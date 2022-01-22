BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 59, Heritage 29

Abingdon 82, Galva 32

Aledo (Mercer County) 63, Wethersfield 28

Andrew 55, Stagg 32

Argenta-Oreana 74, Villa Grove/Heritage 59

Athens 50, Riverton 47

Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Romeoville 49

Aurora Christian 74, Riverside-Brookfield 70

Batavia 57, Wheaton North 46

Beecher 56, Kankakee Grace Christian 23

Black Hills, Wash. 80, Rochester 63

Bolingbrook 68, Lincoln Way West 51

Bowen 35, Chicago (Goode) 29

Brother Rice 64, Marmion 52

Bureau Valley 65, Hall 59

Burlington Central 52, Hampshire 32

Byron 60, Oregon 20

Camp Point Central 57, Mendon Unity 32

Carmel 63, Joliet Catholic 51

Carrier Mills 74, Thompsonville 34

Cary-Grove 51, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35

Centralia 42, Teutopolis 22

Chatham Glenwood 46, Jacksonville 28

Chicago (Austin) 66, Chicago (Jones) 63

Chicago (Christ the King) 45, Holy Trinity 44

Chicago (Clark) 72, Schurz 41

Chicago (Lane) 57, Orr 50

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 54, Collins Academy 50

Chicago (Ogden International) 80, Spry Community 21

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 74, Clemente 37

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 73, Thornridge 60

Chicago Little Village 73, Chicago (Tech) 43

Clinton 56, Sullivan 44

Collinsville 68, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 61

Concord (Triopia) 61, Winchester (West Central) 58, OT

Confluence Academy, Mo. 66, Quincy Notre Dame 65

Crystal Lake Central 46, McHenry 43

DeKalb 71, Metea Valley 59

DePaul College Prep 47, Providence 25

Decatur MacArthur 69, Rochester 34

Decatur St. Teresa 55, Moweaqua Central A&M 48

Dieterich 47, Oblong 38

Dundee-Crown 41, Crystal Lake South 33

East St. Louis 71, Salem 46

Edinburg (Coop) BK 71, Springfield Lutheran 68

Eureka 62, Flanagan 52

Evanston Township 49, Niles West 33

Fairbury Prairie Central 70, Pontiac 68, OT

Faith Christian 62, Tri-State Christian 45

Farmington Central 53, Elmwood 35

Glenbard North 42, Geneva 39

Glenbard West 65, Hinsdale Central 32

Glenbrook South 63, Maine South 47

Granite City 45, Cahokia 42

Gurnee Warren 62, Zion Benton 41

Hardin County 65, Gallatin County 50

Harvest Christian Academy 67, Christian Liberty Academy 62

Harvey Thornton 64, Crete-Monee 47

Herscher 54, Lisle 41

Hillcrest 78, Tinley Park 62

Homewood-Flossmoor 91, Sandburg 41

Hope Academy 73, Walther Christian Academy 30

IC Catholic 53, Chicago Christian 21

Illinois Lutheran 60, Donovan 31

Indian Creek 61, Westminster Christian 36

Jacksonville Routt 64, Calhoun 43

Jerseyville Jersey 55, Edwardsville 51, OT

Johnsburg 52, Marengo 49

Joliet West 69, Yorkville 54

Kankakee (McNamara) 69, Elmwood Park 51

Kankakee 63, Rich Township 59

Kennedy 63, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 53

Kewanee 64, Mendota 50

Knoxville 62, Annawan 38

Lake Park 66, St. Charles East 52

Lake View 62, Chicago Uplift 13

Larkin 72, South Elgin 62

Lemont 65, Thornton Fractional South 36

Leo 76, Montini 49

Liberty 55, Griggsville-Perry 20

Libertyville 52, Lake Zurich 48

Lincoln Park 50, Farragut 24

Lincoln-Way East 55, Lockport 51

Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, St. Patrick 42

Lowpoint-Washburn 60, Woodland 46

Lyons 78, Proviso West 57

Macomb 35, Illini West (Carthage) 26

Macon Meridian 71, Shelbyville 46

Manteno 50, Reed-Custer 47, OT

Marist 63, Nazareth 62, OT

Maroa-Forsyth 75, Auburn 61

Midland 61, Dwight 48

Minooka 78, Joliet Central 45

Moline 76, Galesburg 49

Momence 65, Cullom Tri-Point 62

