, Lansing Sexton 12
Wyoming Godwin Heights 16, Grandville Calvin Christian 12
Yale 38, Macomb Lutheran North 28
Ypsilanti Lincoln 27, Ypsilanti 14
Zeeland East 28, Wyoming 16
Zeeland West 58, Grand Rapids Union 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mendon vs. Lawrence, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
