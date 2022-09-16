PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 42, Michigan Center 40
Airport 41, Grosse Ile 34
Allen Park 35, Lincoln Park 6
Allendale 53, Spring Lake 17
Ann Arbor Huron 30, Bedford 25
Ann Arbor Skyline 70, Ann Arbor Pioneer 2
Armada 48, Imlay City 0
Athens 42, Pittsford 22
AuGres-Sims 56, Whittemore-Prescott 8
Auburn Hills Avondale 35, Berkley 0
Bad Axe 52, Reese 0
Bath 42, Otisville Lakeville 0
Battle Creek Central 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 35
Bay City All Saints 36, Caseville 0
Bay City Western 70, Midland Dow 41
Beal City 23, Lake City 6
Belding 46, Grandville Calvin Christian 26
Belleville 71, Wayne Memorial 0
Benzie Central 63, Grayling 35
Berrien Springs 49, Dowagiac Union 0
Bessemer 21, North Dickinson 12
Birch Run 34, Alma 27
Birmingham Brother Rice 43, Warren De La Salle 42
Birmingham Groves 35, Bloomfield Hills 28
Birmingham Seaholm 35, Troy Athens 0
Boyne City 55, Mancelona 0
Breckenridge 44, Portland St. Patrick 20
Brighton 41, Novi 6
Britton-Deerfield def. Vandercook Lake Jackson, forfeit
Brownstown Woodhaven 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Buchanan 66, Cassopolis 6
Burton Bendle 50, Burton Bentley 48, 3OT
Byron Center 48, Lowell 35
Cadillac 46, Alpena 14
Caledonia 40, Hudsonville 14
Calumet def. West Iron County, forfeit
Camden-Frontier 66, Bellevue 14
Carson City-Crystal 36, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7
Cass City 70, Memphis 0
Center Line 29, Hazel Park 22
Central Lake 44, Pellston 28
Centreville 54, Decatur 6
Charlevoix 48, Elk Rapids 0
Charlotte 61, Eaton Rapids 6
Chelsea 46, Pinckney 26
Chesaning 38, Pinconning 0
Clinton 54, Brooklyn Columbia Central 0
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 28
Colon 40, Lenawee Christian 24
Concord 18, Vermontville Maple Valley 16
Constantine 56, Schoolcraft 22
Coopersville 28, Hamilton 14
Corunna 21, Lake Fenton 0
Croswell-Lexington def. Algonac, forfeit
Davison 56, Saginaw Heritage 20
Dearborn 14, Livonia Stevenson 0
Dearborn Divine Child 30, Southgate Anderson 6
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 24, Garden City 21
Delton Kellogg 14, Allegan 6
Detroit Catholic Central 22, Detroit U-D Jesuit 6
Detroit Central 43, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit East English 22, Detroit Western Intl 7
Detroit Ford 14, Detroit Denby 6
Detroit King 28, Detroit Cass Tech 23
Detroit Old Redford 52, Dearborn Heights Star International 0
Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit Pershing 0
Detroit University Prep 32, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Dexter 45, Ypsilanti Lincoln 0
Dundee 36, Onsted 6
Durand 52, Byron 0
East Jordan 49, Harbor Springs 7
East Kentwood 16, Jenison 0
East Lansing 36, DeWitt 30
Eben Junction Superior Central 18, Brimley 12
Edwardsburg 10, Vicksburg 7
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 2, Unionville-Sebewaing 0
Erie-Mason 40, Summerfield 26
Evart 39, Manton 14
Farmington 33, North Farmington 27
Farwell 52, Manistee Catholic Central 34
Flint Powers 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0
Flushing 42, Flint Kearsley 14
Forest Hills Eastern 35, Wayland Union 16
Fowler 20, Dansville 14
Fowlerville 33, St. Johns 14
Frankenmuth 49, Bay City John Glenn 0
Frankfort 28, Oscoda 12
Freeland 45, Garber 7
Fremont 30, Grant 8
Fulton-Middleton 49, Vestaburg 6
Gabriel Richard Catholic 31, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 20
Gaylord 27, Petoskey 12
Gibraltar Carlson 27, Trenton 6
Gladstone 40, St. Ignace 0
Gladwin 38, Clare 0
Gobles 58, Fennville 14
Goodrich 56, Owosso 0
Grand Blanc 48, Traverse City West 0
Grand Ledge 37, Lansing Waverly 20
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 33, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 0
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 31, East Grand Rapids 7
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 20, Greenville 15
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 65, Morenci 0
Grand Rapids Northview 22, Grand Rapids Christian 14
Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Cedar Springs 6
Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Holland Christian 14
Grandville 35, Holland West Ottawa 14
Grosse Pointe North 18, Warren Cousino HS 0
Grosse Pointe South 45, L'Anse Creuse 21
Hanover-Horton 24, Grass Lake 7
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 16, Edison PSA 8
Hart 36, Muskegon Heights 14
Hartland 35, Salem 10
Haslett 57, Lansing Eastern 13
Hastings 46, Coldwater 0
Hillsdale 34, Blissfield 16
Holt 50, Okemos 0
Homer 56, Quincy 18
Hopkins 48, Kelloggsville 8
Howell 9, Plymouth 0
Hudson 14, Ida 6
Hudsonville Unity Christian 60, Fruitport 46
Iron Mountain 55, L'Anse 0
Ishpeming 15, Westwood 14
Ithaca 59, St. Louis 0
Jackson 43, Ypsilanti 7
Jackson Lumen Christi 19, Parma Western 14
Jackson Northwest 34, Battle Creek Pennfield 22
Jonesville 51, Bronson 0
Kent City 67, White Cloud 26