Monmouth-Roseville 51, Sherrard 30

Monticello 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43

Morton 82, Addison Trail 54

Mount Vernon 52, Madison 47

Mundelein 62, Waukegan 51

Naperville Central 63, Waubonsie Valley 52

Naperville Neuqua Valley 55, Naperville North 44

New Athens 65, Valmeyer 46

New Trier 59, Glenbrook North 56

Newark 82, LaMoille 30

Niles North 45, Highland Park 33

Niles Notre Dame 43, St. Viator 32

Northridge Prep 52, North Shore Country Day 47

Oak Forest 73, Bremen 45

Oak Lawn Community 51, Oak Lawn Richards 50

Oswego 62, Plainfield East 59

Oswego East 70, Plainfield South 44

Ottawa 55, LaSalle-Peru 54

Payton 39, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 32

Peoria Notre Dame 49, Peoria (H.S.) 30

Peotone 54, Streator 49, OT

Plainfield Central 60, Plainfield North 59, OT

Plano 68, Sandwich 55

Pleasant Plains 57, Illini Central 48

Prairie Ridge 42, Huntley 34

Princeton 72, St. Bede 48

Princeville 42, Biggsville West Central 34

Prosser 73, Mather 48

Proviso East 82, Willowbrook 74

Quincy 55, East Moline United 45

Raby 53, Wells 45

Richmond-Burton 46, Woodstock 45

Richwoods 63, Peoria Manual 62, OT

Rock Falls 69, North Boone 47

Rock Island 72, Geneseo 49

Rockford Auburn 77, Hononegah 69

Rockford Christian 59, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56

Rockford East 74, Rockford Jefferson 25

Rockford Guilford 67, Belvidere North 49

Rockford Lutheran 74, Stillman Valley 43

Rockridge 53, Erie/Prophetstown 26

Seneca 66, Roanoke-Benson 35

Senn 63, Foreman 40

Shepard 56, Reavis 50

St. Anne 67, Grant Park 65

St. Edward 53, Aurora Central Catholic 26

St. Elmo 75, Mulberry Grove 51

St. Francis 58, Wheaton Academy 45

St. Ignatius 37, Loyola 24

St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Illinois Valley Central 64

St. Laurence 49, De La Salle 38

Steinmetz 66, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 32

Sterling 85, Rock Island Alleman 26

Stevenson 45, Lake Forest 43

Taft 84, Chicago Sullivan 52

Tolono Unity 56, Rantoul 36

Tuscola 55, Warrensburg-Latham 46

Vernon Hills 50, Maine West 44

West Prairie 53, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42

Westinghouse 76, Chicago Marshall 71

Wheaton Warrenville South 46, St. Charles North 40

Whitney Young 71, North Lawndale 38

Williamsfield 53, Stark County 35

Williamsville 46, Petersburg PORTA 45

York 70, Oak Park River Forest 47

Yorkville Christian 94, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 20

Benton Tournament=

Benton 38, Hamilton County 35

Mounds Meridian 53, Sesser-Valier 51

Pinckneyville 76, Vandalia 36

Egyptian Tournament=

Zeigler-Royalton 67, Dongola 35

Johnston City Tournament=

Christopher 50, Anna-Jonesboro 39

Johnston City 72, DuQuoin 61

Litchfield Tournament=

Litchfield 57, Ramsey 46

Mattoon 60, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 57

Pana 44, Nokomis 38

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Red Hill 65, Lawrenceville 49

Macoupin County Tournament=

Piasa Southwestern 40, North-Mac 37

Massac County Tournament=

Charleston 70, Carterville 61

Massac County 63, Graves Co., Ky. 53

Vienna 64, Fort Campbell, Ky. 22

Metamora Tournament=

Bradley-Bourbonnais 86, Lindblom 55

Metamora 72, Canton 41

Nashville Tournament=

Breese Central 57, Mascoutah 44

Breese Mater Dei 37, Nashville 36

Okawville Tournament=

Alton Marquette 34, Highland 31

Columbia 37, Waterloo Gibault 32

Sparta Tournament=

Murphysboro 60, Red Bud 31

Waterloo 48, Trico 31

Springfield Tournament=

Springfield Southeast 62, Springfield 49

West Frankfort Tournament=

Herrin 67, Cairo 49

Marion 69, West Frankfort 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

