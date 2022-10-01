PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine Eisenhower 45, Aldine Nimitz 14

¶ Allen 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 36, Abilene 14

¶ Arlington Bowie 28, Grand Prairie 17

¶ Arlington Martin 74, Arlington Lamar 22

¶ Austin Anderson 59, Austin Akins 7

¶ Austin Vandegrift 34, Manor 6

¶ Austin Westlake 73, Del Valle 7

¶ Belton 28, Elgin 6

¶ Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20

¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 15, Round Rock McNeil 11

¶ Channelview 62, Pasadena Rayburn 21

¶ Clear Falls 21, League City Clear Springs 14

¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 49, Conroe 35

¶ Cypress Fairbanks 61, Jersey Village 49

¶ Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7

¶ EP Americas 23, EP Pebble Hills 21

¶ Fort Bend Clements 48, Fort Bend Austin 24

¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 61, Richmond George Ranch 0

¶ Garland Naaman Forest 39, Garland Sachse 13

¶ Garland Rowlett 49, South Garland 14

¶ Harlingen South 33, Brownsville Pace 10

¶ Houston Clear Lake 32, League City Clear Creek 30, 2OT

¶ Houston Lamar 63, Houston Westside 0

¶ Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 0

¶ Houston Strake Jesuit 43, Alvin 42

¶ Houston Westbury 19, Houston Chavez 0

¶ Humble Atascocita 50, Beaumont West Brook 7

¶ Humble Summer Creek 28, Humble 14

¶ Justin Northwest 58, Azle 7

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7

¶ Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Seven Lakes 28

¶ Killeen Ellison 24, Waco 6

¶ Killeen Harker Heights 24, Hewitt Midway 13

¶ Klein Cain 48, Klein 34

¶ Klein Collins 44, Waller 19

¶ Lewisville 38, Coppell 3

¶ Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 23

¶ Lewisville Marcus 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

¶ McKinney 60, Denton Braswell 51

¶ Pearland 44, Alief Elsik 13

¶ Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0

¶ Plano 30, Plano West 17

¶ Prosper 59, Little Elm 6

¶ Richardson Berkner 31, Irving 0

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 57, Irving Nimitz 14

¶ Richardson Pearce 55, Irving MacArthur 49

¶ Rockwall 37, Mesquite Horn 34

¶ Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7

¶ Round Rock 32, Round Rock Stony Point 16

¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 14

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Johnson 24

¶ SA Northside Clark 42, SA Madison 14

¶ SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 6

¶ South Grand Prairie 41, Arlington Houston 0

¶ Spring Westfield 50, Spring Dekaney 15

¶ The Woodlands 63, Grand Oaks 0

¶ Tomball Memorial 15, Klein Forest 12

¶ Weslaco East 48, Brownsville Lopez 7

CLASS 5A=

¶ A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10

¶ Aledo 52, Lewisville The Colony 7

¶ Angleton 44, Fulshear 40

¶ Austin LBJ 68, Austin McCallum 14

¶ Barbers Hill 35, Baytown Goose Creek 6

¶ Bastrop 30, Kerrville Tivy 27

¶ Brenham 38, Randle 22

¶ Brownsville Memorial 60, Donna 7

¶ Carrollton Smith 52, Dallas Molina 13

¶ Castroville Medina Valley 44, Eagle Pass Winn 14

¶ CC Calallen 64, Kingsville King 3

¶ CC Carroll 49, CC King 14

¶ CC Tuloso-Midway 28, La Feria 23

¶ College Station 68, Georgetown East View 10

¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, CC Ray 0

¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Dallas Jesuit 28

¶ Dallas Samuell 40, Dallas Adamson 7

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Spruce 0

