PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 18, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 16
Beach 22, Kidder County 14
Bottineau 30, Grafton 8
Bowman County 36, Stanley 0
Center-Stanton 28, Midway-Minto 6
Central McLean 14, Hettinger/Scranton 8
Dickinson Trinity 61, Bishop Ryan 22
Divide County 54, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0
Drake/Anamoose 30, Beulah 19
Fargo North 35, Grand Forks Central 12
Fargo Shanley 40, Bismarck 18
Fargo South 45, Williston 6
Hatton-Northwood 36, Tri-State 0
Hazen 26, Watford City 16
Jamestown 28, Grand Forks Red River 12
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 22, Southern McLean 8
Kindred 36, Hillsboro/Central Valley 0
LaMoure/L-M 59, Enderlin 0
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 30, Four Winds 26
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48, Harvey-Wells County 8
Lisbon 20, Linton/HMB 12
Mandan 34, Fargo Davies 26
Maple River 24, Richland 8
May-Port CG 52, Hankinson 12
Minot 28, St. Mary's 0
Mon-Dak 20, Forsyth, Mont. 18
Napoleon/G-S 44, Richardton-Taylor 6
New Rockford-Sheyenne 36, North Border 26
New Salem-Almont 44, Grant Co/Flasher 20
North Prairie 20, St. John 14
North Star 48, TGU 0
Northern Cass 21, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 13
Oakes 22, Central Cass 14
Ray/Powers Lake 31, Heart River 0
Rugby 12, Carrington 7
Sargent County 20, Oak Grove Lutheran 13
Sheyenne 35, Legacy 14
Shiloh 39, Nedrose 7
South Border 38, Hettinger County 8
South Border 38, Mott-Regent 8
South Prairie 34, Killdeer 7
Thompson 20, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 16
Tioga 42, Dunseith 8
Valley City 35, Turtle Mountain 0
Velva 30, Beulah 19
Wahpeton 21, Devils Lake 12
West Fargo 7, Century 6
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 44, Surrey 28
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 65, Griggs/Midkota 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
