PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Eisenhower 45, Aldine Nimitz 14
¶ Allen 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 36, Abilene 14
¶ Arlington Bowie 28, Grand Prairie 17
¶ Arlington Martin 74, Arlington Lamar 22
¶ Austin Anderson 59, Austin Akins 7
¶ Austin Vandegrift 34, Manor 6
¶ Austin Westlake 73, Del Valle 7
¶ Belton 28, Elgin 6
¶ Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20
¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 15, Round Rock McNeil 11
¶ Channelview 62, Pasadena Rayburn 21
¶ Clear Falls 21, League City Clear Springs 14
¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 49, Conroe 35
¶ Cypress Fairbanks 61, Jersey Village 49
¶ Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7
¶ EP Americas 23, EP Pebble Hills 21
¶ Fort Bend Clements 48, Fort Bend Austin 24
¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 61, Richmond George Ranch 0
¶ Garland Naaman Forest 39, Garland Sachse 13
¶ Garland Rowlett 49, South Garland 14
¶ Harlingen South 33, Brownsville Pace 10
¶ Houston Clear Lake 32, League City Clear Creek 30, 2OT
¶ Houston Lamar 63, Houston Westside 0
¶ Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 0
¶ Houston Strake Jesuit 43, Alvin 42
¶ Houston Westbury 19, Houston Chavez 0
¶ Humble Atascocita 50, Beaumont West Brook 7
¶ Humble Summer Creek 28, Humble 14
¶ Justin Northwest 58, Azle 7
¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7
¶ Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Seven Lakes 28
¶ Killeen Ellison 24, Waco 6
¶ Killeen Harker Heights 24, Hewitt Midway 13
¶ Klein Cain 48, Klein 34
¶ Klein Collins 44, Waller 19
¶ Lewisville 38, Coppell 3
¶ Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 23
¶ Lewisville Marcus 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
¶ McKinney 60, Denton Braswell 51
¶ Pearland 44, Alief Elsik 13
¶ Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0
¶ Plano 30, Plano West 17
¶ Prosper 59, Little Elm 6
¶ Richardson Berkner 31, Irving 0
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 57, Irving Nimitz 14
¶ Richardson Pearce 55, Irving MacArthur 49
¶ Rockwall 37, Mesquite Horn 34
¶ Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7
¶ Round Rock 32, Round Rock Stony Point 16
¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 14
¶ SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Johnson 24
¶ SA Northside Clark 42, SA Madison 14
¶ SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 6
¶ South Grand Prairie 41, Arlington Houston 0
¶ Spring Westfield 50, Spring Dekaney 15
¶ The Woodlands 63, Grand Oaks 0
¶ Tomball Memorial 15, Klein Forest 12
¶ Weslaco East 48, Brownsville Lopez 7
CLASS 5A=
¶ A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10
¶ Aledo 52, Lewisville The Colony 7
¶ Angleton 44, Fulshear 40
¶ Austin LBJ 68, Austin McCallum 14
¶ Barbers Hill 35, Baytown Goose Creek 6
¶ Bastrop 30, Kerrville Tivy 27
¶ Brenham 38, Randle 22
¶ Brownsville Memorial 60, Donna 7
¶ Carrollton Smith 52, Dallas Molina 13
¶ Castroville Medina Valley 44, Eagle Pass Winn 14
¶ CC Calallen 64, Kingsville King 3
¶ CC Carroll 49, CC King 14
¶ CC Tuloso-Midway 28, La Feria 23
¶ College Station 68, Georgetown East View 10
¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, CC Ray 0
¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Dallas Jesuit 28