¶ Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Dayton 45, Nederland 0

¶ Dripping Springs 35, Buda Johnson 0

¶ El Paso Eastlake 34, EP Socorro 0

¶ EP Bel Air 41, EP Hanks 24

¶ EP Chapin 61, Chaparral, N.M. 0

¶ EP Del Valle 62, Clint Horizon 0

¶ EP Eastwood 49, EP Coronado 14

¶ EP Irvin 43, El Paso 20

¶ EP Parkland 57, EP Ysleta 7

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 51, Santa Fe 0

¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 41, Galena Park 24

¶ Friendswood 41, Magnolia 37

¶ Frisco 52, Sherman 9

¶ Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6

¶ Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7

¶ FW Arlington Heights 28, FW Wyatt 15

¶ FW North Side 66, FW Polytechnic 0

¶ Galveston Ball 44, Sharpstown 0

¶ Grapevine 44, Colleyville Heritage 26

¶ Hallsville 41, Marshall 37

¶ Houston Waltrip 64, Wisdom 7

¶ Huntsville 12, Rosenberg Lamar 7

¶ Lake Dallas 54, Frisco Memorial 48, OT

¶ Laredo Cigarroa 28, Laredo Martin 21

¶ Leander Glenn 27, Leander 14

¶ Lindale 63, Athens 21

¶ Longview Pine Tree 49, Nacogdoches 14

¶ Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14

¶ Magnolia West 12, Richmond Foster 7

¶ Mansfield Timberview 54, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28

¶ Midlothian 43, Killeen 20

¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 80, Montgomery 55

¶ New Caney Porter 40, Baytown Sterling 14

¶ Pflugerville 29, Killeen Chaparral 0

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 32, Temple 19

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 20, Crosby 13

¶ Port Neches-Groves 35, Texas City 28

¶ Red Oak 38, Killeen Shoemaker 35

¶ Royse City 28, North Forney 14

¶ SA Southside 58, SA South San Antonio 6

¶ SA Veterans Memorial 49, Lockhart 42

¶ Seagoville 34, Dallas Hillcrest 28

¶ Texarkana Texas 58, Mount Pleasant 27

¶ Victoria West 55, CC Moody 16

¶ Willis 56, Cleveland 14

¶ Wylie East 34, Garland 7

CLASS 4A=

¶ Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6

¶ Bandera 28, Robstown 21

¶ Bellville 35, West Columbia 21

¶ Bridgeport 42, Farmersville 21

¶ Brookshire Royal 13, Sealy 10

¶ Burkburnett 45, Alvarado 43

¶ Canyon 44, Andrews 30

¶ Carthage 69, Brownsboro 13

¶ China Spring 49, SA Cornerstone 16

¶ Cleveland Tarkington 14, Hardin 6

¶ Dalhart 33, Levelland 24

¶ Dallas Carter 32, Dallas Pinkston 7

¶ Decatur 35, WF Hirschi 19

¶ Freeport Brazosport 21, Needville 20

¶ Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29

¶ Hidalgo 35, Zapata 0

¶ Houston Furr 53, Houston North Forest 12

¶ Ingleside 52, Carrizo Springs 14

¶ Jasper 26, Hamshire-Fannett 21

¶ Kennedale 56, FW Castleberry 0

¶ Kilgore 56, Jacksonville 7

¶ La Marque 27, Wharton 9

¶ Liberty Hill 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34

¶ Llano 51, Luling 12

¶ Lorena 40, Little River Academy 17

¶ Lubbock Estacado 24, Sweetwater 7

¶ Mabank 18, Quinlan Ford 0

¶ Mexia 28, Kemp 21

¶ Midland Greenwood 31, San Angelo Lake View 6

¶ Navasota 17, Bay City 9

¶ Orange Grove 34, Rio Grande City La Grulla 16

¶ Pampa 43, Borger 40

¶ Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28

¶ Rusk 40, Center 35

¶ San Elizario 27, Fabens 15

¶ Seminole 63, Big Spring 28

¶ Silsbee 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6

¶ Sinton 24, Raymondville 0

¶ Stephenville 42, Brownwood 21

¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Palestine 21

¶ Van 45, Canton 0

¶ Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27

¶ Waco La Vega 42, Yoakum 14

¶ West Orange-Stark 53, Liberty 8

¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 27, Frisco Panther Creek 21

