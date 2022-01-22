BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 59, Heritage 29
Abingdon 82, Galva 32
Aledo (Mercer County) 63, Wethersfield 28
Andrew 55, Stagg 32
Argenta-Oreana 74, Villa Grove/Heritage 59
Athens 50, Riverton 47
Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Romeoville 49
Aurora Christian 74, Riverside-Brookfield 70
Batavia 57, Wheaton North 46
Beecher 56, Kankakee Grace Christian 23
Black Hills, Wash. 80, Rochester 63
Bolingbrook 68, Lincoln Way West 51
Bowen 35, Chicago (Goode) 29
Brother Rice 64, Marmion 52
Bureau Valley 65, Hall 59
Burlington Central 52, Hampshire 32
Byron 60, Oregon 20
Camp Point Central 57, Mendon Unity 32
Carmel 63, Joliet Catholic 51
Carrier Mills 74, Thompsonville 34
Cary-Grove 51, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35
Centralia 42, Teutopolis 22
Chatham Glenwood 46, Jacksonville 28
Chicago (Austin) 66, Chicago (Jones) 63
Chicago (Christ the King) 45, Holy Trinity 44
Chicago (Clark) 72, Schurz 41
Chicago (Lane) 57, Orr 50
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 54, Collins Academy 50
Chicago (Ogden International) 80, Spry Community 21
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 74, Clemente 37
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 73, Thornridge 60
Chicago Little Village 73, Chicago (Tech) 43
Clinton 56, Sullivan 44
Collinsville 68, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 61
Concord (Triopia) 61, Winchester (West Central) 58, OT
Confluence Academy, Mo. 66, Quincy Notre Dame 65
Crystal Lake Central 46, McHenry 43
DeKalb 71, Metea Valley 59
DePaul College Prep 47, Providence 25
Decatur MacArthur 69, Rochester 34
Decatur St. Teresa 55, Moweaqua Central A&M 48
Dieterich 47, Oblong 38
Dundee-Crown 41, Crystal Lake South 33
East St. Louis 71, Salem 46
Edinburg (Coop) BK 71, Springfield Lutheran 68
Eureka 62, Flanagan 52
Evanston Township 49, Niles West 33
Fairbury Prairie Central 70, Pontiac 68, OT
Faith Christian 62, Tri-State Christian 45
Farmington Central 53, Elmwood 35
Glenbard North 42, Geneva 39
Glenbard West 65, Hinsdale Central 32
Glenbrook South 63, Maine South 47
Granite City 45, Cahokia 42
Gurnee Warren 62, Zion Benton 41
Hardin County 65, Gallatin County 50
Harvest Christian Academy 67, Christian Liberty Academy 62
Harvey Thornton 64, Crete-Monee 47
Herscher 54, Lisle 41
Hillcrest 78, Tinley Park 62
Homewood-Flossmoor 91, Sandburg 41
Hope Academy 73, Walther Christian Academy 30
IC Catholic 53, Chicago Christian 21
Illinois Lutheran 60, Donovan 31
Indian Creek 61, Westminster Christian 36
Jacksonville Routt 64, Calhoun 43
Jerseyville Jersey 55, Edwardsville 51, OT
Johnsburg 52, Marengo 49
Joliet West 69, Yorkville 54
Kankakee (McNamara) 69, Elmwood Park 51
Kankakee 63, Rich Township 59
Kennedy 63, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 53
Kewanee 64, Mendota 50
Knoxville 62, Annawan 38
Lake Park 66, St. Charles East 52
Lake View 62, Chicago Uplift 13
Larkin 72, South Elgin 62
Lemont 65, Thornton Fractional South 36
Leo 76, Montini 49
Liberty 55, Griggsville-Perry 20
Libertyville 52, Lake Zurich 48
Lincoln Park 50, Farragut 24
Lincoln-Way East 55, Lockport 51
Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, St. Patrick 42
Lowpoint-Washburn 60, Woodland 46
Lyons 78, Proviso West 57
Macomb 35, Illini West (Carthage) 26
Macon Meridian 71, Shelbyville 46
Manteno 50, Reed-Custer 47, OT
Marist 63, Nazareth 62, OT
Maroa-Forsyth 75, Auburn 61
Midland 61, Dwight 48
Minooka 78, Joliet Central 45
Moline 76, Galesburg 49
Momence 65, Cullom Tri-Point 62