¶ Dallas Samuell 40, Dallas Adamson 7
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Spruce 0
¶ Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Dayton 45, Nederland 0
¶ Dripping Springs 35, Buda Johnson 0
¶ El Paso Eastlake 34, EP Socorro 0
¶ EP Bel Air 41, EP Hanks 24
¶ EP Chapin 61, Chaparral, N.M. 0
¶ EP Del Valle 62, Clint Horizon 0
¶ EP Eastwood 49, EP Coronado 14
¶ EP Irvin 43, El Paso 20
¶ EP Parkland 57, EP Ysleta 7
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 51, Santa Fe 0
¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 41, Galena Park 24
¶ Friendswood 41, Magnolia 37
¶ Frisco 52, Sherman 9
¶ Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6
¶ Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7
¶ FW Arlington Heights 28, FW Wyatt 15
¶ FW North Side 66, FW Polytechnic 0
¶ Galveston Ball 44, Sharpstown 0
¶ Grapevine 44, Colleyville Heritage 26
¶ Hallsville 41, Marshall 37
¶ Houston Waltrip 64, Wisdom 7
¶ Huntsville 12, Rosenberg Lamar 7
¶ Lake Dallas 54, Frisco Memorial 48, OT
¶ Laredo Cigarroa 28, Laredo Martin 21
¶ Leander Glenn 27, Leander 14
¶ Lindale 63, Athens 21
¶ Longview Pine Tree 49, Nacogdoches 14
¶ Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14
¶ Magnolia West 12, Richmond Foster 7
¶ Mansfield Timberview 54, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28
¶ Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 80, Montgomery 55
¶ New Caney Porter 40, Baytown Sterling 14
¶ Pflugerville 29, Killeen Chaparral 0
¶ Pflugerville Weiss 32, Temple 19
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 20, Crosby 13
¶ Port Neches-Groves 35, Texas City 28
¶ Red Oak 38, Killeen Shoemaker 35
¶ Royse City 28, North Forney 14
¶ SA Southside 58, SA South San Antonio 6
¶ SA Veterans Memorial 49, Lockhart 42
¶ Seagoville 34, Dallas Hillcrest 28
¶ Texarkana Texas 58, Mount Pleasant 27
¶ Victoria West 55, CC Moody 16
¶ Willis 56, Cleveland 14
¶ Wylie East 34, Garland 7
CLASS 4A=
¶ Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6
¶ Bandera 28, Robstown 21
¶ Bellville 35, West Columbia 21
¶ Bridgeport 42, Farmersville 21
¶ Brookshire Royal 13, Sealy 10
¶ Burkburnett 45, Alvarado 43
¶ Canyon 44, Andrews 30
¶ Carthage 69, Brownsboro 13
¶ China Spring 49, SA Cornerstone 16
¶ Cleveland Tarkington 14, Hardin 6
¶ Dalhart 33, Levelland 24
¶ Dallas Carter 32, Dallas Pinkston 7
¶ Decatur 35, WF Hirschi 19
¶ Freeport Brazosport 21, Needville 20
¶ Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29
¶ Hidalgo 35, Zapata 0
¶ Houston Furr 53, Houston North Forest 12
¶ Ingleside 52, Carrizo Springs 14
¶ Jasper 26, Hamshire-Fannett 21
¶ Kennedale 56, FW Castleberry 0
¶ Kilgore 56, Jacksonville 7
¶ La Marque 27, Wharton 9
¶ Liberty Hill 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34
¶ Llano 51, Luling 12
¶ Lorena 40, Little River Academy 17
¶ Lubbock Estacado 24, Sweetwater 7
¶ Mabank 18, Quinlan Ford 0
¶ Mexia 28, Kemp 21
¶ Midland Greenwood 31, San Angelo Lake View 6
¶ Navasota 17, Bay City 9
¶ Orange Grove 34, Rio Grande City La Grulla 16
¶ Pampa 43, Borger 40
¶ Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28
¶ Rusk 40, Center 35
¶ San Elizario 27, Fabens 15
¶ Seminole 63, Big Spring 28
¶ Silsbee 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6
¶ Sinton 24, Raymondville 0
¶ Stephenville 42, Brownwood 21
¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Palestine 21