CLASS 3A=

¶ Alpine 61, Tornillo 0

¶ Anson 22, Colorado City 6

¶ Arp 44, Winona 18

¶ Big Lake Reagan County 23, Kermit 20

¶ Blanco 10, Universal City Randolph 7

¶ Brock 49, Peaster 14

¶ Buna 42, Kirbyville 16

¶ Bushland 56, EP Riverside 14

¶ Canadian 56, Canyon Randall 21

¶ Cisco 60, Winters 6

¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Crockett 30

¶ Coleman 49, San Saba 0

¶ Columbus 56, Madisonville 28

¶ Cooper 52, Bogata Rivercrest 6

¶ Crane 35, Odessa Compass 0

¶ Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6

¶ Dallas A+ Academy 40, Dallas Inspired Vision 24

¶ Dallas Gateway 24, Maypearl 20

¶ De Kalb 30, New Boston 12

¶ Diboll 45, Palestine Westwood 7

¶ Dilley 16, West Campus 0

¶ Edna 49, CC London 3

¶ El Maton Tidehaven 30, East Bernard 9

¶ Franklin 63, Rockdale 42

¶ Frankston 45, Gladewater Union Grove 0

¶ Friona 42, Slaton 26

¶ Ganado 42, Kenedy 14

¶ George West 72, Monte Alto 7

¶ Grand Saline 27, Edgewood 24

¶ Hallettsville 47, KIPP Generations 0

¶ Hebbronville 38, Banquete 20

¶ Hemphill 61, Kountze 6

¶ Holliday 48, Snyder 14

¶ Hooks 49, Pattonville Prairiland 14

¶ Johnson City 33, Hempstead 7

¶ Lexington 34, Caldwell 6

¶ Malakoff 47, Fairfield 3

¶ Mount Vernon 68, Bonham 12

¶ Muleshoe 39, Brownfield 37

¶ Natalia 42, Comfort 27

¶ New Waverly 34, Warren 13

¶ Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0

¶ Nixon-Smiley 20, Karnes City 13

¶ Orangefield 25, Anahuac 15

¶ Palacios 48, Aransas Pass 6

¶ Palmer 28, Blooming Grove 14

¶ Paradise 48, Pilot Point 34

¶ Pottsboro 48, Mineola 19

¶ Redwater 31, Omaha Pewitt 24

¶ SA Cole 50, Ingram Moore 14

¶ Santa Rosa 21, Odem 20

¶ Scurry-Rosser 56, Rice 13

¶ Stockdale 29, Pearsall 0

¶ Teague 37, Eustace 17

¶ Tolar 56, Hamilton 7

¶ Troup 63, Quitman 6

¶ Troy 27, McGregor 24

¶ Van Alstyne 52, Sanger 35

¶ Van Vleck 52, Danbury 8

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Mathis 6

¶ Wall 14, Mason 6

¶ Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6

¶ West 63, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7

¶ Whitesboro 43, Boyd 8

¶ Whitney 62, Dallas Madison 14

¶ Winnsboro 55, Commerce 0

¶ Woodville 42, Shepherd 14

CLASS 2A=

¶ Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18

¶ Archer City 33, Seymour 16

¶ Axtell 28, Kerens 21

¶ Baird 74, Amarillo PCHEA 0

¶ Beckville 62, Hawkins 6

¶ Big Sandy 21, Ore City 0

¶ Bosqueville 49, Bruceville-Eddy 7

¶ Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12

¶ Bremond 54, Windthorst 21

¶ Burton 40, Yorktown 0

¶ Cayuga 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 16

¶ Celeste 34, Lindsay 21

¶ Chico 16, Era 14

¶ Crawford 48, Valley Mills 7

¶ Dawson 20, Hubbard 12

¶ De Leon 44, Goldthwaite 19

¶ Eldorado 34, Water Valley 12

¶ Flatonia 37, Thorndale 14

¶ Gruver 9, Amarillo River Road 6

¶ Harper 29, Schertz John Paul II 21

¶ Haskell 42, Petrolia 20

¶ Hearne 43, Schulenburg 22

¶ Honey Grove 34, Alba-Golden 20

