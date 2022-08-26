PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander 18, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 16

Beach 22, Kidder County 14

Bottineau 30, Grafton 8

Bowman County 36, Stanley 0

Center-Stanton 28, Midway-Minto 6

Central McLean 14, Hettinger/Scranton 8

Dickinson Trinity 61, Bishop Ryan 22

Divide County 54, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0

Drake/Anamoose 30, Beulah 19

Fargo North 35, Grand Forks Central 12

Fargo Shanley 40, Bismarck 18

Fargo South 45, Williston 6

Hatton-Northwood 36, Tri-State 0

Hazen 26, Watford City 16

Jamestown 28, Grand Forks Red River 12

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 22, Southern McLean 8

Kindred 36, Hillsboro/Central Valley 0

LaMoure/L-M 59, Enderlin 0

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 30, Four Winds 26

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48, Harvey-Wells County 8

Lisbon 20, Linton/HMB 12

Mandan 34, Fargo Davies 26

Maple River 24, Richland 8

May-Port CG 52, Hankinson 12

Minot 28, St. Mary's 0

Mon-Dak 20, Forsyth, Mont. 18

Napoleon/G-S 44, Richardton-Taylor 6

New Rockford-Sheyenne 36, North Border 26

New Salem-Almont 44, Grant Co/Flasher 20

North Prairie 20, St. John 14

North Star 48, TGU 0

Northern Cass 21, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 13

Oakes 22, Central Cass 14

Ray/Powers Lake 31, Heart River 0

Rugby 12, Carrington 7

Sargent County 20, Oak Grove Lutheran 13

Sheyenne 35, Legacy 14

Shiloh 39, Nedrose 7

South Border 38, Hettinger County 8

South Border 38, Mott-Regent 8

South Prairie 34, Killdeer 7

Thompson 20, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 16

Tioga 42, Dunseith 8

Valley City 35, Turtle Mountain 0

Velva 30, Beulah 19

Wahpeton 21, Devils Lake 12

West Fargo 7, Century 6

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 44, Surrey 28

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 65, Griggs/Midkota 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

