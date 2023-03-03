BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Perrysburg 80, Lima Sr. 42

Toledo St. John's Jesuit 55, Tol. Whitmer 50

Division III=

Region 9=

Beachwood 54, Perry 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 69, Canfield S. Range 45

Cuyahoga Hts. 44, Smithville 43

Mentor Lake Cath. 52, Youngs. Mooney 38

Region 10=

Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Creston Norwayne 53

Region 11=

Sugarcreek Garaway 65, Malvern 61

Region 12=

New Madison Tri-Village 60, Jamestown Greeneview 50

Division IV=

Region 13=

Cornerstone Christian 81, Kinsman Badger 54

Dalton 71, Warren JFK 58

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 59, Lucas 49

Richmond Hts. 70, Mogadore 50

Region 14=

Convoy Crestview 63, Ottoville 61

Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Antwerp 22

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, St. Henry 50

Sycamore Mohawk 46, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 56, Hannibal River 54

Northside Christian 60, Newark Cath. 46

Region 16=

Cols. Patriot Prep 50, Galion Northmor 38, OT

Jackson Center 56, Cin. College Prep. 34