Kinde-North Huron 20, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 8
Kingsford 28, Marquette 14
Laingsburg 27, Saranac 0
Lake Odessa Lakewood 31, Perry 17
Lakeview 21, Morley-Stanwood 8
Lansing Catholic 35, Lansing Sexton 0
Lansing Everett 15, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 8
Lapeer 36, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 30
Lawton 42, South Haven 16
Lincoln-Alcona 50, Hillman 14
Linden 29, Holly 13
Livonia Clarenceville 44, Macomb Lutheran North 34
Livonia Franklin 35, Livonia Churchill 13
Macomb Dakota 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 3
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 23, Warren Mott 21
Manchester 49, East Jackson 36
Manistee 30, Muskegon Orchard View 14
Maple City Glen Lake 19, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
Marcellus 55, Lawrence 14
Marine City 53, St. Clair Shores South Lake 36
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 42, Royal Oak Shrine 0
Marion 72, Baldwin 8
Marlette 28, Sandusky 14
Marshall 28, Battle Creek Harper Creek 19
Marysville 38, Madison Heights Lamphere 24
Mason 37, Williamston 29
Mason County Central 48, Holton 0
McBain 55, Houghton Lake 19
Melvindale 29, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 20
Menominee 48, Escanaba 28
Merrill 50, Blanchard Montabella 6
Midland 49, Bay City Central 12
Milford 26, Walled Lake Central 0
Millington 57, Carrollton 14
Mio-Au Sable 60, Hale 10
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 21, Milan 7
Mount Pleasant 27, Traverse City Central 21
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 8, Coleman 6
Munising 46, Rapid River 0
Muskegon 41, Zeeland East 19
Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Wyoming 14
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 35, Grand Rapids Union 29, OT
Napoleon 54, Springport 0
Negaunee 54, Manistique 0
New Boston Huron 54, Monroe Jefferson 16
New Lothrop 41, Mount Morris 0
Newberry 44, Cedarville 14
Niles Brandywine 14, Sand Creek 0
North Branch 34, Almont 14
North Central 67, Ontonagon 0
North Muskegon 50, Hesperia 0
Northville 28, Canton 19
Norway 30, Crystal Falls Forest Park 28
Notre Dame Prep 34, Detroit Loyola 20
Oakridge High School 30, Ludington 18
Olivet 48, Leslie 7
Onekama 14, Bear Lake 6
Ortonville Brandon 62, Clio 18
Ovid-Elsie 16, Montrose 6
Parchment 28, Saugatuck 7
Paw Paw 56, Sturgis 42
Peck 42, Ashley 26
Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Potterville 7
Plainwell 35, Richland Gull Lake 14
Port Huron 49, Fraser 13
Port Huron Northern 43, Sterling Heights 8
Portage Central 23, Mattawan 14
Portage Northern 63, Kalamazoo Central 7
Portland 41, Ionia 6
Ravenna 55, Shelby 13
Redford Union 55, Romulus 0
Reed City 52, Big Rapids 32
Remus Chippewa Hills 38, Stanton Central Montcalm 16
River Rouge 28, St. Mary's Prep 0
Riverview 36, Flat Rock 15
Rochester Adams 42, Lake Orion 21
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 31, Oxford 7
Rogers City 28, Atlanta 26
Roscommon 40, Leroy Pine River 0
Roseville 51, Utica Ford 0
Royal Oak 42, Pontiac 20
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14, Midland Bullock Creek 13
Saginaw Nouvel 55, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
Saline 40, Monroe 0
Sanford-Meridian 31, Harrison 6
Shepherd 34, Beaverton 20
South Lyon 42, Detroit Country Day 21
Southfield 48, Rochester 22
Sparta 21, Otsego 0
St. Charles 22, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 16
St. Clair 12, Clinton Township Clintondale 6, OT
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 34, Warren Fitzgerald 19
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 20, Utica 10
St. Joseph 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 14
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 34, Wyoming Lee 6
Standish-Sterling Central 56, Hemlock 0
Stockbridge 61, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 14
Swartz Creek 26, Fenton 23
Taylor Prep 24, Wyandotte Roosevelt 17
Tecumseh 48, Adrian 26
Tekonsha 60, Litchfield 6
Three Rivers 27, Niles 21
Traverse City St. Francis 49, Kingsley 12
Troy 17, Ferndale 12
Ubly 42, Harbor Beach 0
Union City 18, Reading 16
Utica Eisenhower 35, Romeo 29
Vassar 19, Caro 14
Waldron 46, North Adams-Jerome 24
Walled Lake Western 51, South Lyon East 23
Warren Lincoln 40, New Haven 0
Warren Michigan Collegiate 30, Summit Academy North 12
Waterford Kettering 28, Walled Lake Northern 19
Waterford Mott 33, White Lake Lakeland 23
Watervliet 22, Galesburg-Augusta 17
West Bloomfield 35, Clarkston 28
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19, Cheboygan 16
Westland John Glenn 25, Dearborn Fordson 20
White Pigeon 62, Comstock 8
Whiteford 48, Adrian Madison 0
Whitehall 60, Montague 6
Whitmore Lake 36, Lutheran Westland 14
Wyoming Godwin Heights 45, Comstock Park 14
Yale 36, Richmond 7
Zeeland West 56, Holland 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Flint Southwestern vs. Beecher/Johnson, ccd.
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, ccd.
Rockford vs. Grand Haven, ccd.