¶ Van 45, Canton 0
¶ Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27
¶ Waco La Vega 42, Yoakum 14
¶ West Orange-Stark 53, Liberty 8
¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 27, Frisco Panther Creek 21
CLASS 3A=
¶ Alpine 61, Tornillo 0
¶ Anson 22, Colorado City 6
¶ Arp 44, Winona 18
¶ Big Lake Reagan County 23, Kermit 20
¶ Blanco 10, Universal City Randolph 7
¶ Brock 49, Peaster 14
¶ Buna 42, Kirbyville 16
¶ Bushland 56, EP Riverside 14
¶ Canadian 56, Canyon Randall 21
¶ Cisco 60, Winters 6
¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Crockett 30
¶ Coleman 49, San Saba 0
¶ Columbus 56, Madisonville 28
¶ Cooper 52, Bogata Rivercrest 6
¶ Crane 35, Odessa Compass 0
¶ Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6
¶ Dallas A+ Academy 40, Dallas Inspired Vision 24
¶ Dallas Gateway 24, Maypearl 20
¶ De Kalb 30, New Boston 12
¶ Diboll 45, Palestine Westwood 7
¶ Dilley 16, West Campus 0
¶ Edna 49, CC London 3
¶ El Maton Tidehaven 30, East Bernard 9
¶ Franklin 63, Rockdale 42
¶ Frankston 45, Gladewater Union Grove 0
¶ Friona 42, Slaton 26
¶ Ganado 42, Kenedy 14
¶ George West 72, Monte Alto 7
¶ Grand Saline 27, Edgewood 24
¶ Hallettsville 47, KIPP Generations 0
¶ Hebbronville 38, Banquete 20
¶ Hemphill 61, Kountze 6
¶ Holliday 48, Snyder 14
¶ Hooks 49, Pattonville Prairiland 14
¶ Johnson City 33, Hempstead 7
¶ Lexington 34, Caldwell 6
¶ Malakoff 47, Fairfield 3
¶ Mount Vernon 68, Bonham 12
¶ Muleshoe 39, Brownfield 37
¶ Natalia 42, Comfort 27
¶ New Waverly 34, Warren 13
¶ Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0
¶ Nixon-Smiley 20, Karnes City 13
¶ Orangefield 25, Anahuac 15
¶ Palacios 48, Aransas Pass 6
¶ Palmer 28, Blooming Grove 14
¶ Paradise 48, Pilot Point 34
¶ Pottsboro 48, Mineola 19
¶ Redwater 31, Omaha Pewitt 24
¶ SA Cole 50, Ingram Moore 14
¶ Santa Rosa 21, Odem 20
¶ Scurry-Rosser 56, Rice 13
¶ Stockdale 29, Pearsall 0
¶ Teague 37, Eustace 17
¶ Tolar 56, Hamilton 7
¶ Troup 63, Quitman 6
¶ Troy 27, McGregor 24
¶ Van Alstyne 52, Sanger 35
¶ Van Vleck 52, Danbury 8
¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Mathis 6
¶ Wall 14, Mason 6
¶ Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6
¶ West 63, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7
¶ Whitesboro 43, Boyd 8
¶ Whitney 62, Dallas Madison 14
¶ Winnsboro 55, Commerce 0
¶ Woodville 42, Shepherd 14
CLASS 2A=
¶ Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18
¶ Archer City 33, Seymour 16
¶ Axtell 28, Kerens 21
¶ Baird 74, Amarillo PCHEA 0
¶ Beckville 62, Hawkins 6
¶ Big Sandy 21, Ore City 0
¶ Bosqueville 49, Bruceville-Eddy 7
¶ Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12
¶ Bremond 54, Windthorst 21
¶ Burton 40, Yorktown 0
¶ Cayuga 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 16
¶ Celeste 34, Lindsay 21
¶ Chico 16, Era 14
¶ Crawford 48, Valley Mills 7
¶ Dawson 20, Hubbard 12
¶ De Leon 44, Goldthwaite 19
¶ Eldorado 34, Water Valley 12
¶ Flatonia 37, Thorndale 14
¶ Gruver 9, Amarillo River Road 6
¶ Harper 29, Schertz John Paul II 21
¶ Haskell 42, Petrolia 20
¶ Hearne 43, Schulenburg 22
¶ Honey Grove 34, Alba-Golden 20
¶ Hull-Daisetta 38, Houston KIPP Northeast 28
¶ Iraan 1, TLC Midland 0
¶ Italy 29, Rio Vista 22
¶ Joaquin 34, Garrison 21
¶ Marlin 61, Moody 7
¶ Mart 78, Hico 0
¶ McCamey 39, Sterling City 22
