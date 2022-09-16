PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 42, Michigan Center 40

Airport 41, Grosse Ile 34

Allen Park 35, Lincoln Park 6

Allendale 53, Spring Lake 17

Ann Arbor Huron 30, Bedford 25

Ann Arbor Skyline 70, Ann Arbor Pioneer 2

Armada 48, Imlay City 0

Athens 42, Pittsford 22

AuGres-Sims 56, Whittemore-Prescott 8

Auburn Hills Avondale 35, Berkley 0

Bad Axe 52, Reese 0

Bath 42, Otisville Lakeville 0

Battle Creek Central 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 35

Bay City All Saints 36, Caseville 0

Bay City Western 70, Midland Dow 41

Beal City 23, Lake City 6

Belding 46, Grandville Calvin Christian 26

Belleville 71, Wayne Memorial 0

Benzie Central 63, Grayling 35

Berrien Springs 49, Dowagiac Union 0

Bessemer 21, North Dickinson 12

Birch Run 34, Alma 27

Birmingham Brother Rice 43, Warren De La Salle 42

Birmingham Groves 35, Bloomfield Hills 28

Birmingham Seaholm 35, Troy Athens 0

Boyne City 55, Mancelona 0

Breckenridge 44, Portland St. Patrick 20

Brighton 41, Novi 6

Britton-Deerfield def. Vandercook Lake Jackson, forfeit

Brownstown Woodhaven 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Buchanan 66, Cassopolis 6

Burton Bendle 50, Burton Bentley 48, 3OT

Byron Center 48, Lowell 35

Cadillac 46, Alpena 14

Caledonia 40, Hudsonville 14

Calumet def. West Iron County, forfeit

Camden-Frontier 66, Bellevue 14

Carson City-Crystal 36, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7

Cass City 70, Memphis 0

Center Line 29, Hazel Park 22

Central Lake 44, Pellston 28

Centreville 54, Decatur 6

Charlevoix 48, Elk Rapids 0

Charlotte 61, Eaton Rapids 6

Chelsea 46, Pinckney 26

Chesaning 38, Pinconning 0

Clinton 54, Brooklyn Columbia Central 0

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 28

Colon 40, Lenawee Christian 24

Concord 18, Vermontville Maple Valley 16

Constantine 56, Schoolcraft 22

Coopersville 28, Hamilton 14

Corunna 21, Lake Fenton 0

Croswell-Lexington def. Algonac, forfeit

Davison 56, Saginaw Heritage 20

Dearborn 14, Livonia Stevenson 0

Dearborn Divine Child 30, Southgate Anderson 6

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 24, Garden City 21

Delton Kellogg 14, Allegan 6

Detroit Catholic Central 22, Detroit U-D Jesuit 6

Detroit Central 43, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit East English 22, Detroit Western Intl 7

Detroit Ford 14, Detroit Denby 6

Detroit King 28, Detroit Cass Tech 23

Detroit Old Redford 52, Dearborn Heights Star International 0

Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit Pershing 0

Detroit University Prep 32, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0

Dexter 45, Ypsilanti Lincoln 0

Dundee 36, Onsted 6

Durand 52, Byron 0

East Jordan 49, Harbor Springs 7

East Kentwood 16, Jenison 0

East Lansing 36, DeWitt 30

Eben Junction Superior Central 18, Brimley 12

Edwardsburg 10, Vicksburg 7

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 2, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Erie-Mason 40, Summerfield 26

Evart 39, Manton 14

Farmington 33, North Farmington 27

Farwell 52, Manistee Catholic Central 34

Flint Powers 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0

Flushing 42, Flint Kearsley 14

Forest Hills Eastern 35, Wayland Union 16

Fowler 20, Dansville 14

Fowlerville 33, St. Johns 14

Frankenmuth 49, Bay City John Glenn 0

Frankfort 28, Oscoda 12

Freeland 45, Garber 7

Fremont 30, Grant 8

Fulton-Middleton 49, Vestaburg 6

Gabriel Richard Catholic 31, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 20

Gaylord 27, Petoskey 12

Gibraltar Carlson 27, Trenton 6

Gladstone 40, St. Ignace 0

Gladwin 38, Clare 0

Gobles 58, Fennville 14

Goodrich 56, Owosso 0

Grand Blanc 48, Traverse City West 0

Grand Ledge 37, Lansing Waverly 20

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 33, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 31, East Grand Rapids 7

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 20, Greenville 15

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 65, Morenci 0

Grand Rapids Northview 22, Grand Rapids Christian 14

Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Cedar Springs 6

Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Holland Christian 14

Grandville 35, Holland West Ottawa 14

Grosse Pointe North 18, Warren Cousino HS 0

Grosse Pointe South 45, L'Anse Creuse 21

Hanover-Horton 24, Grass Lake 7

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 16, Edison PSA 8

Hart 36, Muskegon Heights 14

Hartland 35, Salem 10

Haslett 57, Lansing Eastern 13

Hastings 46, Coldwater 0

Hillsdale 34, Blissfield 16

Holt 50, Okemos 0

Homer 56, Quincy 18

Hopkins 48, Kelloggsville 8

Howell 9, Plymouth 0

Hudson 14, Ida 6

Hudsonville Unity Christian 60, Fruitport 46

Iron Mountain 55, L'Anse 0

Ishpeming 15, Westwood 14

Ithaca 59, St. Louis 0

Jackson 43, Ypsilanti 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 19, Parma Western 14