Monmouth-Roseville 51, Sherrard 30
Monticello 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43
Morton 82, Addison Trail 54
Mount Vernon 52, Madison 47
Mundelein 62, Waukegan 51
Naperville Central 63, Waubonsie Valley 52
Naperville Neuqua Valley 55, Naperville North 44
New Athens 65, Valmeyer 46
New Trier 59, Glenbrook North 56
Newark 82, LaMoille 30
Niles North 45, Highland Park 33
Niles Notre Dame 43, St. Viator 32
Northridge Prep 52, North Shore Country Day 47
Oak Forest 73, Bremen 45
Oak Lawn Community 51, Oak Lawn Richards 50
Oswego 62, Plainfield East 59
Oswego East 70, Plainfield South 44
Ottawa 55, LaSalle-Peru 54
Payton 39, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 32
Peoria Notre Dame 49, Peoria (H.S.) 30
Peotone 54, Streator 49, OT
Plainfield Central 60, Plainfield North 59, OT
Plano 68, Sandwich 55
Pleasant Plains 57, Illini Central 48
Prairie Ridge 42, Huntley 34
Princeton 72, St. Bede 48
Princeville 42, Biggsville West Central 34
Prosser 73, Mather 48
Proviso East 82, Willowbrook 74
Quincy 55, East Moline United 45
Raby 53, Wells 45
Richmond-Burton 46, Woodstock 45
Richwoods 63, Peoria Manual 62, OT
Rock Falls 69, North Boone 47
Rock Island 72, Geneseo 49
Rockford Auburn 77, Hononegah 69
Rockford Christian 59, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56
Rockford East 74, Rockford Jefferson 25
Rockford Guilford 67, Belvidere North 49
Rockford Lutheran 74, Stillman Valley 43
Rockridge 53, Erie/Prophetstown 26
Seneca 66, Roanoke-Benson 35
Senn 63, Foreman 40
Shepard 56, Reavis 50
St. Anne 67, Grant Park 65
St. Edward 53, Aurora Central Catholic 26
St. Elmo 75, Mulberry Grove 51
St. Francis 58, Wheaton Academy 45
St. Ignatius 37, Loyola 24
St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Illinois Valley Central 64
St. Laurence 49, De La Salle 38
Steinmetz 66, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 32
Sterling 85, Rock Island Alleman 26
Stevenson 45, Lake Forest 43
Taft 84, Chicago Sullivan 52
Tolono Unity 56, Rantoul 36
Tuscola 55, Warrensburg-Latham 46
Vernon Hills 50, Maine West 44
West Prairie 53, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42
Westinghouse 76, Chicago Marshall 71
Wheaton Warrenville South 46, St. Charles North 40
Whitney Young 71, North Lawndale 38
Williamsfield 53, Stark County 35
Williamsville 46, Petersburg PORTA 45
York 70, Oak Park River Forest 47
Yorkville Christian 94, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 20
Benton Tournament=
Benton 38, Hamilton County 35
Mounds Meridian 53, Sesser-Valier 51
Pinckneyville 76, Vandalia 36
Egyptian Tournament=
Zeigler-Royalton 67, Dongola 35
Johnston City Tournament=
Christopher 50, Anna-Jonesboro 39
Johnston City 72, DuQuoin 61
Litchfield Tournament=
Litchfield 57, Ramsey 46
Mattoon 60, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 57
Pana 44, Nokomis 38
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Red Hill 65, Lawrenceville 49
Macoupin County Tournament=
Piasa Southwestern 40, North-Mac 37
Massac County Tournament=
Charleston 70, Carterville 61
Massac County 63, Graves Co., Ky. 53
Vienna 64, Fort Campbell, Ky. 22
Metamora Tournament=
Bradley-Bourbonnais 86, Lindblom 55
Metamora 72, Canton 41
Nashville Tournament=
Breese Central 57, Mascoutah 44
Breese Mater Dei 37, Nashville 36
Okawville Tournament=
Alton Marquette 34, Highland 31
Columbia 37, Waterloo Gibault 32
Sparta Tournament=
Murphysboro 60, Red Bud 31
Waterloo 48, Trico 31
Springfield Tournament=
Springfield Southeast 62, Springfield 49
West Frankfort Tournament=
Herrin 67, Cairo 49
Marion 69, West Frankfort 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/