¶ Menard 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 13
¶ Pettus 27, Lee 13
¶ Pineland West Sabine 36, Grapeland 12
¶ Quinlan Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0
¶ Refugio 58, Three Rivers 7
¶ Rocksprings 62, Center Point 30
¶ Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24
¶ Sabinal 52, Brackett 19
¶ Santo 21, Muenster 17
¶ Shiner 62, Bloomington 14
¶ Snook 52, Runge 6
¶ Somerville 14, Louise 13
¶ Stamford 22, Olney 13
¶ Stratford 28, Perryton 21
¶ Sunray 47, Roscoe 14
¶ Thrall 21, Weimar 13
¶ Timpson 55, San Augustine 6
¶ Vega 21, Olton 13
¶ Wallis Brazos 42, Altair Rice 27
¶ Wortham 49, Meridian 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Ackerly Sands 48, Wellman-Union 0
¶ Amherst 49, Claude 28
¶ Aquilla 98, Bynum 66
¶ Aspermont 38, Newcastle 24
¶ Balmorhea 66, Fort Davis 30
¶ Benjamin 61, Loraine 30
¶ Blackwell 58, Valera Panther Creek 12
¶ Blanket 68, Evant 22
¶ Bluff Dale 46, Three Way 0
¶ Campbell 59, Trinidad 14
¶ Chester 60, Apple Springs 14
¶ Chillicothe 28, Haskell Paint Creek 24
¶ Coolidge 54, Blum 48
¶ Covington 18, Penelope 6
¶ Cranfills Gap 50, Stephenville FAITH 26
¶ Follett 62, Paducah 60
¶ Garden City 81, Van Horn 36
¶ Gordon 62, Santa Anna 14
¶ Hart 58, Anton 32
¶ Hermleigh 60, Throckmorton 36
¶ Iredell 58, Gholson 8
¶ Jonesboro 81, Austin Hill Country 35
¶ Knox City 52, Saint Jo 0
¶ Kopperl 34, Mullin 24
¶ Kress 58, Whiteface 50
¶ Ladonia Fannindel 30, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 29
¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 94, Oakwood 72
¶ Lamesa Klondike 55, O’Donnell 6
¶ Lenorah Grady 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 20
¶ Lometa 64, Eden 21
¶ May 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 12
¶ McLean 65, Wildorado 16
¶ Medina 52, SA Brooks 7
¶ Mertzon Irion County 61, Leakey 6
¶ Miami 38, Groom 36, OT
¶ Morgan 85, Walnut Springs 46
¶ Munday 20, Electra 18
¶ Oglesby 64, Gustine 14
¶ Petersburg 68, Meadow 18
¶ Rankin 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 12
¶ Rising Star 54, Woodson 6
¶ Robert Lee 24, Bronte 6
¶ Rochelle 52, Moran 0
¶ Rotan 58, Lueders-Avoca 0
¶ Sanderson 54, Imperial Buena Vista 52
¶ Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20
¶ Southland 77, Lazbuddie 74
¶ Spur 62, Jayton 34
¶ Trent 68, Olfen 20
¶ Turkey Valley 69, Crowell 36
¶ Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6
¶ Vernon Northside 44, Forestburg 13
¶ White Deer 61, Hedley 12
¶ Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24
¶ Wilson 27, Cotton Center 18
¶ Zephyr 45, Brookesmith 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Addison Trinity 39, FW Southwest Christian 21
¶ Alvin Living Stones 56, Second Baptist School University Model 20
¶ Argyle Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
¶ Austin Hyde Park 44, SA St. Anthony’s 7
¶ Austin Regents 51, Victoria St. Joseph 12
¶ Austin St. Andrew’s 7, Tomball Rosehill 0
¶ Austin St. Michael 27, SA Texas Military 14
¶ Austin Veritas 52, Austin TSD 46
¶ Bay Area Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3
¶ Baytown Christian 62, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14
¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 41, SA Christian 37
¶ Bryan Allen Academy 78, Katy Faith West 33
¶ Cedar Hill Trinity 55, Corsicana Mildred 48
¶ Colleyville Covenant 38, McKinney Christian 13