Jackson Northwest 34, Battle Creek Pennfield 22

Jonesville 51, Bronson 0

Kent City 67, White Cloud 26

Kinde-North Huron 20, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 8

Kingsford 28, Marquette 14

Laingsburg 27, Saranac 0

Lake Odessa Lakewood 31, Perry 17

Lakeview 21, Morley-Stanwood 8

Lansing Catholic 35, Lansing Sexton 0

Lansing Everett 15, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 8

Lapeer 36, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 30

Lawton 42, South Haven 16

Lincoln-Alcona 50, Hillman 14

Linden 29, Holly 13

Livonia Clarenceville 44, Macomb Lutheran North 34

Livonia Franklin 35, Livonia Churchill 13

Macomb Dakota 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 3

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 23, Warren Mott 21

Manchester 49, East Jackson 36

Manistee 30, Muskegon Orchard View 14

Maple City Glen Lake 19, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Marcellus 55, Lawrence 14

Marine City 53, St. Clair Shores South Lake 36

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 42, Royal Oak Shrine 0

Marion 72, Baldwin 8

Marlette 28, Sandusky 14

Marshall 28, Battle Creek Harper Creek 19

Marysville 38, Madison Heights Lamphere 24

Mason 37, Williamston 29

Mason County Central 48, Holton 0

McBain 55, Houghton Lake 19

Melvindale 29, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 20

Menominee 48, Escanaba 28

Merrill 50, Blanchard Montabella 6

Midland 49, Bay City Central 12

Milford 26, Walled Lake Central 0

Millington 57, Carrollton 14

Mio-Au Sable 60, Hale 10

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 21, Milan 7

Mount Pleasant 27, Traverse City Central 21

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 8, Coleman 6

Munising 46, Rapid River 0

Muskegon 41, Zeeland East 19

Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Wyoming 14

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 35, Grand Rapids Union 29, OT

Napoleon 54, Springport 0

Negaunee 54, Manistique 0

New Boston Huron 54, Monroe Jefferson 16

New Lothrop 41, Mount Morris 0

Newberry 44, Cedarville 14

Niles Brandywine 14, Sand Creek 0

North Branch 34, Almont 14

North Central 67, Ontonagon 0

North Muskegon 50, Hesperia 0

Northville 28, Canton 19

Norway 30, Crystal Falls Forest Park 28

Notre Dame Prep 34, Detroit Loyola 20

Oakridge High School 30, Ludington 18

Olivet 48, Leslie 7

Onekama 14, Bear Lake 6

Ortonville Brandon 62, Clio 18

Ovid-Elsie 16, Montrose 6

Parchment 28, Saugatuck 7

Paw Paw 56, Sturgis 42

Peck 42, Ashley 26

Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Potterville 7

Plainwell 35, Richland Gull Lake 14

Port Huron 49, Fraser 13

Port Huron Northern 43, Sterling Heights 8

Portage Central 23, Mattawan 14

Portage Northern 63, Kalamazoo Central 7

Portland 41, Ionia 6

Ravenna 55, Shelby 13

Redford Union 55, Romulus 0

Reed City 52, Big Rapids 32

Remus Chippewa Hills 38, Stanton Central Montcalm 16

River Rouge 28, St. Mary's Prep 0

Riverview 36, Flat Rock 15

Rochester Adams 42, Lake Orion 21

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 31, Oxford 7

Rogers City 28, Atlanta 26

Roscommon 40, Leroy Pine River 0

Roseville 51, Utica Ford 0

Royal Oak 42, Pontiac 20

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14, Midland Bullock Creek 13

Saginaw Nouvel 55, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

Saline 40, Monroe 0

Sanford-Meridian 31, Harrison 6

Shepherd 34, Beaverton 20

South Lyon 42, Detroit Country Day 21

Southfield 48, Rochester 22

Sparta 21, Otsego 0

St. Charles 22, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 16

St. Clair 12, Clinton Township Clintondale 6, OT

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 34, Warren Fitzgerald 19

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 20, Utica 10

St. Joseph 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 14

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 34, Wyoming Lee 6

Standish-Sterling Central 56, Hemlock 0

Stockbridge 61, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 14

Swartz Creek 26, Fenton 23

Taylor Prep 24, Wyandotte Roosevelt 17

Tecumseh 48, Adrian 26

Tekonsha 60, Litchfield 6

Three Rivers 27, Niles 21

Traverse City St. Francis 49, Kingsley 12

Troy 17, Ferndale 12

Ubly 42, Harbor Beach 0

Union City 18, Reading 16

Utica Eisenhower 35, Romeo 29

Vassar 19, Caro 14

Waldron 46, North Adams-Jerome 24

Walled Lake Western 51, South Lyon East 23

Warren Lincoln 40, New Haven 0

Warren Michigan Collegiate 30, Summit Academy North 12

Waterford Kettering 28, Walled Lake Northern 19

Waterford Mott 33, White Lake Lakeland 23

Watervliet 22, Galesburg-Augusta 17

West Bloomfield 35, Clarkston 28

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19, Cheboygan 16

Westland John Glenn 25, Dearborn Fordson 20

White Pigeon 62, Comstock 8

Whiteford 48, Adrian Madison 0

Whitehall 60, Montague 6

Whitmore Lake 36, Lutheran Westland 14

Wyoming Godwin Heights 45, Comstock Park 14

Yale 36, Richmond 7

Zeeland West 56, Holland 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Flint Southwestern vs. Beecher/Johnson, ccd.

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, ccd.

Rockford vs. Grand Haven, ccd.