¶ Hull-Daisetta 38, Houston KIPP Northeast 28

¶ Iraan 1, TLC Midland 0

¶ Italy 29, Rio Vista 22

¶ Joaquin 34, Garrison 21

¶ Marlin 61, Moody 7

¶ Mart 78, Hico 0

¶ McCamey 39, Sterling City 22

¶ Menard 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 13

¶ Pettus 27, Lee 13

¶ Pineland West Sabine 36, Grapeland 12

¶ Quinlan Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0

¶ Refugio 58, Three Rivers 7

¶ Rocksprings 62, Center Point 30

¶ Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24

¶ Sabinal 52, Brackett 19

¶ Santo 21, Muenster 17

¶ Shiner 62, Bloomington 14

¶ Snook 52, Runge 6

¶ Somerville 14, Louise 13

¶ Stamford 22, Olney 13

¶ Stratford 28, Perryton 21

¶ Sunray 47, Roscoe 14

¶ Thrall 21, Weimar 13

¶ Timpson 55, San Augustine 6

¶ Vega 21, Olton 13

¶ Wallis Brazos 42, Altair Rice 27

¶ Wortham 49, Meridian 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Ackerly Sands 48, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Amherst 49, Claude 28

¶ Aquilla 98, Bynum 66

¶ Aspermont 38, Newcastle 24

¶ Balmorhea 66, Fort Davis 30

¶ Benjamin 61, Loraine 30

¶ Blackwell 58, Valera Panther Creek 12

¶ Blanket 68, Evant 22

¶ Bluff Dale 46, Three Way 0

¶ Campbell 59, Trinidad 14

¶ Chester 60, Apple Springs 14

¶ Chillicothe 28, Haskell Paint Creek 24

¶ Coolidge 54, Blum 48

¶ Covington 18, Penelope 6

¶ Cranfills Gap 50, Stephenville FAITH 26

¶ Follett 62, Paducah 60

¶ Garden City 81, Van Horn 36

¶ Gordon 62, Santa Anna 14

¶ Hart 58, Anton 32

¶ Hermleigh 60, Throckmorton 36

¶ Iredell 58, Gholson 8

¶ Jonesboro 81, Austin Hill Country 35

¶ Knox City 52, Saint Jo 0

¶ Kopperl 34, Mullin 24

¶ Kress 58, Whiteface 50

¶ Ladonia Fannindel 30, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 29

¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 94, Oakwood 72

¶ Lamesa Klondike 55, O’Donnell 6

¶ Lenorah Grady 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 20

¶ Lometa 64, Eden 21

¶ May 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 12

¶ McLean 65, Wildorado 16

¶ Medina 52, SA Brooks 7

¶ Mertzon Irion County 61, Leakey 6

¶ Miami 38, Groom 36, OT

¶ Morgan 85, Walnut Springs 46

¶ Munday 20, Electra 18

¶ Oglesby 64, Gustine 14

¶ Petersburg 68, Meadow 18

¶ Rankin 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 12

¶ Rising Star 54, Woodson 6

¶ Robert Lee 24, Bronte 6

¶ Rochelle 52, Moran 0

¶ Rotan 58, Lueders-Avoca 0

¶ Sanderson 54, Imperial Buena Vista 52

¶ Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20

¶ Southland 77, Lazbuddie 74

¶ Spur 62, Jayton 34

¶ Trent 68, Olfen 20

¶ Turkey Valley 69, Crowell 36

¶ Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6

¶ Vernon Northside 44, Forestburg 13

¶ White Deer 61, Hedley 12

¶ Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24

¶ Wilson 27, Cotton Center 18

¶ Zephyr 45, Brookesmith 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Addison Trinity 39, FW Southwest Christian 21