¶ Conroe Covenant 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8
¶ Dallas Bishop Dunne 72, DASCHE 12
¶ Dallas Episcopal 39, Bellaire Episcopal 35
¶ Dallas First Baptist 46, Waco Reicher 27
¶ Dallas Lutheran 60, Red Oak Ovilla 12
¶ EP Cathedral 27, EP Bowie 6
¶ FW Lake Country 63, CC West Oso 49
¶ FW Nazarene 46, Azle Christian School 40
¶ FW Trinity Valley 35, Arlington Oakridge 20
¶ Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 0
¶ Harlingen Marine Military 32, CC John Paul 19
¶ Houston Christian 37, Dallas Greenhill 20
¶ Houston Northland Christian 20, Houston Northside Home 8
¶ Houston St. John’s 49, Dallas St. Mark 21
¶ Houston St. Thomas 35, Houston Kinkaid 14
¶ John Cooper 48, Irving Cistercian 13
¶ Lubbock Christ The King 51, Afton Patton Springs 6
¶ Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 28
¶ Lucas Christian 62, Wylie Prep 16
¶ New Braunfels Christian 33, Houston Lutheran North 15
¶ Pasadena First Baptist 47, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0
¶ Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0
¶ SA Antonian 45, Somerset 27
¶ SA Central Catholic 20, Boerne Geneva 7
¶ SA Holy Cross 41, San Antonio YMLA 14
¶ Shiner St. Paul 44, Austin Brentwood 0
¶ St. Mary’s Hall 54, SA FEAST 6
¶ Temple Central Texas 34, Austin St. Dominic Savio 28
¶ Tomball Concordia 29, The Woodlands Christian 22
OTHER=
¶ Alpha Omega 52, Tyler All Saints 6
¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7
¶ Arlington St. Paul 60, Waco Parkview Christian 0
¶ Austin Northeast 34, Austin William Travis 6
¶ Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 45, New Diana 10
¶ Bulverde Gloria Deo 46, Austin NYOS 34
¶ Community Christian 53, Bethesda Christian 6
¶ Concordia 54, SA Lutheran 52
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 63, Cypress Park 0
¶ Davenport 63, Devine 48
¶ Divine Savior Academy 55, Galveston O’Connell 31
¶ Emerson 56, Carrollton Creekview 10
¶ Fort Worth Christian 35, Dallas Christian 24
¶ Fort Worth THESA 78, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38
¶ FW Brewer 42, Saginaw 14
¶ FW Covenant Classical 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 16
¶ KIPP Sunnyside 46, Frassati Catholic 7
¶ Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27
¶ Longview East Texas Christian 53, North Texas (NTX) 8
¶ Longview Heritage 56, Rockwall Heritage 8
¶ Lorenzo def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 72, Waco Live Oak Classical 28
¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Denver City 7
¶ MC Prep 44, FW Temple Christian 6
¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 56, Dallas White 40
¶ NOAH , Okla. 71, HSAA 6
¶ Prestonwood North 60, Irving The Highlands 15
¶ San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Stevens 31
¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, Calvert 18
¶ Tomball Homeschool 27, Cypress Community Christian 13
¶ Waco Methodist 70, Waco Vanguard 20
¶ Weatherford Christian 55, Tyler Gorman 22
¶ West Plains 35, Hereford 28
¶ Westlake Academy 45, Plano Coram Deo 23
¶ Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 66, Harrold 0
¶ Woodlands Legacy Prep 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 21
¶ Yates 58, Houston Scarborough 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buckholts vs. Mount Calm, ccd.
Milford vs. Burkeville, ccd.