¶ Alvin Living Stones 56, Second Baptist School University Model 20

¶ Argyle Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

¶ Austin Hyde Park 44, SA St. Anthony’s 7

¶ Austin Regents 51, Victoria St. Joseph 12

¶ Austin St. Andrew’s 7, Tomball Rosehill 0

¶ Austin St. Michael 27, SA Texas Military 14

¶ Austin Veritas 52, Austin TSD 46

¶ Bay Area Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3

¶ Baytown Christian 62, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14

¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 41, SA Christian 37

¶ Bryan Allen Academy 78, Katy Faith West 33

¶ Cedar Hill Trinity 55, Corsicana Mildred 48

¶ Colleyville Covenant 38, McKinney Christian 13

¶ Conroe Covenant 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8

¶ Dallas Bishop Dunne 72, DASCHE 12

¶ Dallas Episcopal 39, Bellaire Episcopal 35

¶ Dallas First Baptist 46, Waco Reicher 27

¶ Dallas Lutheran 60, Red Oak Ovilla 12

¶ EP Cathedral 27, EP Bowie 6

¶ FW Lake Country 63, CC West Oso 49

¶ FW Nazarene 46, Azle Christian School 40

¶ FW Trinity Valley 35, Arlington Oakridge 20

¶ Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

¶ Harlingen Marine Military 32, CC John Paul 19

¶ Houston Christian 37, Dallas Greenhill 20

¶ Houston Northland Christian 20, Houston Northside Home 8

¶ Houston St. John’s 49, Dallas St. Mark 21

¶ Houston St. Thomas 35, Houston Kinkaid 14

¶ John Cooper 48, Irving Cistercian 13

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 51, Afton Patton Springs 6

¶ Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 28

¶ Lucas Christian 62, Wylie Prep 16

¶ New Braunfels Christian 33, Houston Lutheran North 15

¶ Pasadena First Baptist 47, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0

¶ Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0

¶ SA Antonian 45, Somerset 27

¶ SA Central Catholic 20, Boerne Geneva 7

¶ SA Holy Cross 41, San Antonio YMLA 14

¶ Shiner St. Paul 44, Austin Brentwood 0

¶ St. Mary’s Hall 54, SA FEAST 6

¶ Temple Central Texas 34, Austin St. Dominic Savio 28

¶ Tomball Concordia 29, The Woodlands Christian 22

OTHER=

¶ Alpha Omega 52, Tyler All Saints 6

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7

¶ Arlington St. Paul 60, Waco Parkview Christian 0

¶ Austin Northeast 34, Austin William Travis 6

¶ Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 45, New Diana 10

¶ Bulverde Gloria Deo 46, Austin NYOS 34

¶ Community Christian 53, Bethesda Christian 6

¶ Concordia 54, SA Lutheran 52

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 63, Cypress Park 0

¶ Davenport 63, Devine 48

¶ Divine Savior Academy 55, Galveston O’Connell 31

¶ Emerson 56, Carrollton Creekview 10

¶ Fort Worth Christian 35, Dallas Christian 24

¶ Fort Worth THESA 78, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38

¶ FW Brewer 42, Saginaw 14

¶ FW Covenant Classical 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 16

¶ KIPP Sunnyside 46, Frassati Catholic 7

¶ Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27

¶ Longview East Texas Christian 53, North Texas (NTX) 8

¶ Longview Heritage 56, Rockwall Heritage 8

¶ Lorenzo def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 72, Waco Live Oak Classical 28

¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Denver City 7

¶ MC Prep 44, FW Temple Christian 6

¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 56, Dallas White 40

¶ NOAH , Okla. 71, HSAA 6

¶ Prestonwood North 60, Irving The Highlands 15

¶ San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Stevens 31

¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, Calvert 18

¶ Tomball Homeschool 27, Cypress Community Christian 13

¶ Waco Methodist 70, Waco Vanguard 20

¶ Weatherford Christian 55, Tyler Gorman 22

¶ West Plains 35, Hereford 28

¶ Westlake Academy 45, Plano Coram Deo 23

¶ Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 66, Harrold 0

¶ Woodlands Legacy Prep 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 21

¶ Yates 58, Houston Scarborough 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buckholts vs. Mount Calm, ccd.

Milford vs. Burkeville, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

